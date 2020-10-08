Ten Things to Do In and Around Denver This Weekend

There's action all around town this weekend, including activities that you can experience in person (a short film shown on the Clyfford Still Museum, a free showing of John Lewis: Good Trouble, both on October 8), and others that are virtual tours of the city (Doors Open Denver continues through October 15).

Keep reading for ten of the best things to do in and around Denver this weekend:

Color of Conversation American Film Festival: John Lewis: Good Trouble

Thursday, October 8, 7 p.m.

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, 119 West Park Avenue

Run&Shoot Filmworks, producer of the Color of Conversation African American Film Festival in Denver and the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival, is hosting a combined, two-part festival in partnership with Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Studio in honor of the dance troupe's fiftieth anniversary. This year's film fest focuses on racial justice, and films run all day through October 10; you can see many of them online, and Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is also hosting evening showings. On October 8, it will be a free screening of John Lewis: Good Trouble, followed by a discussion led by state Representative Leslie Herod. See if you can snag a ticket and find the rest of the schedule here.

film/Still: Lares Feliciano, “a prayer”

Thursday, October 8, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock Street

When Denver filmmaker Lares Feliciano presents her short film “a prayer” for the Clyfford Still Museum’s film/Still series, you can have it your way: Watch the screening from home via Zoom, which comes with an interactive artist talk; see it in person, when the film is projected on the front of the museum, repeating on a loop throughout the evening. Either way, you’ll catch an animated contemplation of the Black Lives Matter movement, with a plea for solving racial disparities. Learn more and register for the Zoom event online.

Story Fest Denver Prologue, Yaa Gyasi and Khadijah Queen

Friday, October 9, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

As Lighthouse Writers Workshop prepares for growth and a new building in the coming years, it’s been a blow to have to cancel special events, both old and new, in 2020. Story Fest is already rescheduled for October 2021, but in the meantime, Lighthouse is giving bookworms a taste of what’s to come with an ongoing Story Fest Denver Prologue series. On October 9, Yaa Gyasi will introduce her new novel Transcendent Kingdom in conversation with local poet and essayist Khadijah Queen online; the streaming talk is free; register in advance here.

Meditation, Yoga, Dancing and Drinks

Friday, October 9, 5:30 p.m.

La Rumba, 99 West Ninth Avenue

Get down and wind down when Billy Poto?nik (BillyYoga) and DJ Tyrone host this second installment of Meditation, Yoga, Dancing and Drinks at the newly renovated La Rumba. Tickets are $25; get yours here.

Science Riot Comedy Show

Friday, October 9, 8 p.m.

After surviving a crash-course in comedy, a cohort of real-life scientists will perform their late-night comedy live for celebrity guest comedian (and former Westword staff writer) Adam Cayton-Holland, and broadcast it to all of your home. "It will be a brainy evening of laughter, learning, and libations from the comfort of your pandemic pajamas," promises the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. "The lineup of scientists includes experts from the fields of botany, neuroscience, mathematics, immunology, computer science, and more!" Burlesque dancer Annie Medina hosts this night of brainy comedy on Science Riot’s YouTube channel; tickets are $10. Find out more here.



Urban Market

Saturday, October 10, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skyline Park, 1100 16th Street

Want to get out and about? The outdoor Urban Market returns to Skyline Park, with local arts and craft artists selling their work directly; other vendors will offer clothing, furniture, food and other treasures. Find out more here.

Ofrendas: Offerings of Hope "Calavera Face Painting"

Saturdays, October 10, noon to 1 p.m.

Not even COVID can keep Dia de los Muertos at bay, but because of crowd-control problems, a lot of area events are happening online this year, thanks to the Latino Cultural Arts Center and its collective of cultural partners. That includes a series of free Day of the Dead workshops for all ages on Saturdays through October, created by the folks at the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council. The first, "Calavera Face Painting," will be offered virtually from noon to 1 p.m. October 10. Learn more about these and other related programs, and register online here.

The Big Wonderful Beer Fest

Saturday, October 10, 1, 4 and 6:30 p.m.

Belleview Station, 6785 East Chenango Avenue

The Big Wonderful is throwing a big beerfest with three different musical sessions. Sip and sample beers from more than ten breweries; there will also be wine and cocktails. And listen to music, of course. The three sessions start at 1 p.m., with the Something Vinyl Club Hip Hop Party; at 4 p.m., it's Brianna Straut; and at 6:30 p.m., DeadPhish Orchestra. Tickets are $30 to $35 in advance ($10 more at the door); get yours here.

Hope Gala Livestream!

Saturday, October 10, 5 p.m.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and SafeHouse Denver has turned its annual fundraiser into the Hope Gala Livestream! The program includes a speaker discussing how she survived domestic violence, descriptions of SafeHouse Denver's services, and an auction that will support its work. Sign up for the program here; it's free to watch, but you'll want to donate.

Flatirons Food Film Festival Preview Fundraiser

Saturday, October 10, 5:30 p.m.

The Flatirons Food Film Festival has moved its eighth festival to January, but is hosting a special fundraiser on October 10, in partnership with First Nations Development Institute (First Nations) and Slow Food Boulder County: Back to the Source: Reclaiming Native American Food Traditions. This event centers on Gather, a new documentary about a growing movement among Native Americans to reclaim their spiritual and cultural identities by obtaining sovereignty over their ancestral food systems. Ben Jacobs of Tocabe, a Native American eatery with two locations in Denver, will host a demonstration at 5:30; a showing of Gather will start at 7 p.m., followed by a discussion with director Sanjay Rawal; Sammy Gensaw of the Yurok Tribe and Twila Cassadore of the San Carlos Apache, who are featured in the film; and A-dae Briones of First Nations. Tocabe takeout dinners will be available for viewers to purchase and eat while watching the movie. Tickets are $24, and include the Jacobs demo; get them here.



and a bonus:

Art, Beer and Me Scavenger Hunt

Sunday, October 11, through October 25

Burns Family Artisan Ales is hosting a free, socially-distanced scavenger hunt that asks you to find fourteen public art pieces, all within the City of Denver. This is the third in a series of events hosted by Burns to say goodbye to 2020. Register and find out more here.



Know of another great event in Denver? Send information to editorial@westword.com.