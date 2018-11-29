Five Things for Art Lovers to See and Do This Weekend in Denver

This art lover's weekend is short and sweet, with a few last- and first-chance receptions and exhibits about identity, memory and historical references, plus a block of experimental video that will blow your mind. And this just in: Pre-Text no.1, an innovative group experiment centering around proposals for potential/pending projects from a pool of already adventurous local artists, including Viviane Le Courtois, Donald Fodness, Kristen Hatgi Sink and others, opens with a 6 p.m. reception on Friday, November 30, at JuiceBox, 3006A Larimer Street. On Saturday, don’t miss the Denver debut of Cymon Padilla’s time-hopping, pop-infused paintings at Leon Gallery. Details below.

Max Kauffman, Passages

Zuni 49 Studios, 4890 Zuni Street

Through December 2

Closing Reception: Thursday, November 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

Being a working environment, Zuni 49 Studios doesn’t operate as a regular gallery with regular hours, though it does host exhibitions, the latest of which is Passages, sometimes-Denverite Max Kauffman’s first solo in four years. The artist went all out for the show, with a beautiful barrage of new work in a different direction, including some imaginative sculptures. If you missed the opening — or even if you didn’t — here’s an open-house opportunity to see it (or in some cases, have a second look) before it all comes down on December 2. In between the cracks, there’s still time to see it by appointment; write mhkauffm@gmail.com.

Sammy Lee describes her world in paper at the Lakewood Cultural Center. Lakewood Cultural Center

Sammy Lee, Temporal: Molding Memories

Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood

November 30 through December 30

Friday, November 30, 5 to 7 p.m.

Korean artist Sammy Lee works with paper in a variety of ways: as a book artist, in work informed by architecture (one of various disciplines she studied in college) and especially as a practitioner of joomchi, a felting process using mulberry paper to create a moldable, sculptural medium. The visceral joomchi process, which involves pounding and beating the wet paper into a leathery texture, references Lee’s personal background, femininity, history and her attachment to building community. You’ll see a little of everything in this solo show running through the end of the year in Lakewood.

KOKOFREAKBEAN, still from "Pizzocalypse." KOKOFREAKBEAN

Collective Misnomer, Making Taste

Dikeou Pop-Up: Colfax, 312 East Colfax Avenue

Friday, November 30, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 at the door, or pay what you can

Adán De La Garza closes out a year of his Collective Misnomer experimental film and video series with a smart program showcasing a varied international spread of innovative filmmakers who are doing crazy things with animation, digital manipulation and visual chaos. There’s a thread of technological and Internet-driven statements running through each work, taking on subjects like Ray Kurzweil, social media, interdimensional doorways and pizza. Learn more about the program online.

Diane Martonis, detail of “Embrace." Diane Martonis

Diane Martonis, { penumbra }

Benjamin Rogers, Where the Body Sits and Learns

Type/Cast

Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

November 30 through January 13

Opening reception: November 30, 5 to 8 p.m.

$5 donation suggested at the door

The Dairy closes out 2018 with a couple of solos and a group show by University of Colorado Boulder

typography students studying with artist Joel Swanson, who incorporates text into art installations. Paper artist Diane Martonis reflects, in the artist’s own words, on "what is created when the self is lost to change,” in the

McMahon Gallery, while Benjamin Rogers’s self-referential show in the Polly Addison Gallery addresses his experiential journey as an artist, good and bad. The artists will speak during the reception, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Cymon Padilla brightens up Leon Gallery for re: mix. Cymon Padilla, Leon Gallery

Cymon Padilla, re: mix

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

December 1 through January 19

Opening Reception: Saturday, December 1, 7 to 11 p.m.

Cymon Padilla’s wild canvases reference the art history canon and mis-matched symbologies from the ages, mashing it all up with digitally manipulated imagery from cartoonish to classical. The result is bold and in-your-face, funny, perplexing in a way common to many Leon exhibitions. This is the Colorado Springs-based artist’s first solo show in Denver, and it’s going to rock your weekend. Check Padilla out on Instagram: @cymonpadilla.

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com. For more events this weekend, see our 21 Best Things to Do in Denver.