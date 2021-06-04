Art Attack: Twenty Ways to Celebrate First Friday in Denver

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

First Friday is back: the crowds, the art, the activity, the glamour — all back. Hit any art district, certified or otherwise, and you'll find gallery openings, carnivals, food, drinks, and whatever else your heart desires. You might not be able to make the rounds to all of them this time, but pick your pleasure and be assured that, yes, the galleries are bustling again.

EXPAND Susan Hazaleus, Kim Roberts, and Barbara DeMarlie share the walls at D'art. Susan Hazaleus, Kim Roberts, Barbara DeMarlie

Barbara DeMarlie, Nature Personified

Susan Hazaleus, Nature Automated

Kim Roberts, Essential Nature

Maria Pacca, Amagone!, We Are Amazonia, in Gallery East

D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive

June 3 through June 27

First Friday Opening: Friday, June 4, 5 to 9 p.m

Artist Talks: Sunday, June 27, 1, 2 and 3 p.m.

D’art members Barbara DeMarlie, Susan Hazaleus and Kim Roberts take different views on the natural world in June, translating trees, birds and the landscape in paintings abstracted in varying degrees and sculptures that flap their pink wings. In Gallery East, Maria Pacca’s installation Amagone! takes viewers through a forest of rolled cylindrical “tree canvases.” All together, these shows strive to show viewers what the world stands to lose to global warming.

A collaborative work by Jennifer Lord and Noah Travis Phillips. Dateline

Jennifer Lord and Noah Travis Phillips, Rainbow Above the Ruins

June 4 through June 26

Opening Reception: Friday, June, 6 to 11 p.m.

Collaborators Jennifer Lord and Noah Travis Phillips shared some canvases for Rainbow Above the Ruins, with Lord providing the free-flowing abstract paintings, over which Phillips added collaged bits. Gotta say, they are pretty cool. Dateline for the win!

Eric Nord, ISMSISM

Understudy, 890 C 14th Street, near the Shantell Martin art bench

June 4 through June 27

Opening Reception: Friday, June 4, 5 to 10 p.m.

Leon Gallery co-director Eric Nord, an artist himself (as well as a philosopher, poet, composer and performer) was given free rein to do some artwork of his own for a monthlong run at Understudy. The result, ISMSISM, pares down a series of 180 human belief systems — or “isms” — into five symbolic central categories correlating with Plato’s five elements of Fire, Earth, Air, Water and Aether, using findings gathered during interviews within the creative community.

"I Double Dog Dare You." Sarah Bowling

Sarah Bowling, The Consequence of Falling

Romelle, Supersonic Nonplace

Innervisions Collective, Scale-Reconciling the Systems of Measuring

BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street

Opening Reception: Friday, June 4, 5 to 10 p.m.

(Wonderbound dance performance, 7 and 8 p.m.)

The BRDG Project pop-up gallery fetes a trio of female artists and groups in Denver — assemblage artist Sarah Bowling, abstract painter Romelle and the BIPOC creative circle Innervisions Collective — with three rooms of art and a big opening party that includes a sneak peek performance of “Buttons” by the dance company Wonderbound.

EXPAND Ceramic artist Marsha Mack redefines harmony. Marsha Mack

Marsha Mack, Exotic/Sophisticated

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

Opening Reception: Friday, June 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Ceramic and installation Marsha Mack sources her own mother’s philosophy of harmony — that it requires a blend of the exotic and the sophisticated to come together as one — in an exhibition of well-crafted sculptures in classic shapes embellished with the exotic: pearls, dyed flowers, rhinestones and the like.

It's Rhino Week in RiNo! Courtesy of the River North Art District

Rhino Week: First Friday Art Walk

River North Art District

Friday, June 4, 5 p.m.

RSVP in advance

Considering that Rhino Week, a celebration inspired by the RiNo Art District’s homophonic mascot, brings together a mashup of animal conservation awareness and RiNo’s art-and-bar culture, First Friday is a great way to get that ball rolling. The district is sticking to the theme with artist Russ Ronat’s temporary installations of five rhino species scattered throughout RiNo’s boundaries at five locations serving various spirits and beverages, and for one night only, rhino talk by roving conservationists; visitors can also collect stamps at each stop for a chance to win raffle prizes.

First Friday: 40 West Arts

40 West Arts District

Friday, June 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

First Friday is finally making a return appearance in Lakewood’s 40 West, where galleries will happily be taking visitors (masked, of course). The many pleasures you’ll find in the creative district include a DIY Creative Reuse show and program at the 40 West Gallery, opening receptions at Pirate and Next galleries, art demos at Lakewood Arts and a car show at Solstice Ink. Plus more galleries than you can shake a stick at....

First Friday Art Party

Mint & Serif, 7310 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

Friday, June 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

The coffee bar Mint & Serif and surrounding businesses, now dubbing themselves 40 West’s Vance Street Hub, will be running a little First Friday celebration, with art by Nogland and a DJ set at Mint & Serif, a temporary tattoo booth, a car show at Solstice Ink, and a houseplant workshops at All Its Own.

First Friday: Art District on Santa Fe

Art District on Santa Fe, Santa Fe Drive corridor, between Alameda and 13th avenues

Friday, June 4, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

First Friday is back in the Art District on Santa Fe, where galleries of every stripe are ready to greet you with open arms and fresh art. Gallery owners request that visitors be masked while indoors. Here’s a list of participating locations; check off your favorites and get ready to walk the Westside again.

"Sometimes You Just Gotta Swing a Fish!" Daniel Luna

First Friday: Westwood Creative District

Westwood is coming on strong in 2021, and you can count the First Friday in June to be part of an exciting developing story in the creative community along Morrison Road. The whole district will be rocking; here’s a rundown:

Los Fantasmas Re-Emergence: “The Process of Coming Into Sight or Prominence Once More”

Cultura Craft Chocolate, Rise Westwood, 3738 Morrison Road

First Friday Reception: Friday, June 4, 5 to 8 p.m.

Denver artist and teacher Carlos Fresquez has mentored and inspired countless young Chicanos over the years, since the days when he, too, was a young Chicano, learning the roots of community solidarity through a mixture of La Raza uprisings and mural art. The members of the art collective Los Fantasmas has changed more than once, but Fresquez’s latest team includes collaborators Josiah Lopez, Izzy Lozano, Tony Diego and Santiago Jaramillo. Come see what they’re doing and taste some chocolate while you’re there — Cultura Chocolate is also hosting a Chocolate Garage Sale.

Daniel Luna, Sometimes You Just Gotta Swing a Fish!

BuCu West, 4200 Morrison Road, Unit 3

Friday, June 4, 5 to 8 p.m.

Daniel Luna’s show at BuCu West in May was so popular that he’s back in June with new works. Swinging a fish is a fisherman’s term, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying Luna’s colorful, folksy imagery — some of it is of calacas swinging fish — and see his latest.

Pop Up Art Market

4100 Morrison Road

Friday, June 4, 5 to 8 p.m.

And there’s more: The Westwood Creative District will be slinging its growing rep with a downright carnival of art and culture, including live painting by Rudi Monterroso, mini tarot readings, art and jewelry by Colleen Hennessy and Elsa Adriana, plus a taco truck and live music. The Arturo García Art Studio will also be pitching in with an art fair of its own and activities related to the Mexican Cultural Center’s Denver Environment Festival (see below).

First Friday Art Fair, Arturo Garcia Studio, June 4

Denver Environment Festival Activities, June 4 through 6

Arturo García Art Studio, 4040 Morrison Road

Artist Arturo García is celebrating community art activities galore for the Denver Environment Festival: an environmental mural-painting event starting at 10 a.m. June 4, an El Mundo Somos Todos kids workshop to create images touting zero waste at noon June 5 and a Sidewalk Chalk Art spree on June 6 at 10 a.m.

ILA hosts an art battle to win a place in the NFT gallery. Art by Michael Ortiz and Lindee Zimmer, ILA Gallery

Nifty/Segway Summer Kickoff

Battery 621, 621 Kalamath Street

Friday, June 4, 7 to 11 p.m.

Tickets: $10 at Eventbrite

ILA Gallery is spreading itself thick this weekend, beginning with this art party with an NFT theme, if that’s your jam, that includes a live art battle on the roof at Battery 621. Live-art collaborative winners will have their piece displayed in the ILA Crypto Gallery.

Mike Arzt captures action on the slopes. Mike Arzt

Mike Arzt and Pat Milbery, Getting Sideways: A Slightly Different Journey Through Life

Center for the Arts Evergreen, 31880 Rocky Village Road, Evergreen

June 4 through July 3

Opening Reception: Friday, June 4, 4 to 7 p.m.

Artists and friends with an affinity for the outdoors — photographer Mike Arzt and graphic artist/muralist Pat Milbery — share the outdoorsy stage at CAE for a showcase of stunning winter sports snaps, stylized mountain murals and Milbery’s trademark hearts, all lit up in 3-D form.

"Harbinger." Nicholas Kremske

Pam Farris, Obsolete

Nicholas Kremske, Wayfinding: Part One

Jefferson County Public Schools, Unified

Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

June 4 through June 20

Opens Friday, June 4, 6 to 10 p.m.

Next Gallery members Pam Farris and Nicholas Kremske offer, respectively, mosaic art and deconstructed and manipulated photos. Art by Jeffco special-needs students at Deer Creek Middle School and Chatfield High School does time in the community gallery; Farris is one of their teachers, along with Caitlin Hanson.

ML Harper, Reawakening

The People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Opening Reception: Friday, June 4, 5 to 8 p.m.

M.L. Harper shows bright, cheerful surfaces alive with abstracted flowers and houses at the People’s Building; if you can’t make the in-person opening, catch a 3-D presentation online here.

Hannah Leathers strolls by her artwork. Photo by Friends and Lovers Photography

First Friday Art Walk: Dairy Block

Friday, June 4, 4 to 8 p.m. in the Alley

Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street

Mother Earth

Inside Her Studio Pop-up Gallery, inside the Dairy Block

June 4 through July 1

Opens Friday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Inside Her Studio, a Dairy Block artist consultant business that opens out into the alley, not only curates the latest batch of block art walks, which feature live music, pop-up bars, and food and drink specials, but also brings a series of changing exhibitions showcasing women artists. This month, see and buy work by Hannah Anderson, Richelle Cripe, Hannah Leathers and Vivian Pastor.

EXPAND Robert Platz shows new works at RPO Framing. Robert Platz

Robert Platz, New Work

RPO Framing & Gallery, 1588 South Pearl Street

Friday, June 4, 6 to 9 p.m.

Artist and master framer Robert Platz turns in a new set of his own artworks, some of them beautifully framed, on Pearl Street’s First Friday; Tod Wilson provides acoustic guitar stylings to set the mood.

A collaboration between Anthony Garcia, Sr. and We Were Wild. Anthony Garcia, Sr. and We Were Wild.

Anthony Garcia and We Were Wild, Flipping Floors Rotating Rooms

ILA Gallery, 209 Kalamath Street, Suite 12

June 5 through July 4

Opening Reception: Friday, June 4, 7 to 10 p.m.

Alto Gallery co-director Anthony Garcia, Sr. and We Were Wild, the collaborative team of Meredith Feniak and Risa Friedman, present communal works that blend Garcia’s straight-edge stripes with We Were Wild’s works of collaged found materials and photos in this not-to-miss show. We call it a collaboration for the ages.

AJ Keil and his black and white poster. Courtesy of Ink Lounge

It's Not Black & White…

Ink Lounge, 29 South Fox Street

Saturday, June 5, 5 to 8 p.m.

Online Shopping: Open through noon Friday, June 5, and resumes at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 6, and continues through the end of June

Ink Lounge, a screen-printing studio that’s always on the front of social-issues graphics, hosts a group of thirty juried Colorado artists who created their own posters in plain black and white for the ironically titled It's Not Black & White…. The variety is astounding, and the messages are loud and strong. Sales from the print exhibition, which will also be available online through the end of June, will benefit the Black Love Mural Festival and Headwaters Protectors.

EXPAND “Solitary Tree Early Spring,” carved, hand-painted wood. Brian Heritage

Park Hill Art Festival

Park Hill Masonic Lodge, 4819 Montview Boulevard

Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

The Park Hill Art Fest is back in a new outdoor format for your viewing pleasure, with eighty artist booths filled with art and fine crafts of all varieties. It’s also free!

Urban Mud hosts a show of Bill Nelson's strange assemblage art. Bill Nelson

Bill Nelson Artist Talk

Urban Mud, 530 Santa Fe Drive

Sunday June 6, noon to 3 p.m.; RSVP to Mary Mackey at 720-271-9601

Assemblage artist Bill Nelson closes his show at Urban Mud with an art talk and a last chance to view his unusual creations. Do RSVP, as brunch snacks and mimosas are part of the package.

Do you have an art event you'd like to see in a Westword list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.