10 Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Eight Free)

Get out and celebrate summer this weekend! You won't need to fork over a lot of dough to have fun; you can experience a true country fair, relieve history, view art and shake it up at free events around town. And if you want to open your wallet for a beer, now that it's going to a good cause. Keep reading for the ten best options for economical fun in and around town this weekend.

Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo

Now through Saturday, August 10

Lincoln County Fairgrounds

33747 County Road, Hugo

Free

Months of hard work dedicated to putting on the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo have come to fruition in Hugo, where the fair is under way. Look for rodeo events, a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, bouncy houses, county fair competitions and a steak fry with beef raised in Lincoln County. Admission is free, but you'll have to shell out $5 to $30 for the grand finale, a Colorado Prairie Music Festival concert with Ned Ledoux and Randall King at 7 p.m. August 10. For a full schedule, visit the See Lincoln County website.

Colorado Kids Create give kids the opportunity to be illustrators. Natalie Myers

Loveland Fine Art Invitational

Friday, August 9, through Sunday, August 10, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Loveland High School

920 West 29th Street, Loveland

$7, kids under fourteen free

Thousands of art collectors from around the world will gather for Loveland's biggest art weekend, complete with Sculpture in the Park and Art in the Park. A third show, the Loveland Art Invitational will highlight works in a variety of mediums, from sculptures to paintings, handblown glass, fine jewelry, custom furnishings, ceramics and more. The non-profit Colorado Kids Create Inc. is hosting the show as a fundraiser; CKC organizes statewide contests for artwork to illustrate books about Colorado and Western history, with profits going to art supplies in classrooms. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

"Pony Boy" made by sculptor Troy Houldin will be one of the many impressive sculptures at the sculpture in the park sale. Troy Houldin

Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale

Friday, August 9 (patron party); Saturday, August 10, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, August 11, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Benson Sculpture Garden

1125 West 29th Street, Loveland

$8; kids under fourteen free

For the 36th year, the Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale will take over the Benson Sculpture Garden, displaying work by more than 100 artists in the largest outdoor juried show in the country. For more information and a shuttle schedule, visit the Sculpture in the Park website.

British Invasion Lemonade Stand

Friday, August 9, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Curtis

1405 Curtis Street

Free

The Rolling Stones are coming, and to get in the spirit the Curtis hotel is hosting a British-influenced lemonade stand complete with European treats, life-sized cutouts of the band so that you can snap a pic with Mick Jagger and, for adults, complimentary spirits to spike that lemonade. Although the event is free, the Curtis will be accepting donations for Camp Southern Ground, a camp for kids facing unique challenges, such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, learning and attention deficits and social and emotional difficulties.

Studio Driftwood Pop-Up

Saturday, August 10, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Queen City Coffee Collective

305 West First Avenue

Free

Get some art with your cup of java: Studio Driftwood, a small-batch handmade ceramic production company, will be posting a popup shop at Queen City Saturday morning. Although most of the wares will be coffee-related ceramic ware, there will also be hanging planters, coasters and various handmade pieces by local artist Ella Watson.

CCC workers at Red Rocks in the '30s. Denver Public Library

Civilian Conservation Corps Open House

Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m. 4 p.m.

300 Union Avenue, Morrison

Free

In the '30s, the Civilian Conservation Corps came to Colorado, and its most important mission was developing Red Rocks Amphitheater. At this open house, you can see where the CCC lived during that period, visiting the mess hall, recreation hall and living quarters; actors will tell tales about what it was like to live in the camp. You can wander the grounds on your own, or go on a free, ranger-led tour. To sign up, visit the Go Denver Parks Calendar.

Bubble Bash

Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Orchard Town Center

14697 Delaware Street, Westminster

Free

Kids of all ages are welcome at this effervescent event at Orchard Town Center. At a dozen different bubble stations, you can learn about the science behind bubbles, make your own creations, and even experience life from inside of a giant bubble; there will also be stage shows and performances. Although admission is free, if you want to take something home from the Bubble Shop, 25 percent of your purchase will benefit Food for Hope. For more information, visit the Bubble Bash Facebook Event Page.

Cheese for the camera with a rescued pig at Resolute Brewing. Courtesy of Hog Haven Farm

Hog Days of Summer

Saturday, August 10, noon to 4 p.m.

Resolute Brewing

7286 South Yosemite, Centennial

Free

Hog Haven Farm has been rescuing pigs for five years now, and to celebrate it's throwing a pool party with pigs as the guests of honor! Kiddie pools will be set up on the patio of Resolute Brewing, where rescued animals can splash all afternoon; you can take a photo with your favorite porky pal at a Polaroid photo booth. Ten percent of all beer sales will support Hog Haven Farm and donations will be accepted. Alert: leave your dogs at home! For details, visit the Hog Days of Summer Facebook page.

'80s Prom Night

Saturday, August 10, 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Olde Town Arvada

Free

Dig out your prom dress or head to the thrift store to find the perfect '80 attire for the last Second Saturday of the season in Olde Town Arvada. While there will be kids' activities to keep your offspring busy, you can dance the night way to tribute band Van WhoLen (which mixes Van Halen jams with some Who) and the 6 Million Dollar Band. Bring cash for snacks and libations.

Yoga on the Green

Sunday, August 11, 9 to 10 a.m.

ViewHouse Centennial

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial

Free

Stretch your bod without stretching your wallet at the ViewHouse in Centennial. An instructor from Corepower will lead an hour-long class for all levels and experiences on the lawn. After the class, you can rehydrate with a free can of Truly Hard Seltzer with the purchase of any brunch item from. The series will conclude on September 8. For more information, visit the event page for Yoga On the Green.



