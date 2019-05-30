Ten Things to Do for $10 or Less This Weekend (Seven Free)

Get outside this weekend to shop, listen to live music, drink beer or do the downward dog. Better yet, do them all! In RiNo, you can jam out at Bruz Beers, sip a mimosa as you shop Denver's newest farmers' market, or do good while drinking good beer at Our Mutual Friend. You can get in the game in Lyons, or do yoga in City Park; you can see a movie under the stars or look over classic cars. Keep reading for ten great events this weekend that are all bargains, with seven that are free!

Lyons Outdoor Games

Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1

Bohn Park, 201 2nd Avenue

$10 general admission

What began as "Whitewater Fest" is now Lyons Outdoor Games, which celebrates the adventurous spirit of Coloradans. The fun begins at 3 p.m. Friday with the "Dock Dogs" competition, in which canine friends will show off their tricks in the water; if you want to get active, you can get in on a kayak race or join a professional mountain biker for a scenic ride (BYO bike and your camping gear, too, if you want to sleep under the stars with the purchase of a camping permit). The festivities will continue Saturday with a beer relay, yoga, corn hole and more Dock Dogs; for an additional fee, you can attend the Burning Can Fest, an obstacle course that comes with samplings of over 200 beers. The two-day fest concludes with a concert by The Red Petals, Moon Taxi and Wildermiss. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Burning Can Colorado's website.

Movie Night at Blue Sky

Friday, May 31, 7 p.m.

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

13005 Wings Way

$5

Wings Over the Rockies is hosting a a very appropriate film on movie night: Disney's Planes. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, grab your spot after doors open at 7 p.m., then settle in under the stars to watch a movie outside the Exploration of Flight Museum. Admission is $5 for adults and children, and a full meal including hot dog or hamburger, chips, popcorn and a drink will be available for a suggested donation of $7. Find out more about Movie Night at Blue Sky here.

A Paris Street Market

Saturday, June 1, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Aspen Grove

Free

Grab your beret and your pack of gauloises (as a prop only), and head to Aspen Grove to take a stroll through a Parisian antique market. Over 100 exhibitors will take over the parking lot, offering unique apparel, gifts and home goods. While the vendors might make you feel like you're just steps from the Eiffel Tower, you don't need to ante up for a plane ticket: In fact, admission is free. The market will continue through the summer; find out more at A Paris Street Market's website.

Wheels for Wheels Car Show

Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vehicle Vault Museum

18301 Lincoln Meadows Parkway, Parker

Free

The mission of the Kids Mobility Network is to provide wheelchairs and other medical equipment for children, and the Wheels for Wheels Car Show helps raise funds for that cause. Cars, trucks and motorcycles will be competing for the "best in show" prize; look for drawings, a variety of lunch options from food trucks, and live music by Double Bills Acoustic Guitar Duo. Admission is free, but you can visit the Vehicle Vault Museum for a discounted admission price of $10. For more information about the organization and the car show, visit the Kids Mobility Network's fundraiser page.

The Food Truck Rally is on the move. Next stop: Five Points. Brandon Marshall

Truck Stop: Food Truck Rally Summer Series

Saturday, June 1, 1 to 8 p.m.

2600 Welton Street

Free

Food trucks will fill the 2600 block of Welton Street on this stop of the Food Rally Summer Series, serving cuisines ranging from barbecue to tacos. Live music, vendors, drinks, giveaways and all-around good vibes will make this a block party you don't want to miss. There's no admission, so you can indulge in shwarma or noodles and wash your snacks down with a cold beer. To find out where the party is stopping next, visit the Food Truck Stop Rally's website.

Vinyl Record Swap

Saturday, June 1, 2 to 6 p.m.

hi-dive

Free

If you've been trying to update your record collection but haven't found what you want on eBay or had the energy to hunt through junk at garage sales, head to the hi-dive for a swap: the perfect way to get new albums without spending a dime. Bring a crate's worth (or less) to exchange; if you'd like to offer up a more significant collection, contact hi-dive organizers to attend the event as a vendor. The bar will be offering drink specials throughout the free event.

EXPAND Bruz Beers has a patio that's a perfect spot for outdoor concerts. Danielle Lirette

Bruz Summer Music Series

Saturday, June 1, 5 to 10 p.m.

Bruz Beers

Free

Denver is coming in hot this summer with a ton of free concerts around town. Bruz Summer Music Series begins this weekend with live music from Curtis T and the Duffel Bag Boys, State Drugs and Ryan Brashier. This outdoor concert will be complete with food trucks offering sustenance to accompany a Bruz beer (no outside alcohol is permitted).

RiNo Farmers' Market Opening Day

Sunday, June 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1399 35th Street

Free

The area's newest farmers' market opens this weekend in the River North Art District. Miller Farms has partnered with RiNo, and will offer double produce purchases from 1 to 2 p.m. Through the rest of the run, the market will be stocked with local produce, vendors and art, as well as a live music lineup that starts with Graham Good and a mimosa and beer garden. Since the market is free to attend, you shouldn't feel bad grabbing a mimosa (or two) to celebrate this newest Sunday funday spot.

EXPAND BYO yoga mat to City Park. Creative Commons

Yoga in the Park Season Kickoff

Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m. to noon

City Park

Free

The 2019 Yoga in the Park series kicks off with a mindful Vinyasa practice on Sunday; relax and get down to earth with purposeful breathing. After the free yoga class, there will be a potluck lunch: Bring your favorite post yoga meal or snack to share. Everyone is welcome, including kids, dogs and newbies and veteran yogis alike. Meet across the street from Syrup; for the complete schedule (each session focuses on a different practice), visit Yoga in the Park's Meet Up page.



Words Beyond Bars Summer Fundraiser

Sunday, June 2, 4 to 6 p.m.

Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company

$10 suggested donation (includes a beer)

A beer always tastes better when buying it benefits a good cause. Words Beyond Bars is a local nonprofit that facilitates literary discussions inside prisons; it's been working with the Colorado Department of Corrections for almost a decade. The fundraiser will include a silent auction with Words Beyond Bars swag, journals and books that are a part of the curriculum. The suggested donation of $10 will get you into the fundraiser, and also snag you a cold beer courtesy of Our Mutual Friend Brewing Company.



