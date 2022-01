Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

click to enlarge The Guitar exhibit has a sideshow. DMNS

It's a big weekend in Denver, with galleries and museums rolling out activities for the first First Friday of the year (see our First Friday list here ), and the National Western Stock Show rolling into town the next day. You can also catch the world premiere of a play about the events of last January 6.Keep reading for ten of the best ticketed things to do in Denver (and online) this weekend, all worth the price of admission. But fair warning: With the current COVID spread, cancellations can come up fast, so know before you go!The guitar exhibit on view at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science inspired a sideshow for music fans and every level of guitarist: Guitar Sessions, a series of four hybrid live-or-virtual evenings of conversation and music with local musicians. Hosted by musicians’ friend Alicia "Bruce" Trujillo, the Thursday night programs will feature Anna Morsett, Steve Gunter, Jen Korte and Felix Fast4ward. Tickets for the limited-space live shows, which take place within the exhibit gallery, are selling fast, but there’s plenty of room online; learn more and get tickets, $25 in-person and $10 via Zoom, here In the romantic comedy, a regional premiere written by Matthew Barber and starring legendary Denver actor Deborah Persoff, a retired schoolteacher meets a drifter who fixes a hole in her roof and encourages her to break out of her respectable shell. Will she or won’t she? See the show and find out. Admission ranges from $20 to $34; get tickets here It won’t be a short or quiet night at the Singleton Theatre when the DCPA Theatre Company production ofpremieres. The Edward Albee masterwork clocks in at about three hours, which is a long time to be subjected to the rising dialectic of alcohol-fueled marital warfare that develops between longtime couple George and Martha, but it's also an education, brilliantly written and cutting to the bone. What will young guests Honey and Nick take away from the experience? What will you take away? Find details and buy tickets, $30 to $50, here Theater, like most cultural concerns across the country, suffered during the dark days when COVID stole away audiences. Members of Lakewood-based Benchmark Theatre were inspired by political uprisings and movements that filtered up through that void to create their own theater works based on the most current of events., a world premiere, is an inside job, developed as a quest for answers regarding the unsettling, Democracy-smashing events of January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. And now the company is ready to share it with an in-person audience. Find details and tickets, $15 to $30, here Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street.The new year doesn’t really start until 50 First Jokes is unleashed at the Bug — so who knows how we got through 2021, because this tradition didn’t happen at all last year. So we have some catching up to do this round, when fifty of Denver’s favored comedians step up to the mike to deliver their newly hatched first jokes of 2022. The final roster is still being tweaked, but expect a load of local favorites like Josh Blue, Adam Cayton-Holland, Christie Buchele or Andrew Orvedahl, as well as confirmed host Sam Tallent. Find info and tickets, $20, here Get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. R. Alan Brooks is the author ofand; he's also a musician and noted stage host. Joining him will be Jolyon Yates, who participates in international transport and design projects; his specialties include design conceptualization, development, rapid prototyping, visualization, print and web. Included with museum admission; find out more here Once a month, in conjunction with theexhibit that runs through January 30, the MCA has been hosting renowned jazz musicians performing on classic instruments; Three Deuces takes its name from a legendary jazz club in New York, once located in a basement on 52nd Street. This STAGED: Three Deuces activation will feature a performance from Max Light on guitar, Eric Gunnison on piano, Patrick McDevitt on bass and Colin Stranahan on drums. It's the last in the exhibition cycle. Tickets are $25; get them here New year, new you: Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary is introducing a new series during which you can watch a movie in the Big Barn along with all of its animal residents.The debut film,is a documentary that reveals secrets to living a long, healthy life. Admission is $5; register here Here’s the setup: A burlesque troupe and “Weird Al" Yankovich walk into a bar…. It actually does all come true in, a tribute to the song satirist delivered with a fan dance or two by the house troupe, the Clockettes. Sing along through Yankovich’s most productive decades of deconstructing pop anthems at the show, which repeats at the Clocktower on three consecutive Sundays. Admission is $40 in advance here