Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Keep reading for ten of the best ticketed things to do in Denver (and online) this weekend, all worth the price of admission. But fair warning: With the current COVID spread, cancellations can come up fast, so know before you go!
Guitar Sessions
Thursday, January 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m. POSTPONED UNTIL FEBRUARY 10
(also February 3, March 3 and April 14)
Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Boulevard, or online via Zoom
The guitar exhibit on view at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science inspired a sideshow for music fans and every level of guitarist: Guitar Sessions, a series of four hybrid live-or-virtual evenings of conversation and music with local musicians. Hosted by musicians’ friend Alicia "Bruce" Trujillo, the Thursday night programs will feature Anna Morsett, Steve Gunter, Jen Korte and Felix Fast4ward. Tickets for the limited-space live shows, which take place within the exhibit gallery, are selling fast, but there’s plenty of room online; learn more and get tickets, $25 in-person and $10 via Zoom, here.
Fireflies
Opening Friday, January 7, 7:30 p.m.; shows Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays (and one Monday) through February 12
Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora
In the romantic comedy Fireflies, a regional premiere written by Matthew Barber and starring legendary Denver actor Deborah Persoff, a retired schoolteacher meets a drifter who fixes a hole in her roof and encourages her to break out of her respectable shell. Will she or won’t she? See the show and find out. Admission ranges from $20 to $34; get tickets here.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Opening Friday, January 7, 7 p.m.; performances daily (except Monday) through March 6
Singleton Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
It won’t be a short or quiet night at the Singleton Theatre when the DCPA Theatre Company production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? premieres. The Edward Albee masterwork clocks in at about three hours, which is a long time to be subjected to the rising dialectic of alcohol-fueled marital warfare that develops between longtime couple George and Martha, but it's also an education, brilliantly written and cutting to the bone. What will young guests Honey and Nick take away from the experience? What will you take away? Find details and buy tickets, $30 to $50, here.
Our American Cousin: America Divided
Opening Thursday, January 6, 8 p.m.; shows Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through January 29. Industry Night: Monday, January 17, 8 p.m.
The Bench at 40 West, 1560 Teller Street
Theater, like most cultural concerns across the country, suffered during the dark days when COVID stole away audiences. Members of Lakewood-based Benchmark Theatre were inspired by political uprisings and movements that filtered up through that void to create their own theater works based on the most current of events. Our American Cousin: America Divided, a world premiere, is an inside job, developed as a quest for answers regarding the unsettling, Democracy-smashing events of January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. And now the company is ready to share it with an in-person audience. Find details and tickets, $15 to $30, here.
50 First Jokes Denver 2022
Friday, January 7, 8 to 10 p.m. POSTPONED UNTIL MARCH 4
Bug Theatre, 3654 Navajo Street.
The new year doesn’t really start until 50 First Jokes is unleashed at the Bug — so who knows how we got through 2021, because this tradition didn’t happen at all last year. So we have some catching up to do this round, when fifty of Denver’s favored comedians step up to the mike to deliver their newly hatched first jokes of 2022. The final roster is still being tweaked, but expect a load of local favorites like Josh Blue, Adam Cayton-Holland, Christie Buchele or Andrew Orvedahl, as well as confirmed host Sam Tallent. Find info and tickets, $20, here.
Storytelling Studio: R. Alan Brooks and Jolyon Yates
Saturday, January 8, noon to 3 p.m.
Denver Art Museum, Hamilton Building, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. R. Alan Brooks is the author of The Burning Metronome and Anguish Garden; he's also a musician and noted stage host. Joining him will be Jolyon Yates, who participates in international transport and design projects; his specialties include design conceptualization, development, rapid prototyping, visualization, print and web. Included with museum admission; find out more here.
STAGED: Three Deuces with Colin Stranahan
Saturday, January 8, 2 and 4 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
Once a month, in conjunction with the Jason Moran: Bathing the Room With Blues exhibit that runs through January 30, the MCA has been hosting renowned jazz musicians performing on classic instruments; Three Deuces takes its name from a legendary jazz club in New York, once located in a basement on 52nd Street. This STAGED: Three Deuces activation will feature a performance from Max Light on guitar, Eric Gunnison on piano, Patrick McDevitt on bass and Colin Stranahan on drums. It's the last in the exhibition cycle. Tickets are $25; get them here.
Movie Night in the Big Barn
Saturday, January 8, 5 p.m.
Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary, 3470 County Road 7, Erie
New year, new you: Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary is introducing a new series during which you can watch a movie in the Big Barn along with all of its animal residents.The debut film, What the Health, is a documentary that reveals secrets to living a long, healthy life. Admission is $5; register here.
Dare to Be Sexy: A "Weird Al" Burlesque Tribute
Sunday, January 9, 7 p.m., and repeating January 16 and 23
Clocktower Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Here’s the setup: A burlesque troupe and “Weird Al" Yankovich walk into a bar…. It actually does all come true in Dare to Be Sexy, a tribute to the song satirist delivered with a fan dance or two by the house troupe, the Clockettes. Sing along through Yankovich’s most productive decades of deconstructing pop anthems at the show, which repeats at the Clocktower on three consecutive Sundays. Admission is $40 in advance here.
Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza
Sunday, January 9, 6:30 p.m.
Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt Street
!The Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza, a popular event at the National Western Stock Show, is happily back after a COVID year off in 2021. A flashy crowd-pleaser, this event dresses up the rodeo with fancy suits decorated with silver conchos, with sidesaddle-riding ladies and Mexican dancers in full embroidered gear and flowers in their hair, mariachi music and gorgeously groomed horses. But things also get down and dirty for Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, trick roping and choreographed bullfights with fourth-generation charro Jerry Diaz. ¡Arriba! Tickets start at $43 here.
