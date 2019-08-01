Ten Things to Do for $10 This Weekend (Seven Free)

Happy Colorado Day! Colorado became a state on August 1, 1876, and on August 1, 2019, there will be a free, all-day bash at History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. But there are plenty of other bargain entertainments in and around town this weekend. Over the next few days you can celebrate Denver history, dance it out and drink a lot of beer. Keep reading for the ten best things to do for ten bucks or less — seven of them free!



Kings of Beer Screening

Thursday, August 1, 3:30 and 7 p.m.

Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Tour Center Biergarten

2351 Busch Drive, Fort Collins

Free

Catch the film Kings of Beer before it hits theaters. In this documentary, filmmaker Sean Mullin focuses on brewmasters from 65 breweries in 23 countries who competed over twelve months to make the best American lager and win the Global Brewmaster Cup. The Budweiser brewery in Fort Collins is a key player, and the film shows what it takes to make each and every batch of Bud. The two screenings are free, anyone 21+ can enjoy Budweiser specials at the Biergarten, and everyone will get free popcorn and a movie poster.

Side Stories Kickoff

Thursday, August 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

Dairy Block

Free

For the first time, Side Stories is moving out of its normal confines of RiNo; for the first eight days of August, it will be showing digital works created by Colorado artists in the Dairy Block alley. Every night at around 7 p.m., a different film will be projected on the CTRL Collective Bridge Window facing Poka Lola Social Club; other films will be shown during the day. The series kicks off with a free bash on August 1 when you can meet the artists; visit the Side Stories Facebook page for more details and a film schedule.

Leadville Boom Days

Friday, August 2, 2 to 8 p.m.; Saturday, August 3, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, August 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leadville

Free

Celebrate this state's mining heritage at 10,200 feet in Leadville this weekend. The annual Leadville Boom Days festival will have live music; over 100 food, beverage and craft vendors; activities for kids and contests to evaluate your mining skills. The weekend ends with the seventieth annual burro races: Leadville notes that it's been hauling ass for seventy years. For more information, visit the Leadville Boom Days website.

Thread of Dreams

Friday, August 2, 6 to 8 p.m.

The Collective Community Arts Center

Free

Artist Sara Rockinger depicts social-justice issues with textiles in Language of Thread, a new exhibit at the Collective Community Arts Center in Lafayette. On August 2, musical trio Orbiting Olympia and T2 Dance Project will join forces in a performance combining unique electronic music and contemporary movement; Victoria Pereira will be doing live video mixing to make for a fully immersive evening of art. Thread of Dreams is a one-night-only event; the exhibit will run through August 18.

The old Elitch Theatre is being refurbished...slowly. Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation

Tennyson Street Block Party

Friday, August 2, 6 to 10 p.m.

Tenn Street Coffee and Books

Free

Elitch Zoological Gardens opened in 1890 just off Tennyson Street , and though the amusement park moved to the Platte Valley decades ago, the original theater building, now a historic landmark, remains. Blissfest333 Multicultural Arts Festival and the Tennyson Street Block Party will celebrate art and Elitch history at a special bash complete with car show, magicians, artists, performers, kids' activities and a food truck. For more information, visit the Tennyson Street Block Party Facebook page.

BURLYfest

Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

BURLY brewing Company

Free

Bring a chair, get comfortable and spend the day at Burly Brewing Company, listening to five bands, trying the brewery's new beers and racing through a bouncy house obstacle course. For a donation, you can even dunk a Castle Rock firefighter. For the band lineup, visit the BURLYfest 2019 Facebook page.

Harry Potter Turns 21

Saturday, August 3, 2 to 11 p.m.

Fiction Beer Company

Free

The first book in the Harry Potter series was introduced in the U.S. 21 years ago this September, and Fiction Beer Company is celebrating a little early with this bloody awesome bash. Enjoy food from a Harry Potter-themed menu created by Bore & Castle Mobile Eatery and beer that's been transformed to fit the theme (Bertie Bott’s Every Flavour Beans slushie beer in the tutti fruity?). The brew wizards have cast Expecto Patronum to keep the dementors from party crashing, and there will be free cake while supplies last, as well asgift cards for the best-dressed. For more information, visit Fiction Beer Company.

Phantasmagoria

Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

The Bakery

2132 Market St.

$7

Laugh and dance your ass off at Phantasmagoria, an evening of absurdist comedy as well as free pizza and a dance party with DJ Pop CTRL. Doors will open at 8 and the show will begin at 8:30; visit the Phantasmagoria Event Page to purchase tickets.

The nerds will roar this Sunday. Courtesy of Mercury Cafe

Nerd Slam

Sunday, August 4, 7:30 p.m.

Mercury Cafe

$5

Pull up your pants, tape your glasses and grab your pocket protector: It's time for the 2019 Nerd Slam. Watch as poets pour out their hearts and show the bullies who's boss as they compete for a cash prize. The runner-up nerd will get a backpack filled with school supplies, Android chargers, snacks and other surprises. The $5 admission at the door goes toward sending the winning poem to out-of-state tournaments. You can sign up to perform at 7:30 p.m.; the slam will begin at 8.

Hoppy Sunday Yoga

Sunday, August 4, 10 to 11 a.m.

Black Buzzard

$10

Bend for a beer at the Buzzard Room at Oskar Blues, where a full-length yoga class will be led by RiNo Yoga Social, followed by a hard-earned free beer. RiNo Yoga Social focuses on creating inclusive and accessible classes. Bring $10, a mat, an open mind and a thirst for beer.



