Eight Things to Do in Denver This Weekend, August 27 Through August 30

Colorado Symphony Cello Quartet Concert

Thursday, August 27, through Sunday, August 29

Denver Performing Arts Complex Galleria

$50 for two seats

The Colorado Symphony is hosting three outdoor sixty-minute shows, featuring music from Tchaikovsky, Elgar, Rossini, Piazzolla and more, performed by Colorado Symphony Principal Cello Seoyoen Min, Assistant Principal Cello Chloe Hong, Fixed 3rd Chair Judith McIntyre Galecki, and Allison Drenkow. There will be a cash bar and small plates for sale; all seating will be socially distanced, and tickets are limited. Get yours here.

What Distracts You?

Thursdays through Saturdays, August 27 through September 19, 7:30 p.m.

The Courtyard at Washington Park UMC, 1955 East Arizona Avenue

$50, $90 couple

The experimental dance theater company HOLDTIGHT is trying its hand — and every other part of two bodies — at live performance under socially distanced COVID-19 directives with an experimental, two-person trip down the rabbit hole of diversions and where it eventually takes us. Performed outdoors by HOLDTIGHT artistic director Gwendolyn Gussman in collaboration with Kevin Quinn Marchman of the Black Actors Guild, What Distracts You? is itself a diversion from the hard times of 2020. See what they did? Learn more and get tickets at holdtightcompany.com.

Colorcon 2020: Vision

Friday, August 28, 6 to 9 p.m.

Golden Triangle

Free

Colorcon returns for a second year, presenting an evening of live mural painting and music that envisions the future of street art in Denver, one that makes art accessible to all. Olive Moya will headline the event, painting at Howard Lorton at 12th and Broadway; the lineup also includes thirteen female artists who'll be painting in the alleyway behind 1112 Broadway. Attendance is free, but the event will be ticketed. For a full list of artists and to secure your tickets, go to coloradocolorcon.com.

Sloan's Lake Farm & Flea

Friday, August 28, 4 to 8 p.m.

1565 Raleigh Street

Free admission, or $25 Friday FunDay band

Celebrate the imminent end of summer at the Sloan's Lake Farm & Flea, sponsored by the Denver Bazaar. More than three dozen local food, fashion and craft vendors will be on hand (with extra-wide aisles for social distancing), and the Shad Buxman Duo will be playing from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a cash bar, but if you sign up for a $25 Friday FunDay wristband, you'll have access to an open bar while you shop. Get tickets here.

Queens of Song

Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29, seating 6 p.m., show 7 p.m.

BDT Stage, 5501 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

$35

What better way to spend a summer evening than enjoying a picnic dinner while listening to two of the area’s most acclaimed divas? Anna High is known for her humor, power and sass — she’s been seen in several BDT Stage productions, including as The Princess Who Kisses the Frog in Disenchanted (it didn’t end well) and in her one-woman show, Hi-Hat Hattie. Sheryl Renee’s lovely, fluid voice can be heard on CDs with artists like Candi Staton, and she also sang the national anthem for President Barack Obama. For tickets, $35, call 303-449-6000 or go to bdtstage.com.



Bike In Movie Night: The Goonies

Friday, August 28, gates at 6:30 p.m.

Denver Beer Co Canworks, 4455 Jason Street

$20 for one, $160 for eight

Bike over to the Denver Beer Co's brewery with your blanket and chairs for a showing of The Goonies, which starts at dark. The parking lot will be sectioned off into socially distanced blocks for groups of one to eight people ($20 per person). A free beer comes with each ticket, and more will be available for sale; food trucks will also be on site for movie snacks. Remember, Goonies never say die! Buy your tickets here.

Denver Day for Dance

Saturday, August 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free

Bella Diva World Dance, a local studio, will create interactive dance zones on sidewalks across metro Denver — Infinity Park in Glendale, Confluence Park, South Pearl Street, 16th Street Mall, Walia Creamery and César Chávez Park — where Bella Diva ambassadors will encourage passersby to learn international dance steps from around the globe and then bust a move. Find out more here.

TEDxMileHigh: RISE

Saturday, August 29, 5 to 8 p.m.

TEDxMile High is going virtual and free this year! Eight presenters will be talking about how to translate ideas into action and change in the areas of science, art, health, poetry and activism. A new time is unfolding, and it's asking each of us to rise. Find out more and sign up here.



