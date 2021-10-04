Boo! Thirteen Family-Friendly Haunted Halloween Events

Here are thirteen of the best spooky yet kid-friendly events this month:
Magic of the Jack O’ Lanterns
Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton
Now through October 31
This new all-ages event boasts 5,000 glowing funkins — those fake but realistic-looking pumpkins often used in Halloween displays, hand-carved with faces, animals, monsters, dinosaurs and more. Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns was put together by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, famous for its haunted houses (see below), and while it's a Halloween-themed event complete with a mini carnival, it's not meant to be scary. Visit the website for times and to purchase tickets, starting at $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids. Slots are selling out, so reserve yours soon.
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
Now through October 31, daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rain, shine, snow, heat and even COVID haven't stopped the Denver Zoo from offering fall entertainment, though the former Boo at the Zoo has morphed into Wild Fall this year. The event runs through October and is included with admission — and while there won't be any candy, you and your kids can dress up in costumes, sample festive food and drink, and see the animals. The new penguin exhibit is now open, too, and Stingray Cove has a cool pirate ship where you can take selfies with a skeleton crew. Tickets range from $14 to $20, with kids two and under admitted free. Reserve timed tickets online.
Corn Maze
Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Fridays through Sundays, now through October 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The magnificent seven-acre corn maze at the Denver Botanic Gardens' Chatfield Farms is again up and running. For little ones under eleven, there's also a mini maze. Amp the experience up a notch during the Pumpkin Festival October 8, 9 and 10, when there will be food vendors, rides and pumpkin-themed photo ops; tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for kids, students, military and seniors, and kids under three get in free. 13th Floor Haunted House
3400 East 52nd Avenue
Daily, now through October 31 (except October 4 and 11), then until November 11
This spooky spot is best for kids twelve and up, since there are a lot of dark spots, flashing lights and werewolves and vampires roaming about. Tickets start at $19.99, but there are so many things to add on that a savvy Halloween celebration will want the platinum VIP pass for $109, which covers not only the three-part haunted house, but ax-throwing, the escape rooms and Blitz Bowl. Plus, you can skip the line, which gets longer and longer the closer we get to Halloween; purchase tickets online.
The Ultimate Pumpkin Patch
Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th Street
Now through October 31
Pick a pumpkin, buy some ice cream and get ready for Halloween. The annual Little Man Pumpkin Patch is open; stop by and enter to win a spooky ice cream party for four by posting a selfie among the pumpkins and tagging @littlemanicecream and using the #littlemanspookyselfie in the Instagram post. And make a note to return October 31 to watch or compete in a pumpkin-carving contest from noon to 3 p.m.
Fright Fest
Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle
Saturdays, now through October 30
Enjoy hair-raising shenanigans every Saturday this month at Fright Fest, but fair warning: While costumes are encouraged, no fake weapons and no costume masks are allowed for those over ten. From noon to 5 p.m., the family-friendly spot includes a trick-or-treat trail and themed activities. After KiddieLand closes at 6 p.m., get ready to howl in fright as creatures go bump in the night — with three haunted attractions for those twelve and up and adult rides. Tickets start at $44.99, which includes an all-day pass to the amusement park. There's also Witch Fest, scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. on October 23.
Monster to Midnight
Denver Pavilions, 500 16th Street Mall
Now through October 31, Thursdays through Saturdays and Halloween, 6 to midnight
See creepy creations, interact with characters and have a ghoulish good time at this downtown creep-fest. The show features Distortions Unlimited's "Monster Makers," and many of the beasts showcased are from popular movies and television shows. Buy a family four-pack for $99, or individual tickets starting at $35, $27 for kids under twelve, and free for those under six; get yours here.McGregor Scare
McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee Street
Now through October 31, Saturdays and Sundays
Bring the whole family for a free, all-ages Halloween party complete with pumpkin decorating, face painting and 7 p.m. movies including Coco (October 23), Monster House (October 24) and Hocus Pocus (October 30). Each movie comes with free candy, popcorn and soft drinks, with adult drinks for purchase from Milepost Zero. On October 30, there will also be a trick-or-treat street.
Scary Movies
Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake, 4255 West Colfax Avenue
Alamo Drafthouse Westminster, 8905 Westminster Boulevard, Westminster
Various dates in October
October is the best month to watch a spooky movie, and Alamo Drafhouse recognizes that with a series of scary films all month — most with a PG or R rating and suitable for more mature kids. Catch The Shining at the Westminster location on October 4 or October 5 at 6:45 p.m.; Beetlejuice at either theater on October 18 at 6:45 p.m.; and The Exorcist at 8 p.m. at Westminster on October 19. Westminster is also offering the more family-friendly The Addams Family 2.
Glow at the Gardens
Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Tuesday, October 19, to 24, 6 to 9 p.m.
While the corn maze at Chatfield Farms isn't scary, there's a lot more ghoulish mystery at the Denver Botanic Gardens' annual Glow at the Gardens. Wear your costume and catch artists in their Halloween finest, all performing in the pumpkins. Buy tickets online for $19 to $23 starting October 4; kids under two get in free. Find out more here.
Harvest Haunt at the Museum
Colorado Railroad Museum, 17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden
Saturday, October 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hang out with trains, ghosts and monsters at the Harvest Haunt, which includes train rides, trick-or-treating, a "silly" graveyard and not-so-scary haunted train cars. Adult tickets are $14 (including a train ride), with children each $7. Costumes are encouraged. Book your spot here.
Dracula Ballet
Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood
Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30
Fall under Dracula's spell during this beautiful ballet by the Reformation Dance Company. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased from the venue's website.
Halloween Spooktacular
Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th Street
Saturday, October 30, 2:30 p.m.
Enjoy the sinister sounds of Halloween during this concert by the Colorado Symphony, featuring music from films, television and more. Costumes are encouraged — and don't be surprised if the musicians get in on the fun as well. Adult tickets are $27, kids $10; get yours at coloradosymphony.org.