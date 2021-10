Boo! Thirteen Family-Friendly Haunted Halloween Events

click to enlarge A wild baby lion roaming free at the Denver Zoo. Linnea Covington

Heads optional at this haunted house. Evan Semón

Monster to Midnight at the Denver Pavilions. Linnea Covington

Glow at the Gardens lights up the night. Denver Botanic Gardens







Halloween is coming, and if your kids aren't already talking about it, these spooky events are sure to get them excited — especially after last fall's lull in activities because of the pandemic. While not all favorites are back (no Trick-or-Treat Street at the Children's Museum or Butterfly Pavilion bash this year, for example), some new events are helping to fill the gaps. Think ghosts, monsters and many, many pumpkins.Here are thirteen of the best spooky yet kid-friendly events this month:This new all-ages event boasts 5,000 glowing funkins — those fake but realistic-looking pumpkins often used in Halloween displays, hand-carved with faces, animals, monsters, dinosaurs and more. Magic of the Jack O' Lanterns was put together by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, famous for its haunted houses (see below), and while it's a Halloween-themed event complete with a mini carnival, it's not meant to be scary. Visit the website for times and to purchase tickets, starting at $19.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids. Slots are selling out, so reserve yours soon Rain, shine, snow, heat and even COVID haven't stopped the Denver Zoo from offering fall entertainment, though the former Boo at the Zoo has morphed into Wild Fall this year. The event runs through October and is included with admission — and while there won't be any candy, you and your kids can dress up in costumes, sample festive food and drink, and see the animals. The new penguin exhibit is now open, too, and Stingray Cove has a cool pirate ship where you can take selfies with a skeleton crew. Tickets range from $14 to $20, with kids two and under admitted free. Reserve timed tickets online The magnificent seven-acre corn maze at the Denver Botanic Gardens' Chatfield Farms is again up and running. For little ones under eleven, there's also a mini maze. Amp the experience up a notch during the Pumpkin Festival October 8, 9 and 10, when there will be food vendors, rides and pumpkin-themed photo ops; tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for kids, students, military and seniors, and kids under three get in free.This spooky spot is best for kids twelve and up, since there are a lot of dark spots, flashing lights and werewolves and vampires roaming about. Tickets start at $19.99, but there are so many things to add on that a savvy Halloween celebration will want the platinum VIP pass for $109, which covers not only the three-part haunted house, but ax-throwing, the escape rooms and Blitz Bowl. Plus, you can skip the line, which gets longer and longer the closer we get to Halloween; purchase tickets online Pick a pumpkin, buy some ice cream and get ready for Halloween. The annual Little Man Pumpkin Patch is open; stop by and enter to win a spooky ice cream party for four by posting a selfie among the pumpkins and tagging @littlemanicecream and using the #littlemanspookyselfie in the Instagram post. And make a note to return October 31 to watch or compete in a pumpkin-carving contest from noon to 3 p.m.Enjoy hair-raising shenanigans every Saturday this month at Fright Fest , but fair warning: While costumes are encouraged, no fake weapons and no costume masks are allowed for those over ten. From noon to 5 p.m., the family-friendly spot includes a trick-or-treat trail and themed activities. After KiddieLand closes at 6 p.m., get ready to howl in fright as creatures go bump in the night — with three haunted attractions for those twelve and up and adult rides. Tickets start at $44.99, which includes an all-day pass to the amusement park. There's also Witch Fest, scheduled for 6 to 10 p.m. on October 23.See creepy creations, interact with characters and have a ghoulish good time at this downtown creep-fest. The show features Distortions Unlimited's "Monster Makers," and many of the beasts showcased are from popular movies and television shows. Buy a family four-pack for $99, or individual tickets starting at $35, $27 for kids under twelve, and free for those under six; get yours here Bring the whole family for a free, all-ages Halloween party complete with pumpkin decorating, face painting and 7 p.m. movies including(October 23),(October 24) and(October 30). Each movie comes with free candy, popcorn and soft drinks, with adult drinks for purchase from Milepost Zero. On October 30, there will also be a trick-or-treat street.October is the best month to watch a spooky movie, and Alamo Drafhouse recognizes that with a series of scary films all month — most with a PG or R rating and suitable for more mature kids. Catchat the Westminster location on October 4 or October 5 at 6:45 p.m.;at either theater on October 18 at 6:45 p.m.; andat 8 p.m. at Westminster on October 19. Westminster is also offering the more family-friendlyWhile the corn maze at Chatfield Farms isn't scary, there's a lot more ghoulish mystery at the Denver Botanic Gardens' annual Glow at the Gardens. Wear your costume and catch artists in their Halloween finest, all performing in the pumpkins. Buy tickets online for $19 to $23 starting October 4; kids under two get in free. Find out more here Hang out with trains, ghosts and monsters at the Harvest Haunt, which includes train rides, trick-or-treating, a "silly" graveyard and not-so-scary haunted train cars. Adult tickets are $14 (including a train ride), with children each $7. Costumes are encouraged. Book your spot here Fall under Dracula's spell during this beautiful ballet by the Reformation Dance Company. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased from the venue's website Enjoy the sinister sounds of Halloween during this concert by the Colorado Symphony, featuring music from films, television and more. Costumes are encouraged — and don't be surprised if the musicians get in on the fun as well. Adult tickets are $27, kids $10; get yours at coloradosymphony.org