Thornton Outlets Getting Fast-Fashion Retailer H&M

One of the largest fashion retailers in the world is coming to the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton. H&M is expected to open a 21,000-square-foot outpost in the suburb in the fall of 2019.
The Thornton H&M will offer collections for women, men and teens, as well as a "store within a store" for accessories. It will also carry the H&M kids collection, for newborns to fourteen-year-olds. The store will need to hire approximately twenty employees; visit career.hm.com for more information.
H&M has had a rocky few years. In 2018, it closed 170 stores in its "mature markets," reported Bloomberg, while opening 390 new ones.
Last year, H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson admitted to Forbes that the company's performance had to do with changing customer behaviors. “The weakness was in H&M’s physical stores where the changes in customer behavior are being felt most strongly and footfall has reduced with more sales online," Persson said. "In addition, some imbalances in certain aspects of the H&M brand’s assortment and composition also contributed to this weaker result.”
Also last year, an American street artist named Revok settled a lawsuit with the Swedish retailer in which he accused it of using his work without permission.
The Thornton outpost would be the fourteenth H&M location in Colorado.
