 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
H&M is coming to Thornton.EXPAND
H&M is coming to Thornton.
ymgerman/iStock

Thornton Outlets Getting Fast-Fashion Retailer H&M

Ana Campbell | February 19, 2019 | 10:31am
AA

One of the largest fashion retailers in the world is coming to the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton. H&M is expected to open a 21,000-square-foot outpost in the suburb in the fall of 2019.

The Thornton H&M will offer collections for women, men and teens, as well as a "store within a store" for accessories. It will also carry the H&M kids collection, for newborns to fourteen-year-olds. The store will need to hire approximately twenty employees; visit career.hm.com for more information.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

H&M has had a rocky few years. In 2018, it closed 170 stores in its "mature markets," reported Bloomberg, while opening 390 new ones.

Last year, H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson admitted to Forbes that the company's performance had to do with changing customer behaviors. “The weakness was in H&M’s physical stores where the changes in customer behavior are being felt most strongly and footfall has reduced with more sales online," Persson said. "In addition, some imbalances in certain aspects of the H&M brand’s assortment and composition also contributed to this weaker result.”

Also last year, an American street artist named Revok settled a lawsuit with the Swedish retailer in which he accused it of using his work without permission.

The Thornton outpost would be the fourteenth H&M location in Colorado. 

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: