Thornton Outlets Getting Fast-Fashion Retailer H&M

One of the largest fashion retailers in the world is coming to the Denver Premium Outlets in Thornton. H&M is expected to open a 21,000-square-foot outpost in the suburb in the fall of 2019.

The Thornton H&M will offer collections for women, men and teens, as well as a "store within a store" for accessories. It will also carry the H&M kids collection, for newborns to fourteen-year-olds. The store will need to hire approximately twenty employees; visit career.hm.com for more information.