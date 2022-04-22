ThriftCon 2022 Hits Denver on Sunday

ThriftCon is back in Denver! Join other vintage enthusiasts this Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National Western Complex.
In its third year, ThiftCon has become one of the largest vintage and collectible retail experiences in Denver, where vendors from around the nation gather for a one-day celebration of sustainable fashion.
Before co-founders Mario Conte and Ken Meade founded ThriftCon in 2018, they had created a streetwear store in 2016 called Station, which sells brands from Supreme to Tommy Hilfiger.
“This (Station) was our space. We started gathering a following and cultivating this vibe and culture,” says Conte.
inaugural year. ThriftCon gained credibility among buyers, with more and more people expressing their satisfaction with the event. “Definitely the right time, the right place kind of thing,” notes Conte.
With such a large following, it was time to expand; the convention is now held in cities including Houston, Atlanta and Philadelphia. “ThriftCon evolves from city to city. In no city is ThriftCon ever the same” says Meade, noting every city brings its own unique vendors. “We really just let that city and that energy of the moment kind of define what that specific event becomes."
The one thing that is uniform at ThriftCon is its values and goals. When looking for vendors and pricing tickets, ThriftCon wants to remain attainable to the public. It never aims to out-price someone from being able to take part in the opportunity.
“Pretty much anyone with a store and idea can vend and anyone can attend,” says Meade. He and Conte also want people to leave the convention as educated on the benefits of second-hand shopping.
“There's such a surplus of clothing circulating the world and being produced every day. We are trying to destigmatize second-hand shopping,” Conte says.
ThiftCon is not only meant to help people create outfits but also create connections: People trade and swap items as well as stories. “It really has become a celebration of all things vintage, '' says Conte. He highlights the sentimental value that vintage clothing can bring to any individual, and adds that ThriftCon is a place to share that and find new friends by building community.
“It is a unique opportunity for a lot of people to mix together and find the connection you won't find in your immediate circle,” Meade notes.
“We love Denver a lot. But as far as music, culture, and fashion go, Denver is never in the conversation and is always a step behind places like L.A. and Atlanta," Conte says.
Playing around with the idea of a three-day festival, Conte and Meade hope to create a larger event with a carnival and different activities, along with their usual vendors.
“There really is something for everyone at ThriftCon,” Meade says.
ThriftCon, Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $30 for early entry. Learn more at ThriftCon’s website.