Topeira Boxing Club Faces Eviction. Boxers Rally to Save "Second Home"

Five years ago, Joaquin Romero opened up a 1,000-square-foot boxing gym on the corner of West Alameda Avenue and South Clay Street. With a promise to the landlord to “not flop” and boxing gear to loan out for gym members, Romero spent the next five years transforming the space into what would later become Westword's pick for Best Community Gym in 2017. Now, after training hundreds of fighters and dozens of champions, Topeira Boxing Club is being forced to close its doors and facing eviction from the 2710 West Alameda property.

The news came Tuesday afternoon on Instagram. The photo read “CLOSED FOREVER. Thanks for the past five years. We had a good run at it.”

Gym-goers were quick to respond to the announcement, both on Instagram and on Facebook. A GoFundMe was created August 8 to help raise $7,000 for the fees the gym owes the landlord. The page was created by John Bustamante, one of Topeira’s members.