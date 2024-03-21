 Travel Westword: How to Spend 24 Hours at Gravity Haus Vail | Westword
Travel Westword: How to Spend 24 Hours at Gravity Haus Vail

Whether it’s a solo retreat, couples getaway or friends trip, Colorado presents a seemingly endless amount of options for experiences. This new series helps you decide where to go – no matter the season. Mile one begins at Mile High.
March 21, 2024
A two-hour drive from Denver and a short walk from Gondola One, Gravity Haus Vail is home to 22 rooms that offer solace for those who want to hit the slopes, a spa retreat, or mountain adventures of all kinds.
A two-hour drive from Denver and a short walk from Gondola One, Gravity Haus Vail is home to 22 rooms that offer solace for those who want to hit the slopes, a spa retreat, or mountain adventures of all kinds. Photo Courtesy of Gravity Haus
This installation of Travel Westword is presented by Gravity Haus Vail.

Whether it's a solo retreat, couples getaway or friends trip, Colorado presents a seemingly endless number of options for experiences. In this new series, Travel Westword, we hope to make the decision of where to go and stay a little easier, no matter the season. Mile one begins at Mile High.

Our first destination is Gravity Haus Vail. Located in the heart of Vail Village, this mountain destination caters to the active-lifestyle community, seamlessly merging work, play and outdoor adventure. Its mission? To enable modern adventure for everyone.

click to enlarge Outdoor fireplace in the snow
Just beyond the co-working space inside Gravity Haus Vail, guests can enjoy gas fire pits near the hot tubs on the outdoor patio.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

General manager Chris Gersbach was born and raised in the Vail Valley and has worked in mountain hospitality for 25 years. If you are new to Colorado, Gersbach knows that entering mountain life and all the outdoor activities it presents can be intimidating.

“You might not know where to begin,” he says. “Gravity Haus offers an approachable way to meet like-minded, adventurous people who want to learn about all types of mountain activities. We provide the ability to learn in a safe environment.”

Gravity Haus Vail has more than 700 members, many of whom are locals, Gersbach says. While you don’t have to be a member to enjoy many of the Haus’s amenities, members get access to gear rentals, a fitness center, a co-working space and spa recovery amenities, including hot tubs and a sauna, steam room, cold plunge and salt lounge for self-care. Members also get perks ranging from exclusive savings on hotel stays across the U.S., spa service discounts, access to award-winning restaurant concepts, curated and bespoke experiences, and gear demos.

click to enlarge blue chairs in a dining room
The Slope Room inside Gravity Haus Vail sources sustainable food from a variety of local producers, such as goat cheese from Haystack Mountain Cheese in Longmont and lamb from Superior Farms in Denver.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

For Gersbach, Gravity Haus Vail also embodies a work/life balance. “If you want to get away from Denver but you work remotely, this works wonderfully,” he says. “Guests in ski gear take a work call, hit the slopes for a couple of hours, then come back and get a workout in. We truly offer something for everyone.”

Come along with me as I spend 24 hours at Gravity Haus Vail.

Two hours from Denver

This drive felt like thirty minutes. Driving in the mountains is a form of meditation for me. As soon as I hit Loveland Pass, snow was falling. The trees were covered, and the blowing snow looked smokey as it rose through the hills. I got misty-eyed more than once taking in the mountain views.

Needing a caffeine fix, I stopped for a lavender latte at Plume Coffee Bar in Silver Plume, a must-stop when traveling along I-70. I’m thankful for my friends who got married in Silver Plume and made that spot so special for me. Noah Kahan, Benson Boone and Goth Babe serenaded me through my car speakers for most of this journey, and I was already at such peace, even before reaching Gravity Haus. I know you’re probably thinking, 'Who cares? Tell us about Gravity Haus, already,' but I truly believe the journey is part of the experience. And the drive from Denver to Vail is a stunning one.

click to enlarge Large room with chairs and fireplace
If you're lucky, warm cookies will be brought out during your check-in at Gravity Haus Vail.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Arriving in Vail

The main Gravity Haus entrance is subtle. As the snow softly fell like the inside of a snow globe, I noticed that every person was wearing colorful snowsuits and carrying skis or a snowboard. I was officially in Vail.

The Gravity Haus staff was incredibly accommodating: They greeted me warmly, the check-in process was easy, bags were taken to my room, and they made sure I knew about the fresh cookies that had just come out. My third-floor room was incredibly cozy, complete with a gas fireplace and a patio offering a picturesque view of snow-heavy trees.

click to enlarge Snow-heavy trees and falling snow
Sliding glass doors inside a room at Gravity Haus Vail open to this view, with the sound of snow boots on the sidewalk just below.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Relax and reset with yoga at Dryland Fitness

On the lowest level of Gravity Haus, guests will find Dryland Fitness & Spa, an 18,000-square-foot performance training facility that offers fitness classes including yoga and pilates, open gym times, Peloton bikes, a full suite of cardio and weight equipment, and private one-on-one sessions.

click to enlarge yoga studio with large lights
Find your zen: Gravity Haus Vail offers a full cardio suite including Peloton bikes, a functional turf area, extensive strength equipment, inspired group fitness programming, yoga, and meditation offerings.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

At 4:30 p.m. Sunday night, I headed down to experience a yoga class. The class was full, and those inside talked beforehand about their day on the slopes. The space itself was zen-like, with modern, calm lighting, dark colors and large mirrors. Yoga mats were provided, along with blocks, blankets and most amenities you might expect from a yoga studio. The class moved through basic flows, but the vinyasa at the end felt especially lengthy and relaxing, allowing me to truly find peace and reset.

click to enlarge man shakes cocktail container
Bartender Lusan Pelemis prepares a cocktail in the Slope Room at Gravity Haus Vail.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Dinner, dessert and espresso martinis at the Slope Room

I had a 7 p.m. reservation at the Slope Room bar for dinner, quickly making friends with the bartenders and even a guest sitting two chairs down who was a Gravity Haus member, cashing in on their perks of a 50 percent-off stay and Slope Room gift card that was a birthday perk. Dark interior and twinkly lights strung on trees outside the windows provided a cozy and warm atmosphere.

click to enlarge black chairs sit in front of a bar
The dinner menu is served in the Slope Room daily from 5 to 10 p.m.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

A twist on the traditional new American steakhouse menu, Slope Room is a modern alpine bistro serving up whatever the day or night has in store. I love beets, so I started dinner with the baby beets salad, made with whipped ricotta, candied walnuts, and a raspberry-blood-orange vinaigrette.

click to enlarge steak on a plate with potatoes and carrots
Dinner at the Slope Room: New York strip with two haus sauces — SR steak sauce and whiskey au poivre — with roasted heirloom carrots and a Yukon gold purée with crème fraîche.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

At my server’s recommendation, I ordered the prime New York strip with two haus sauces: SR steak sauce and whiskey au poivre. My sides included roasted heirloom carrots and a Yukon gold purée with crème fraîche.

click to enlarge brown martini sits on a bar
Espresso martinis at the Slope Room are made with freshly ground Unravel Coffee beans.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

After dinner, I had to try the espresso martini (my favorite cocktail), which is made with freshly ground Unravel Coffee beans. This is one of the best espresso martinis I’ve had. And by its side, again at my server’s recommendation, I enjoyed the s’more baked Alaska — a divine dessert made with caraibe 66 percent semifreddo, graham cracker and cocoa nib.


Good morning from Unravel Coffee Co.

The next morning, I headed back down to the first floor for breakfast at Unravel Coffee, which shares part of the Slope Room space during the day. I sat at a large table at the head of the dining room that was washed in natural light. The trees outside were covered in white, fluffy snow after the previous day’s snowfall. It's like a breakfast scene from a Hallmark movie, and an energizing way to start the day.

click to enlarge coffee in a white mug sits on a wood table
Unravel Coffee co-produces and imports beans from farms in Ethiopia and roasts coffee in-house.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

The drip coffee Unravel had available was Finca San Antonio. Like all sixteen of its roasts, this one is small-batch and sustainably sourced from Ethiopia, with each sip brimming with notes of wine grapes, pastry and spice. For breakfast, I ordered the Haus breakfast, complete with eggs, haus potatoes and sausage.

click to enlarge breakfast sits in a plate on a wood table
The Haus breakfast, complete with eggs, haus potatoes and sausage.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Hot tubs with a view

A focal point at Gravity Haus Vail has to be the two outdoor hot tubs. Large pine trees surround the property and hot tubs, but you can glimpse the slopes and skiers through the trees. Snow fell lightly as guests enjoyed the quiet, tranquil sense of calm in the winter air. I even overheard some taking what sounded like a work call from the hot tub. That’s my kind of remote work.

click to enlarge two hots tubs outside with snowy trees behind it
We'll be taking all of our business calls from hot tubs going forward, thank you.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek

Getting a message at Dryland Spa

Upon getting settled in the locker room with a robe and slippers, I headed to the lower level, where Dryland Spa is located. Through a set of glass doors, the waiting area set the mood with calm lighting and enclosed, private seats.

The spa offers a range of recovery therapies, body treatments such as body scrubs and wraps, facials and massage treatments. I opted for the Haus Signature massage: a classic Swedish massage that incorporates light to medium pressure and long, relaxing strokes along with kneading, vibration, tapping and rolling. That one hour might have been the most relaxed I’ve ever been in my life. A fitting end for a Vail retreat.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek became the editorial director for Voice Media Group in January 2023. She oversees all editorial aspects of VMG’s publication websites (Westword, the Dallas Observer, Miami New Times and Phoenix New Times), and leads social media, membership and SEO strategies. Chelsey has a bachelor's degree in journalism and media studies from UW-Milwaukee.
Contact: Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek
