The Best Trick-or-Treating in Denver

Despite a COVID-19 surge, trick-or-treating is still on in 2020. Although the pandemic may not allow a hundred children to stick their grubby hands in the same bowl of candy this year, there are plenty of ways kids can get their sugar fix, show off their costumes and celebrate the spooky season. Here are ten trick-or-treating events happening in Denver and beyond this year:

Spookout Shootout

World Golf & Sand Creek Golf Course

6865 Galley Road, Colorado Springs

Friday, October 16, 5 to 9 p.m.

With trick-or-treating stations, hayrides, games and more, this Halloween event will be fun for the whole family. Make sure to wear your best costume to compete in a contest. Admission is $9 per person; children three and under get in free. Purchase tickets at the World Golf & Sand Creek Golf Course website.

Can you beat this costume? Butterfly Pavilion

Bug-A-Boo

Butterfly Pavilion

6252 West 104th Avenue, Westminster

October 18 to 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Butterfly Pavilion is offering indoor trick-or-treating...with wings. Only twenty guests will be allowed in the building every twenty minutes, and the Pavilion will require everyone to wear masks with their costumes. The fun is included in general admission; tickets can be purchased at the Butterfly Pavilion website.

Trick-o-Trials

APEX Denver

700 West Mississippi Avenue

Friday, October 23, 7 to 8 p.m.

This obstacle course, billed as COVID-19-safe, puts a new spin on Halloween. Attendees will make their way through seven challenges that include climbing, jumping and crawling. The 65 minutes of fun include trick-or-treating and circus performances, as well. Tickets, sold for groups of four to eight people at $25 per person, can be purchased at Eventbrite.

Trick-or-treat with your little goblins and superheroes. Linnea Covington

Trick or Treat Street Castle Pines

Castle Pines Parkway Business District

Saturday, October 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Parents can take their kids trick-or-treating at businesses along Castle Pines Parkway, where the little ones will receive individually packaged treats. Face coverings are required, and costumes are encouraged. Show up early, as capacity is limited.

Boo at the Bridge

Royal Gorge, Cañon City

Saturday, October 24, 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Head south to trick-or-treat at the Royal Gorge Bridge. Local businesses and nonprofits will hand out goodies at their stations. Visitors must bring their own bags or buckets for collecting candy, and masks will be required in all indoor spaces (but not outside). Tickets, $10 online and $12 in person, can be purchased at the Royal Gorge website.

EXPAND Hop on board the Trick or Treat Train. Danielle Lirette

Trick or Treat Train

17155 West 44th Avenue, Golden

October 24 to 25

Trick-or-treat at the Railroad Museum, where a haunted railcar will make stops for kids to get their candy. The whole family can have their picture taken in front of a pumpkin patch or train. Masks are required, and capacity is limited. Ticket prices vary and are available at the Railroad Museum website.

Trunk or Treat at Cross Country Mortgage

4610 South Ulster Street

Friday, October 30, 4 to 7 p.m.

In place of its regular Halloween celebration, Cross Country Mortgage will be hosting trick-or-treating in its office parking lot. This event is free but requires registration at Eventbrite.

EXPAND Get your buckets ready for some serious trick-or-treating. Linnea Covington

Firestone Police Department Halloween Safe Night

Firestone Regional Sports Complex, 6850 Tilbury Avenue, Firestone

Friday, October 30, 5 to 8 p.m.

Want to take your kids on a trick-or-treat trail? The Firestone Police Department is offering a safe Halloween shindig this year, with candy, photo opportunities, food trucks, a decorated tunnel and more. Don your costumes and enjoy the Halloween spirit.

Halloween Mask Parade

2400 West 32nd Avenue

Saturday, October 31, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Are your children eager to show off their cool costumes? Head to Highlands United Neighborhood Incorporated's Halloween Mask Parade. The neighborhood organization invites people to come in their costumes and participate in some socially distanced fun. After the parade, North High School will be handing out treats. The festivities are free, but you must register at Eventbrite.

Boo on the Bluff

Bluff Lake Nature Center, 3400 Havana Way

Saturday, October 31, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crafts, candy and games will be available at Boo on the Bluff. Enjoy the fall air and spy a deer or wild turkey as you trick-or-treat at the Bluff Lake Nature Center. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their bags for collecting candy.

Have an event you want considered for a Westword list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.