Twenty Ways to Celebrate Pride Month 2023

Pride is as important and necessary as ever this year, considering the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation cropping up across the country and escalating violence toward queer communities, including the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs last November. When queer love and joy are under attack, every event uplifting queer people represents a triumph over hate. So this year, Westword has compiled more local Pride events than ever before, bringing you a full month of Pride celebrations.
With twenty events spanning the entire month of June, you can fill your calendar with drag shows, concerts, film screenings, sporting events and more. From kid-friendly outings to steamy 21+ club nights, this list has something for everyone, no matter how you choose to show your pride. Here are a whopping twenty ways to celebrate Denver Pride 2023:
Cooking With Queens and Kings
Saturday, June 3, 5 to 8 p.m.
Stir Events, 1801 Wynkoop Street
If you're more comfortable in a nice restaurant than a nightclub, Cooking With Queens and Kings is the perfect way to kick off Pride month. This Pride cooking class will teach participants how to make five different global dishes, from an herb-whipped goat cheese and fig crostini to a spicy tuna poke. In between courses, enjoy drag performances from some of Denver's best, including Talia Tucker L'Whor, Dean Dazzle, Minor Misdemeanor and Coco Bardot. Tickets are $85 and include a signature cocktail, an interactive cooking demonstration, a five-course meal and, of course, the fabulous drag performances. Talk about dinner and a show!
Brews for Drew: Druicy Fruit 3.0
Saturday, June 3, 4 to 9 p.m.
The Garden at Left Hand Brewing Company, 1265 Boston Avenue, Longmont
The Dru Project is a nonprofit that provides GSA resources and scholarships to LGBTQ+ youth in honor of Drew Leinonen, who was killed along with 48 others in the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting. Brews for Drew, its annual Pride kick-off fundraiser, is a free, all-ages celebration in collaboration with Left Hand Brewing Company. Hosted by Jessica L'Whor, the outdoor event includes drag performances from LaLa Queen, Lulu Alnite, Krisa Gonna and Freya Rose, plus a special solo set from local musician Grace DeVine. Left Hand will be tapping Druicy Fruit 3.0, the third generation of its limited-edition brew benefiting the Dru Project. This year, it's a fruit-forward Berliner Weisse dusted with edible glitter; as always, a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Dru Project.
A Celebration of Pride
Sunday, June 4, 2 p.m.
Blush & Blu, 1526 East Colfax Avenue
The third annual Celebration of Pride at Denver's only lesbian bar, Blush & Blu, is a concert showcasing LGBTQ+ and female-fronted bands in the Colorado music scene. Produced by Ariadnee Ziady of Ipecac, this year's lineup includes Church Fire, May Be Fern, Soy Celeste, Ipecac, Pretty.Loud and Tiny Tomboy. Everyone is welcome at the all-ages show. Tickets are $12, and sales will be split between The Center on Colfax and the artists performing.
Coors Light Pride Night
Friday, June 9, 6:40 p.m.
Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street
LGBTQ+ sports fans, this one is for you. On June 9, watch the Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres during Coors Light Pride Night at Coors Field. Pride ticket packages include a ticket to the game, a limited-edition Rockies-themed Coors Light Pride bucket hat and a donation to two Colorado-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations: The Center on Colfax and One Colorado. Enjoying the great American pastime while supporting the LGBTQ+ community? That's what we call a home run. Ticket packages start at $25.
2023 Pride Pop-Up Market
Friday, June 9, 5 to 8 p.m.
Hamburger Mary's, 1336 17th Avenue
The Colorado LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first pop-up market at Denver's favorite little purple house, Hamburger Mary's. The event will exclusively showcase LGBTQ+ vendors and business owners, but all are welcome to attend. Sip on one of Mary's signature cocktails (or mocktails!) as you browse the offerings and support local queer-owned businesses. Be sure to stay after for Mary's weekly drag show, Friday Night Funhouse, hosted by Afeelya Bunz.
Stonewall at Benchmark Theatre
Friday, June 9, through Saturday, July 1, various performances
Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller Street, Lakewood
Stonewall, an original work developed by Benchmark Theatre, traces the history of LGBTQ+ people in America from the pivotal 1969 Stonewall riots up to where we are today. It will showcase the largest cast to ever appear on the Benchmark stage, with a total of 24 actors. Stonewall does contain adult content and language, so no children under age twelve are permitted. Performances are on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30, or $25 for students, seniors and military members; tickets to Thursday shows are discounted to $18.
Divas: Icons and Justice Warriors
Friday, June 9, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
King Center Concert Hall at Metropolitan State University, 855 Lawrence Way
The Denver Gay Men's Chorus is celebrating Pride this year with a tribute to the music of legendary women beloved by the gay community. Ranging from Dolly Parton and Judy Garland to J.Lo and Lady Gaga, the women honored in this show have not only created the de facto soundtrack of Pride, but have also been a source of inspiration and support to the queer community worldwide. As a bonus, Divas: Icons and Justice Warriors will also include a special guest appearance by revolutionary drag performer Yvie Oddly, the season eleven winner of RuPaul's Drag Race. Tickets start at $30. American Sign Language interpretation is available for the Saturday 2 p.m. show.
Black Pride Colorado Presents: Gospel Drag Brunch
Sunday, June 11, 11 a.m.
Reynard Social, 1616 Market Street
YouthSeen, Black Pride Colorado and Reynard Social are bringing a lively, one-of-a-kind music and drag experience celebrating all things gospel. Sing and dance along to your favorite gospel hits while enjoying unlimited breakfast favorites and dazzling performances from host Juiccy Misdemeanor, Porsha Demarco Douglas, Venus Anne Sexton, Ladycat Lavera De'Ore and Torey Stoned. This brunch offers two different bottomless ticket packages: a $100 ticket provides bottomless breakfast food and mimosas, as well as 20 percent off a future visit to Reynard Social and three raffle tickets, while non-drinkers have the option of a $70 bottomless breakfast ticket. You don't have to be religious or spiritual to enjoy this show, but you must be over eighteen to attend. Visit Black Pride Colorado's website to check out its full calendar of 2023 Pride events.
Rainbow Cult Presents: Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sunday, June 11, 6 p.m.
Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
Rainbow Cult is a monthly interactive film screening specifically for the queer community, hosted by CU Denver professor of film Andy Scahill and Denver drag queen Electra Dupri. Since the event series was partly inspired by shadow-cast screenings of Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rainbow Cult naturally had to celebrate the cult classic for Pride month this year. Rainbow Cult teamed up with Rocky Horror Denver, the local world record-holding Rocky Horror shadow cast, to provide maximum levels of queer camp. Enjoy all-night happy hour, pop-up drag performances, props, prizes and more. Tickets are $25, and the cabaret-style seating is first come, first served. Don't forget to dress up in honor of your favorite character!
Queeridescence: A Prismatic Masqueerade
Thursday, June 15, 7 to 10 p.m.
Grant-Humphreys Mansion, 770 Pennsylvania Street
Queeridescence: A Prismatic Masqueerade is a family-friendly and alcohol-free Pride celebration presented by History Colorado. Attendees of all ages are welcome to walk, pose, dance, snack, craft, draw, write, play and enjoy a night of queer self-expression in a sober setting. Aspiring drag performers have the chance to walk the runway in three different categories: polychromatic (a multi-colored look), monochromatic (all one color) or sparkles, so start rustling through those costume boxes. Security staff and background-checked chaperones will be supervising, and American Sign Language interpreters will be present throughout the evening. Tickets are $10 for ages thirteen to twenty, $20 for ages 21 and up, and free for children under twelve, who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
When Men Were Men Film Screening and Q&A
Thursday, June 15, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue
The Center on Colfax and the Sie FilmCenter are partnering up for a screening of the 2021 film When Men Were Men, directed by Aidan Dick and Izzi Rojas. When Men Were Men follows a transgender teenager in rural Ireland who joins an acting troupe as a boy, but is forced to hide his true self from his religious family.
Dick and Rojas, who are both nonbinary, created the film to shed light on the struggles transgender individuals face and to challenge Hollywood's hetero-normative narratives. Rojas, who also wrote and stars in the film, will attend the screening and stay afterward for an audience Q&A. Colorado State Representative Brianna Titone, a vocal advocate for transgender rights and Colorado's LGBTQ+ community, will also be in attendance. The screening and Q&A are both free to attend.
We Are Here. The Drag Guide to Pride
Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, 8 p.m.
The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
The third Meow Wolf production brought to you by the House of L'Whor, We Are Here. The Drag Guide to Pride presents Pride newbies and veterans alike with a comprehensive survival guide to Pride celebrations. Showcasing performances from Jessica L'Whor, Talia Tucker L'Whor, Foxxxy Cox L'Whor, Lulu Alnite, Zimmorah Mei, Ryan Stone, Porsha Demarco Douglas and Mariah Spanic, this variety show gives audience members a snapshot of some of the best drag Colorado has to offer. General admission tickets are $32.50, or you can upgrade to VIP for an additional $10, which guarantees a seat in the first four rows. This is a 21+ show.
The Strange Fruit of Black Excellence Gala
Friday, June 16, 6 to 10 p.m.
Freyer-Newman Center at the Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Join Black Pride Colorado for its third annual Strange Fruit of Black Excellence Gala at the Denver Botanic Gardens. Including a live auction, food, drinks, music and more, this night is a celebration of Black excellence and the accomplishments of Black Pride Colorado. The gala is black-tie attire with a monochromatic theme, and attendees are encouraged to wear looks inspired by their favorite 2023 Met Gala outfits. This fundraiser is for ages 21+, and tickets are $55. Stay tuned for tickets to the Cuffin' All Thangs R&B after-party, hosted by Black Pride at Reynard Social.
Zarah and the Chocolate Factory
Saturday, June 17, 9 p.m.
X Bar, 629 East Colfax Avenue
If you can only see one drag show during the month of June, Zarah and the Chocolate Factory is a solid pick. X Bar's second annual collaboration with Black Pride Colorado unites legendary Black drag artists from Colorado and beyond for a spectacular show. Miss Zarah Misdemeanor, of the iconic House of Misdemeanor, will host and emcee the evening. This year's special guest is LaLa Ri, of RuPaul's Drag Race season thirteen and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season eight. X Bar will open its doors at 9 p.m. for a meet-and-greet with LaLa (for those who purchase meet-and-greet tickets), then the show starts roughly at 10:30 p.m. This is a 21+ event. Both general admission ($15) and meet-and-greet plus entry ($20) tickets are available now, or you can buy a weekend or ten-day Pride pass to X Bar. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Black Pride Colorado.
The Storybook KiKi Ball Presented by House of Flora
Saturday, June 17, 9 p.m.
The Perplexiplex at Meow Wolf, 1338 First Street
The KiKi House of Flora, a ballroom family from Portland, expanded to Denver in 2018 under the direction of Valentino Valentine, aka Mother Flora. The group has been showcasing and elevating the revolutionary art of vogue in Colorado ever since, and has hosted multiple balls at Meow Wolf over the past year. The runway categories for the Storybook Ball are all inspired by classic kids' books, including The Rainbow Fish, Winnie the Pooh, Where the Wild Things Are and the works of Dr. Seuss. Competitors will stomp the runway with looks and performances paying homage to these beloved characters in an effort to win cash prizes, trophies, and tens across the board. While all are welcome to attend, it's important to keep in mind that the ballroom scene was built specifically as a much-needed safe space for Black and brown queer and trans people, and that is still its primary purpose. Tickets are $25 for this eighteen-and-up event.
Blockwide Pride at the Dairy Block
Friday, June 23, through Sunday, June 25
The Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street
The Dairy Block is going all out for Pride weekend this year with a slew of events in the Denver Milk Market and multiple food and drink specials from other vendors on the block. It begins Friday night at 5 p.m. with a Milk Market happy hour featuring pop-ups, giveaways, samples and tunes from DJ Buddy Bravo. If you get there early, check out Plantus Potum's pop-up shop in the Maven Hotel lobby, where it will sell Pride-themed bouquets, flower crowns and other floral wearables. Then on Saturday at 8 p.m., Milk Market will host The Ultimate Drag Revue, showcasing talented local drag entertainers. Keep the party going on Sunday with a supersized version of Milk Market's weekly Drag Bingo Brunch at 11 a.m., taking place both indoors and on the Wazee patio. Brunch seating is first come, first served. The best part? All Blockwide Pride events are free to attend and don't require tickets.
Denver Dyke March & Rally Year Fifteen
Saturday, June 24, 12 to 3:30 p.m.
The Center on Colfax, 1301 East Colfax Avenue
This is the fifteenth anniversary of the Denver Dyke March and Rally, a local organization that fights for LGBTQ+ equality year-round. The group will gather in the parking lot of The Center on Colfax at noon, then march down Colfax Avenue starting at 1 p.m. The procession finishes at the west steps of the Capitol Building around 1:30, where there will be speeches from featured community members, including Colter Armstrong, a transmasculine queer youth counselor here in Denver (more speakers to be announced). At 3 p.m., the Dyke March will continue on to Civic Center Park and join the rest of the day's official Denver PrideFest festivities. The Denver Dyke March and Rally is free to attend and open to everyone who supports the LGBTQ+ community.
Denver PrideFest
Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25
Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue
The Center on Colfax's Denver PrideFest is the largest Pride event in the Rocky Mountain region, and usually brings in a crowd of more than half a million participants. This year's Fest includes thirty food-and-beverage vendors, more than 250 exhibitors and live performances on three different stages all weekend long. The Center Stage lineup includes three exciting headliners: New Orleans Queen of Bounce Big Freedia and RuPaul's Drag Race season fifteen stars Marcia Marcia Marcia and Salina EsTitties. But don't skip out on the Absolut Dance World Stage and the Latin Stage, either, which will each have their own dazzling headliners. The full entertainment lineup for all three Denver PrideFest stages can be found online. If you're looking for something more athletic, sign up for the annual Denver Pride 5K at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and help raise money for The Center. But don't party too hard Saturday night, because you'll want to be up at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning for the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade, with hundreds of floats and marchers spanning fourteen blocks from Cheesman Park to Civic Center Park.
Triangle Gone Wild Saturday Block Party
Saturday, June 24, 1 to 10 p.m.
Triangle, 2036 Broadway
Once again, Triangle will be shutting down several lanes of traffic on Broadway (five total, following the trend of adding one more lane each year) to take its Pride celebrations to the streets. This massive outdoor block party will have DJ Anthony Allie, DJ Markie and DJ Roland Belmares spinning tunes all day long, plus go-go dancers, aerial artists, porn star Eddie Danger and more to keep you entertained. Located less than a mile from Civic Center Park, Triangle is the perfect spot to hit when PrideFest starts to wind down for the night. Triangle's whole Pride weekend is "Outdoor Wild Dayglo/Neon-themed," so bright colors and animal prints are encouraged. Stick around past 10 p.m. for 2 Snaps Up, when DJ Garthy Garth will be playing hits from the ’90s and 2000s, and DJ Travesty hosts the Jungle Jockstrap in Triangle's Underground. General admission tickets for the day party start at $40, but Triangle is offering several different weekend passes so you can save if you plan to attend multiple events.
Babes Around Denver Present: Women's Pride Party and Post PrideFest Party
Sunday, June 25, 4 p.m.
Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street
This Pride party serves as both an official after-party for Denver PrideFest and Babes Around Denver's annual Women's Pride Party, which is the largest women's Pride party in the country. Taking over the entirety of Tracks and ReelWorks, the event will have games, entertainment, an outdoor patio party and an indoor dance party with DJ Tatiana, DJ Blaque Gurl and DJ Soup spinning hits from all your favorite artists. Early-bird tickets are currently $15, so buy yours now for the best price. Say farewell to Pride in style, but remember that Denver's queer community keeps the party going 365 days a year.