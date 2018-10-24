Denver Approves 54th Historic District: Vassar School Bungalows

A few years ago, you never saw the word "Rosedale" attached to the neighborhood just south of Platt Park and Evans Avenue, sandwiched between the University of Denver and Overland neighborhoods. Not even if you lived there, and despite the fact that Rosedale is the official name on the Denver neighborhood map.

But then the Post Rosedale, a second location of the Post Brewing Co., landed at 2200 South Broadway, serving up the Rosedale name as well as great fried chicken and beer. (Changing its name to the Rosedale didn't help Boone's Tavern; that spot closed earlier this year.)