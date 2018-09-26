Review: Virginia Maitland Retrospective Fills Arvada Center With Color

Over the past ten years, no institution has done as much to promote contemporary art by Colorado artists as the Arvada Center. That’s no coincidence; rather, it’s the result of a well-thought-out strategy cooked up by Collin Parson, the director of the Arvada Center’s galleries.

The spaces on the main floor, as well as additional spots on the second floor, make the Arvada Center the perfect spot for sweeping group shows, sometimes as many as three at the same time, giving plenty of local artists time in the spotlight. While I often love those exhibits, the best shows I’ve seen at the center have been epic solos that Parson has mounted in the formal galleries on the lower level. In 2008 he presented David Yust, in 2012 Robert Mangold, and now it’s Virginia Maitland. Each of these artists has been working in Colorado for fifty years; such an established career is a prerequisite for one of these full-tilt solos.

Installation view of 1980s paintings by Virginia Maitland at the Arvada Center. Courtesy of the Arvada Center

Virginia Maitland Retrospective 1965 to the Present, co-curated by Parson and Kristin Bueb, is devoted to the work of the state’s best-known color-field painter. Parson and Bueb combed through hundreds of paintings to come up with the forty-some included. “It was so easy, because Virginia is so organized — unlike most other artists,” Parson says with a laugh. The show is presented in chronological order, with a separate gallery corresponding to each of the six decades she’s been painting so that you can effortlessly follow her forward trajectory, with a few tangents, as she expertly juggles wide swaths of bold color to come up with pure abstraction.