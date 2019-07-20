Fit to Be Tie-Dyed at the Westword Music Showcase

Preschool teacher Joselyn Gomez at the Westword Music Showcase.

When it comes to fashion, some people stick to classic black and white, while others crave color. At the 25th Westword Music Showcase on June 29, we spotted Los Angeles native Joselyn Gomez, a preschool teacher who now calls Denver home, rocking pretty pastel tie-dye.

We stopped to chat with Gomez about headliner Jai Wolf, what inspired her vibrant look, and more.

EXPAND Gomez wears a one-piece tie-dye romper from Dolls Kill with shoes by Vans. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?

Joselyn Gomez: My colorful personality. Lisa Frank and unicorns. Anything colorful or sparkly.

What is your favorite accessory?

Probably a ring. I like opals.

What is your favorite color?

In between indigo and aquamarine. One of those two.

EXPAND Gomez accessorizes with purple sunglasses, a black choker, and purple lip gloss. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your summer jam?

"With You," by Dirty South (Jai Wolf remix).

How would you describe your look in three words?

Colorful, sparkly, unique.

What is your favorite film?

I like romantic comedies. I like to laugh. I really like 50 First Dates.

EXPAND Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Life is too short to not be colorful. I thrive off the positive energy that I receive from my friends, because they inspire me.

Where do you shop?



Dolls Kill and i Heart Raves, which are both online shops, and I also love a good thrift store.

Like Gomez, never be afraid to let your colorful and creative personality be reflected in your fashion, Denver.