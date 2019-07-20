 


4
Preschool teacher Joselyn Gomez at the Westword Music Showcase.
Preschool teacher Joselyn Gomez at the Westword Music Showcase.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Fit to Be Tie-Dyed at the Westword Music Showcase

Mauricio Rocha | July 20, 2019 | 5:17am
AA

When it comes to fashion, some people stick to classic black and white, while others crave color. At the 25th Westword Music Showcase on June 29, we spotted Los Angeles native Joselyn Gomez, a preschool teacher who now calls Denver home, rocking pretty pastel tie-dye.

We stopped to chat with Gomez about headliner Jai Wolf, what inspired her vibrant look, and more.

Gomez wears a one-piece tie-dye romper from Dolls Kill with shoes by Vans.
Gomez wears a one-piece tie-dye romper from Dolls Kill with shoes by Vans.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?

Joselyn Gomez: My colorful personality. Lisa Frank and unicorns. Anything colorful or sparkly.

What is your favorite accessory?

Probably a ring. I like opals.

What is your favorite color?

In between indigo and aquamarine. One of those two.

Gomez accessorizes with purple sunglasses, a black choker, and purple lip gloss.
Gomez accessorizes with purple sunglasses, a black choker, and purple lip gloss.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your summer jam?

"With You," by Dirty South (Jai Wolf remix).

How would you describe your look in three words?

Colorful, sparkly, unique.

What is your favorite film?

I like romantic comedies. I like to laugh. I really like 50 First Dates.

Fit to Be Tie-Dyed at the Westword Music ShowcaseEXPAND
Photo by Mauricio Rocha


What is your style mantra?

Life is too short to not be colorful. I thrive off the positive energy that I receive from my friends, because they inspire me.

Where do you shop?

Dolls Kill and i Heart Raves, which are both online shops, and I also love a good thrift store.

Like Gomez, never be afraid to let your colorful and creative personality be reflected in your fashion, Denver.

 
Mauricio Octavio Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English writing and a minor in cinema studies; He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

