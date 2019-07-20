Fit to Be Tie-Dyed at the Westword Music Showcase

When it comes to fashion, some people stick to classic black and white, while others crave color. At the 25th Westword Music Showcase on June 29, we spotted Los Angeles native Joselyn Gomez, a preschool teacher who now calls Denver home, rocking pretty pastel tie-dye.
We stopped to chat with Gomez about headliner Jai Wolf, what inspired her vibrant look, and more.
Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?
Joselyn Gomez: My colorful personality. Lisa Frank and unicorns. Anything colorful or sparkly.
What is your favorite accessory?
Probably a ring. I like opals.
What is your favorite color?
In between indigo and aquamarine. One of those two.
What is your summer jam?
"With You," by Dirty South (Jai Wolf remix).
How would you describe your look in three words?
Colorful, sparkly, unique.
What is your favorite film?
I like romantic comedies. I like to laugh. I really like 50 First Dates.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Life is too short to not be colorful. I thrive off the positive energy that I receive from my friends, because they inspire me.
Where do you shop?
Dolls Kill and i Heart Raves, which are both online shops, and I also love a good thrift store.
Like Gomez, never be afraid to let your colorful and creative personality be reflected in your fashion, Denver.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!