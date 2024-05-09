Westword Looking for Freelance Artists, Illustrators and Photographers

What does Denver look like to you?
Westword is looking for freelancers who are interested in illustrating our stories about local news, culture, food and more. But just as important, we're looking for people who can offer a fresh perspective on these stories, diverse talents from communities across Denver.
Your talent can be graphic design, photography or illustration; we pair the medium with the story. Pay is determined by assignment.
We're also interested in pitches for photo essays and illustration spreads.
Westword believes our journalism will best serve our communities with culturally diverse staff and freelancers who offer a range of voices. We are committed to creating and sustaining an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment and equality. We are at our best when all our team members are respected and included regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation and national origin. Women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color and gender-nonconforming candidates are highly encouraged to apply.
Interested? Send a résumé and samples of your work to [email protected].