Best Store at DIA
Unless you have an unfortunate suitcase blowout going through security at Denver International Airport, you’re probably not perusing the wares at the airport’s luggage shops — where are you going to store another bag, anyway? But the options at Topo Designs are worth an extra stop…and maybe that extra baggage fee. At its store on Concourse A, this local gear-maker sells a variety of color-blocked backpacks, duffels and travel kits, plus jackets, quick-dry apparel and accessories. You’ll find a large collection of items that will inspire you to better organize your packing job, and even if you’re not looking for a full suitcase overhaul, the luggage is so enticing and functional that you might trade up on the spot.
Readers’ Choice: Tattered Cover