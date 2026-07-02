Even Denver is skipping a fireworks show this year, replacing it with drones.

The skies over Colorado will soon be filled with fireworks displays, both professional and amateur, on July 4. But are they actually allowed?

In Colorado, it is illegal for any non-permitted person to buy, own or launch fireworks statewide (yes, even if you get them in Wyoming). Smaller fireworks such as sparklers, fountains and smoke balls are allowed across the state, but specific laws vary from city to city.

Many municipalities have heightened restrictions this year as the state grapples with drought, fire restrictions and multiple major wildfires burning as of July 1. Some local governments have even canceled professional fireworks displays, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Vail. (Looking for official Fourth of July festivities? See our list here.)

Here are the fireworks restrictions in various municipalities across metro Denver and Colorado Springs.

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Arapahoe County: All fireworks, including legal ones, are prohibited as a Stage 2 burn ban is in effect county-wide as of July 1.

Arvada: All personal fireworks are prohibited at all times, including sparklers.

Aurora: The use of state-legal fireworks is allowed from June 15 to July 4, but only for people at least 16 years old or supervised by someone over 21. All fireworks are prohibited for the rest of the year.

Boulder: It’s illegal to possess personal fireworks of any kind, and the city has again ditched its professional show this year.

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Brighton: State-legal fireworks are allowed, including sparklers, fountains, poppers, snakes and smoke bombs.

Broomfield: The city falls within the North Metro Fire Rescue District, which has enacted Level 1 fire restrictions. Under the restrictions, personal use of any fireworks is prohibited.

Castle Rock: The town put Stage 1 fire restrictions into effect on June 29, so no personal fireworks of any kind are allowed.

Centennial: All fireworks are prohibited as a Stage 2 burn ban is currently in effect in Arapahoe County.

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Colorado Springs: Fireworks that require a flame to ignite are prohibited in Colorado Springs. Novelty items like snappers and poppers are allowed.

Commerce City: State-legal fireworks are usually banned, but Commerce City allows them for personal use on July 3 and 4 until 11 p.m., in honor of the holiday.

Denver: Although some of the state’s largest private fireworks shows are in the Mile High City, all personal fireworks are prohibited year-round.

Douglas County: All fireworks are banned as the county enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions on June 29.

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Englewood: Fireworks are always banned, and the city asks residents to report the use of illegal fireworks by calling 303-761-7410.

Golden: Personal fireworks are prohibited within city limits year-round. In 2024, Golden City Council voted to ditch the annual professional fireworks show for the foreseeable future.

Highlands Ranch: All fireworks are banned as Douglas County enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions on June 29.

Jefferson County: All fireworks are banned within the county as it enacted Stage 1 fire restrictions on July 1.

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Lakewood: Only professional fireworks displays are allowed within Lakewood; all other kinds of fireworks are illegal year-round.

Littleton: All personal fireworks are prohibited at all times in Littleton, including sparklers.

Northglenn: The city falls within the North Metro Fire Rescue District, which has enacted Level 1 fire restrictions. Under the restrictions, personal use of any fireworks is prohibited.

Parker: All personal fireworks are banned as the town entered into a Stage 1 fire ban on June 29.

Thornton: All personal fireworks are illegal in Thornton at all times.

Westminster: State-legal fireworks are allowed on July 3, 4 and 5 between midnight and noon.

Wheat Ridge: All personal fireworks are banned year-round, including fountains and sparklers.