Best Brewery Taproom — Patio
Ground-bound patios don’t really stand a chance when it comes to competing with their lofty rooftop counterparts — something the owners of Joyride Brewing knew when they first opened in 2014 and made plans to build a big deck on the roof. That dream became reality in 2019: The rooftop patio boasts not only its own bar with sixteen taps and room for 150 people, but stunning views that take in Denver’s skyline to the east, busy Sloan’s Lake Park just across the street, and Pikes Peak to the south (on a clear day). Get up there and have a beer!