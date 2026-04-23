Westword Is Seeking Food and Drink Freelancers

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Denver’s food and drink scene is vast, varied, and growing rapidly. That’s why we’re expanding our roster of contributors who are passionate about bringing to life all the people, places, and products that make our dining scene unique.

We’re looking for sharp, curious writers with a genuine connection to the specific cultures and communities worth covering (and uncovering). We want storytellers with the passion and perseverance needed to shine a spotlight on the overlooked, misunderstood, or unappreciated.

If you’re a writer with experience or connections in any of these areas, we want to hear from you: Global Flavors: Asian, Hispanic/Latin, African, Middle Eastern. Did you grow up with these or other cuisines and can point Denver diners to the restaurants and chefs best representing them?

Asian, Hispanic/Latin, African, Middle Eastern. Did you grow up with these or other cuisines and can point Denver diners to the restaurants and chefs best representing them? Vertical Focus : coffee, bakeries, beer/breweries, spirits/distilleries, wine, food trucks. Do you work in the industry, or have a fanatic obsession?

: coffee, bakeries, beer/breweries, spirits/distilleries, wine, food trucks. Do you work in the industry, or have a fanatic obsession? Neighborhoods: LoHi to Aurora, RiNo to Lakewood, Littleton to Cap Hill: Are you a longtime resident and de facto local guide for friends and visitors?

LoHi to Aurora, RiNo to Lakewood, Littleton to Cap Hill: Are you a longtime resident and de facto local guide for friends and visitors? Producers: Growers, makers, craftpeople, retailers, markets. Can you be found scouring farmers’ markets for locally made food and goods on any given weekend? Want to share news of your finds and the people behind them?

To get started, send an email that explains who you are, your area of interest/expertise, links to any previous writing, and a pitch for a specific story you’d like to pursue to antony.bruno@westword.com.

Westword believes our journalism will best serve our communities with a culturally diverse staff and freelancers who offer a range of voices. We are committed to creating and sustaining an environment of inclusion, diversity, empowerment and equality. We are at our best when all our team members are respected and included regardless of race, age, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation and national origin. Women, veterans, people with disabilities, people of color and gender-nonconforming candidates are highly encouraged to pitch story ideas.