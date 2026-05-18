Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace is changing hands   

Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace, the sprawling mixed-use complex that’s home to a couple of metro Denver’s most notable restaurants, is in the process of moving to new ownership.

Although the sale is not yet final, Westword has confirmed that the 140,000-square-foot food-and-retail facility is under contract. Westfield Company, a real estate and development firm that owns Stanley Marketplace in a partnership with Flightline Ventures, confirmed the news. The company did not reveal a sale price or the prospective owner’s name, noting only that the buyer is local.

“We have a local buyer we’re excited about and believe is the right fit to steward Stanley into its next chapter,” says Westfield Company partner Jonathan Alpert. “We’re confident in their vision and execution as they lead the marketplace into its second decade, and feel strongly that this is the right step for the business owners here and the broader community.”

According to Alpert, the sale remains subject to ongoing diligence, approvals and other closing conditions, a process he expects will take several months to complete. The marketplace will remain open and operating as usual during this time.

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The sale is taking place just shy of the marketplace’s ten-year anniversary. Stanley Marketplace opened its doors in December 2016 after Flightline Ventures bought the former Stanley Aviation manufacturing plant and, with Westfield, redeveloped it into what it is today.

The two-story, warehouse-like facility houses some 50 retail shops, boutiques, bars and restaurants. They include Annette, where chef Caroline Glover won a James Beard Award for Best Chef, Mountain, and her Traveling Mercies cocktail and oyster bar. It’s also home to new taco temple and chef’s counter Molino Chido, from Hop Alley’s Tommy Lee and former Bruto chef Michael Diaz de Leon.

Other notable eateries calling Stanley Marketplace home include Rosenberg’s Bagel and Deli, Rolling Smoke BBQ, Sweet Cow Ice Cream, Maria Empanadas, Boychik and Chi Lin Asian Eatery. Several hospitality businesses have also come and gone over the years, among them Infinite Monkey Theorem’s wine bar, Chook Chicken, Comida Cantina and Mondo Market.

The initial redevelopment cost about $30 million, with the city of Aurora contributing $7.6 million. It also received $2 million in State Historic Preservation tax credits.

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Several restaurant and other business owners within the complex say they’re aware of the pending sale, and but express no concerns about the change of ownership. Alpert confirms that the marketplace and all businesses within will remain open during the closing process.

“We will provide updates on the transaction as appropriate and look forward to sharing more soon about Stanley’s upcoming 10-year anniversary and related programming,” he says.

The Stanley Marketplace is located at 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora. The facility is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with resident businesses setting their own hours. For more information and a full list of vendors, visit stanleymarketplace.com or follow on Instagram at @stanleymarketplace.