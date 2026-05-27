Boulder County dumpling favorite coming to Denver

King Dumpling is expanding from Louisville to Denver, with plans to open next month.

Dumplings are dominating the Denver dining scene at the moment. While we’ve mourned the loss of old-school favorites like Lao Wang Noodle House, it seems that for every spot that closes, two more pop up with their own twist on the pleated packets of goodness.

From Harbor Dim Sum to Ma’s Kitchen to Miya Moon and more joining an already impressive lineup of such storied dumpling houses as James Beard Award-nominated chef Penelope Wong’s Yuan Wonton and Lon Symensma’s ChoLon Bistro, the dumpling scene is on an absolute tear with no signs of slowing down. As evidence, there’s the ever-expanding empire of Nana’s Dim Sum and Dumplings, now with seven locations statewide.

Soon, we can add King Dumpling, which is taking over the former Bacon Social House at 2160 S. Broadway. Not to be confused with Oregon-based chain Dumpling King, King Dumpling is a Colorado-born mom-and-pop outfit that opened in a McCaslin Road strip mall in Louisville two years ago. The Denver location is currently dubbed King Dumpling II.

Yuki Jiang, who owns both King Dumpling and Sushi Aji in Lafayette, has gained a loyal following with a vast selection of handmade dumplings, both steamed and fried. Fillings range from traditional pork and shrimp to vegetarian and chicken to less common options like black truffle soup. Like many dumpling outfits, King Dumpling also offers a broad lineup of noodles, including beef, shrimp, pork and chicken, with wonton soups and deep-fried sides to round out the selections.

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Currently, there’s a new sign in front of the Broadway location, but little renovation activity inside. According to the hiring page on the King Dumpling website, however, the team has a target opening date of June.

King Dumpling II is located at 2160 S. Broadway. For more info, follow the restaurant on Instagram at @kingdumpling316.