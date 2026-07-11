Every opening and closing this week: Italian trattoria opens, beloved pizzeria closes

The cycle of life continues in Denver’s restaurant scene, with 10 openings and six closings to report. A few took place earlier this month and in June, so we have a little catching up to do:

Los Dos Potrillos Reopens

After a March 3 kitchen fire forced it to close for repairs, the Littleton location of the local Mexican empire Los Dos Potrillo at 10065 W. San Juan Way made its triumphant return on July 9. The owners used the downtime to make repairs and execute a full reimagining of the space, including a “Wall of Traditions” display to pay tribute to family recipes and traditions.

“Littleton has always held a special place in our hearts,” says Daniel Ramirez, CEO of Ramirez Hospitality Group, which owns the restaurant. “The support we received from this community — and from the first responders who were there when we needed them most — meant everything to our team. We didn’t keep this location closed and our people waiting because it was easy. We did it because this room is worth doing right.”

Italian restaurant takes over former Brider space

For over a decade, Brider was a staple destination on Platte Street until it closed last October, taking with it such signature dishes as its rotisserie chicken, excellent French dip, and a kale and apple salad that remains on the menu at Oak at Fourteenth in Boulder. Its replacement is La Vietta Trattoria, which opened July 9, bringing a large menu of pastas, steaks, and Milanese cutlets to the table, along with a monthly rotating prix-fixe special showcasing a different region of Italy.

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Hopscotch Beer Garden starts pouring

It hasn’t even been two months since we published a list of our favorite beer gardens, and it already looks like we need to update it after Hopscotch Beer Garden opened at the Denargo Market. A line of 16 rotating taps keeps the beer flowing, while the space screams “fun!” with space for volleyball, soccer, a water spout fountain, climbing wall and playground. Look for themed events like trivia night, fitness classes and live music, according to the new spot.

Catfish King is moving and downsizing, just down the street. Molly Martin

A Pair of Sad Goodbyes

We knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make saying goodbye any easier to a pair of long-beloved establishments that closed this week. Port Side served its last bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich (at the RiNo location, at least) on July 5, even selling off the cafe’s tables and chairs to regulars who wanted to keep a memento at home. Meanwhile, Table 6 celebrated the end of 22 years of service on July 9, with owner/chef Aniedra Nichols hanging up her apron for the time being as well.

Pizzeria Lui Closed

News broke late this week that Pizzeria Lui has closed after 10 years. The wood-fired Neapolitan pizza joint originally used an Acunto wood-burning oven from Naples, Italy, running at 900 degrees Fahrenheit, but later switched to an electric oven to keep up with demand. Through it all, it maintained its place on our Best Pizza in Denver list.

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“It is with gratitude that we share, that after 10 years, Pizzeria Lui is closed. We thank you for your loyalty and appreciation over the years. It has been wonderful getting to know each and every customer. Thank you to the team at Pizzeria Lui for your hard work and dedication. We look forward to spending time with our families. If you need to reach out, please find our email on our website.”

Deviation Distillery has left Dairy Block

With little fanfare, Deviation Distillery snuck out of Dairy Block a few weeks ago, we’ve learned. There’s no sign on the door, no notice on the website, no announcement on social, and the phone number doesn’t work. We hope it’s just the tasting room that’s closed, and not the distilling business. The online merch store remains operational, but the option to buy spirits online is no longer active. We’ve reached out and hope to have more information soon.

Catfish King is Moving

Fans visiting the Catfish King at 5454 E. Colfax Ave. may be dismayed to find it closed, empty, and with all signs removed. But never fear, the fried-fish favorite is just moving down the street to 4100 E. Colfax Ave. in what looks like former Subway shop. Smaller, yes, and the drive-thru option is no more. We’ve reached out to learn more about the move and will update when we hear back.

Here’s the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week*:

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Openings

Cinq à Sept Bistro, 4580 Broadway, Boulder

Fineburger, 7980 E. Northfield Blvd.

Hopscotch Beer Garden, 3380 Denargo St.

La Vietta Trattoria, 1644 Platte St.

Los Dos Portillos, 10065 W. San Juan Way, Littleton (reopened)

Room Service, 125 Broadway

Tapster, 3200 Tejon St.

Vin39 Wine Bar, 2227 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton

Yummy Hot Pot, 8181 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Closures

Azucar Bakery, 1886 S. Broadway

Crave Cookies, 4940 S. Yosemite St., Greenwood Village

Deviation Distillery, 1821 Blake St.

Earls Kitchen & Bar, 8335 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree

Port Side, 2500 Larimer St.

Table 6, 609 Corona St.

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Temporarily Closed

Catfish King, 5454 E. Colfax Ave. (moving)

City Buffet, 5066 S. Wadsworth Blvd. (water & electricity issues)

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email editorial@westword.com.

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