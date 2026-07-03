Aldi’s first location, Marczyk’s Fineburger, and Dio Mio’s pivot

The Denver food and drink scene has more going on than just openings and closings. This week, a longtime burger special becomes a regular item in a new home, the Kroger grocery store dominance gets taken down a notch, Wine Spectator honors over 100 Colorado restaurants, and more…

Marczyk’s Fine Foods levels up Burger Night to FineBurger home

Just on the heels of our recently published best burgers guide comes the news that Marczyk Fine Foods is taking its “burger night” concept to a permanent home. For the last few summers, the gourmet foods market has hosted Friday night cookouts, slinging 7-ounce Niman Ranch beef patties to order from 5 – 7:30. Now, BusinessDen brings us news that the shop has teamed up with a local franchise owner to bring the burger to a brick-and-mortar location at 7980 E. Northfield Blvd. NEEDS LINK TO BUSINESS DEN ARTICLE

Dubbed FineBurger, the restaurant will feature a slightly expanded menu, as well as shelves of Marczyk-carried products (think burger-adjacent condiments, sides and more) as a sort of fast-food-meets-retail concept. This is the second time that Marczyk has extended its brand to new locations and operators. In April, it established a footprint in Denver’s Milk Market as Marczyk Mighty Market.

Grocery chain Aldi coming to Denver’s Central Park

Back in January, we learned that the grocery chain Aldi was planning to expand to Colorado with some 50 locations across Denver and Colorado Springs. And now we know where the first of these Aldi locations will be. The Denver Business Journal noticed that the company has filed plans with the city to develop a space in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood, just off I-70 (specifically, 9111 E. 40th Ave.) Apparently, it will also be joined by the first Cracker Barrel location in Denver. ADD BUSINESS JOURNAL LINK

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We can’t wait to see a little more competition come to our Kroger-led landscape, but the timeframe for this first Aldi location hasn’t been shared yet.

Dio Mio pivots to a full-service sit-down model

RiNo’s pasta mecca Dio Mio announced plans on social this week to ditch its counter-service “fast casual” model and adopt a full-service, sit-down experience instead.

“After ten years of making you come up to the counter, we’re now coming to you,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post. “That means your server is dedicated to your table from the moment you sit down. Order at the table (instead of at the counter), close out at the table, and ask for anything you need along the way.”

The team is quick to note that pretty much everything else is staying the same — same menu, wines, and they still won’t take reservations. However, the restaurant is adding the ability to add yourself to a wait list online before you show up.

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Denver restaurants honored in Wine Spectator’s annual awards list

Every year, Wine Spectator releases its list of the best restaurants for wine around the world, and this year 105 Colorado establishments made the list. Among them, three earned the magazine’s highest tier, the Grand Award. Those were Barolo Grill in Denver, Element 47 in Aspen and Flagstaff House in Boulder.

None of these accolades are new. Barolo Grill first earned the award in 2018, Element 47 in 1997 and Flagstaff House in 1983. The other 100-plus restaurants on the list fall into the Award of Excellence tier, or Best of Award of Excellence tier. You can view them all here.

Venezuelan Earthquake Relief

Looking for ways to help victims of last month’s devastating earthquake in Venezuela? A group of Denver restaurants and bars has joined forces to raise funds for emergency relief efforts. They include Catira, a Venezuelan restaurant in Greenwood Village owned by Caracas native Manuel Sucre. From now until the end of July, all proceeds from its signature Catira cocktail will be donated to earthquake relief efforts through Global Empowerment Mission.

Supporting the effort is the Little Pub Company, the parent company of 19 Denver-area bars like The British Bulldog, Don’s Club Tavern and Varsity Inn. Every bar owned by the group will also sell the Catira cocktail and donate proceeds to the cause.

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