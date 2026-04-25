Every Opening and Closing This Week: Three Local Chains Expand Their Footprint

The Golden Triangle opening marks the fifth location for Olive & Finch

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Leading this week’s openings are several expansions of home-grown culinary empires, including Olive & Finch, Marczyk Fine Foods, and Chili Shack.

Olive & Finch is celebrating the grand opening of its largest location yet in the Golden Triangle on Saturday, April 25, with a DJ set and live painting by local artists. This is the fifth iteration of Mary Nguyen’s “fine-casual” brand.

Marczyk Fine Foods now has a presence in Milk Market as Marczyk Mighty Market Courtesy of Marczyk Mighty Market

Meanwhile, Marczyk Fine Foods has opened Marczyk Mighty Market in the Milk Market complex in LoDo. It carries a mix of ready-to-eat foods and pantry staples; a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29. This outpost is the third location for Marczyk, which has much larger stores in Uptown and on East Colfax Avenue; both are celebrating Marzcyk’s 24th anniversary this weekend.

Chili Shack opened its first franchise-owned location in Brighton. Courtesy of Chili Shack

Chili Shack, which operates six locations in the metro area plus one in Las Vegas, has added a new spot in Brighton, which is the first under the company’s new franchise model. Denver native Deanna Solano owns and operates the spot, and has committed to opening three additional franchise locations in the years ahead.

And another homegrown chain, Little Man Ice Cream, has officially reopened its Central Park scoop shop for the season.

In other openings, German-influenced brewery ZoiglBräu will tap its first keg today, April 24, in its Aurora taproom, which replaces former tenants Dry Dock Brewing. Now we’re just waiting to hear when Dry Dock will open its new taproom in the former Pub on Pearl space. Meanwhile, Ephemeral Tap & Bottle has opened a new location in Jefferson Park.

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Flip & Howl Burger Kitchen has opened inside the Little Wolf single malt bar in Berkeley.

And the team behind the French-American concept Bistro 36 Eatery in Littleton has introduced an Italian counterpart, Cellar 36 Eatery & Wine Bar.

The Sirens Bar & Grill in Littleton is closed, with an eviction notice posted on the doors. Antony Bruno

In the closings column, only three items to report this week. The Asian Cajun Crab Shack & Bar has shuttered its spot on Alameda, but the Westminster restaurant remains up and running. Also closed as of April 23 is the Littleton location of New York boba tea chain Kung Fu Tea.

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And finally, while a handwritten note on the door says it’s only closed until “further notice,” the rather ominous -looking eviction notice taped right next to it suggests a more permanent situation at Sirens Bar & Grill in Littleton.

Here’s the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week*:

Openings

Cellar 36 Eatery & Wine Bar, 5500 South Simms Street, Littleton

Chili Shack, 361 North Main Street, Brighton

Ephemeral Tap & Bottle Jefferson Park, 2855 West 25th Avenue

Flip & Howl Burger Kitchen, 4800 Lowell Boulevard (inside Little Wolf)

Little Man Ice Cream Scoop Shop, 10175 East 29th Drive, Aurora (seasonal reopening)

Marczyk Mighty Market, 1800 Wazee Street

Maryjane’s Hideaway, 5280 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Olive & Finch Golden Triangle, 1140 Bannock Street

ZoiglBräu, 5120 East Hampden Avenue, Aurora

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Closures

Asian Cajun, 2400 West Alameda Avenue

Kung Fu Tea, 9559 South University Boulevard, Littleton

Sirens Bar & Grill, 7444 West Chatfield Avenue #D, Littleton

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email editorial@westword.com.