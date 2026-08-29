Every opening and closing this week: Chicago Mike’s closes after owner’s death 

Some big openings lift the Denver dining scene to new hights, led by the arrival of a New York, Michelin-recognized vegan pasta wine bar. But a sad closure in Centennial leaves a Chicago-sized hole in the hearts of Italian hot beef fans.

Chicago Mike’s Beef & Dogs closed

Sad news in Centennial this week, as we learned about the passing of Chicago Mike’s Beef & Dogs owner Giles Everist earlier this month, leading to the family’s decision to close the restaurant. Everist was not Chicago Mike’s first owner, but was credited for turning it into one of Denver’s premier sources of Italian hot beef sandwiches.

Chicago Mike’s has been open since 1998, providing the Denver area with such Chicago staples as not only hot beef, but also Chicago style Vienna Beef hot dogs, Polish sausage sandwiches, and stromboli.

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“After many incredible years of serving this amazing community, we have made the difficult decision to close Chicago Mike’s,” reads the sign posted to the door. “Your support, loyalty, and kind words have meant everything to us.”

For those seeking alternatives, read our comprehensive list on where to find Chicago hot beef in Denver.

Chicago Mike’s has been open since 1998, with different owners over the years. Antony Bruno

85°C Bakery Cafe turns up the heat in Aurora

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The first of two Denver-area outposts of the popular Asian bakery chain 85°C Bakery Cafe opened this week in Aurora in the Parker Commons shopping center (where H Mart is located). The soft opening drew long lines from fans hungry to sample the new shop’s fresh-baked pastries like egg tarts, butter bread, milk pudding buns and other sweet and savory options.

The Taiwan-based company, which as over a thousand locations worldwide, is also planning a second store at in the Southglenn area in Centennial. The Aurora store’s soft opening will run with limited hours and inventory through Sept. 17.

A small sampling of the tempting goods to come at the new Hearth Patisserie. Provided by Hearth Patisserie

Hearth Patisserie adds dessert to breakfast

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The Hearth Bakery has been on a tear over the past few years, adding new locations, and expanding into a pop-up pizza operation with it’s Uptown location. This week, it kept the momentum going with the addition of a Euro-style patisserie next to its LoHi cafe location. The new spot offers a fancier, dessert style of pastry and other sweets designed to be enjoyed later in the day that the more coffee and croissant approach the cafes have served to date.

Soda Club in the Ramble Hotel is a space worth lingering over a glass of wine and a bowl of pasta. Provided by Lucy Beaugard

Soda Club pops off in RiNo

New York’s Michelin Bib Gourmand recognized Soda Club made its Denver debut this week, bringing its vegan menu of pastas, pizzas, and other snacks to RiNo’s Ramble Hotel. In addition to the creative, risk-taking menu, the sexy space also brings an exciting wine list to the area, featuring innovative blends, natural producers, and a global influence that even includes a top-notch Colorado winery.

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Yemen Grill in DU closed temporarily

There’s been some concern voiced about the sudden closure of Yeman Grills’s DU outpost, but rest assured it’s a temporary situation only. The team announced on social media that it has to close for some updates to the space. Pickup and delivery orders remain available, and the original Aurora location is open as normal as well.

Here’s the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week*:

Openings

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85 °C Bakery Cafe, 2767 S. Parker Road, Aurora

Grab and Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar, 3909 E 120th Ave, Thorton

Havana Burger, 938 S. Havana St. Aurora

Hearth Patisserie, 3621 W. 32nd Ave.

Snarf’s Sandwiches, 4504 N. Peoria St.

Soda Club, 1260 25th St.

Stoner Pizza Joint, 1505 E. Evans Ave.

The Sen Tea House, 4940 S. Yosemite St., Greenwood Village

Closures

Beirut Grill, 203 W Hampden Ave. Englewood

Chicago Mike’s Beef & Dogs, 11405 E Briarwood Ave., Centennial

Temporarily Closed

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Yemen Grill & Cafe, 1135 E. Evans Ave.

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email editorial@westword.com.