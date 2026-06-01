Pride Month specials giving back to Denver’s LGBTQ+ community

Steuben's, a Pride hotspot last year, is one of 38 restaurants participating in Eating Out With Pride in support of the Center on Colfax.

Summer may not have officially begun, but the onset of June marks the start of summer festivities like Pride Month: a globally recognized celebration of the LGBTQ+ community that also honors the movement’s history. Denver has always shown up and turned out for Pride, and the planned festivities around the city continue to expand year after year.

To help guide supporters’ Pride experience, Denver Pride collects and posts events on its website each year. Behind the curated list is The Center on Colfax, the largest LGBTQ+ community center in the Rocky Mountain region. This year marks the 50th anniversary of The Center on Colfax, and it’s arguably one of the more challenging political and funding environments in the organization’s existence.

For the first time, Denver Pride has launched a campaign called Eating Out With Pride, which highlights local establishments pledging a portion of proceeds from selected menu items to The Center on Colfax. The program is a way to formalize a supportive relationship that already existed between restaurants and the community.

“Denver Pride is the largest fundraiser for our LGBTQ community center,” explains Sam Kennedy, senior director of Corporate Partnerships at The Center on Colfax. “So whether that is through sponsorships, ticket sales, or beverage sales, it all comes back to support our free programs here at the center all year long. This year, the Eating Out with Pride program is an opportunity for our local restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and eateries to give back.”

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Kennedy reports that the center has seen a 10% increase in the community’s need for services compared to last year due to Denver’s growing LGBTQ+ population. Fundraising during Pride month raises approximately 84% of the center’s resources for the following year of outreach.

“If a big festival isn’t your thing, hopefully you can go to your favorite restaurant, enjoy a meal or a beverage, and still feel like you’re part of the pride celebration,” says Kennedy. “And know that your money is coming right back to the community.”

Restaurants and hospitality spaces have long played a key role in creating safe spaces for many members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I believe bars and hospitality spaces have a responsibility to create environments where people feel safe, welcomed, and genuinely seen, not just tolerated,” says Stuart Weaver, partner and general manager of Lady Jane. “That’s something I’ve worked very hard to build at Lady Jane — a space that feels open and inclusive to all people while still unapologetically embracing queer culture and community. I truly believe spaces like these help create a more compassionate, connected future for everyone.”

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Lady Jane will be offering a special Pride cocktail menu all month long, pledging $2 from the sale of each to The Center on Colfax.

In June, Steuben’s Uptown and Ace Eat Serve will donate 20% of proceeds from their Pride menu items. Both locations will also host other events, including the Pride Drag Brunch Pool Party on June 27 at Ace Eat Serve and the Pride Parade Party on June 28 at Steuben’s.

“When The Center on Colfax approached me about the Eating Out with Pride program, I knew I had to be a part of it,” says Michael Kurowski, executive pastry chef and social media manager for Secret Sauce, the ownership group behind both restaurants. “Both my husband and I work in the hospitality industry, and this program is the perfect way for us to give back to our community.”

At the start of Pride Month, there are 38 Denver establishments participating in the inaugural Eating Out with Pride program. The list provides locations that have pledged the entire month, as well as some who are running special day promotions. Kennedy highly encourages people to check back in frequently for any updates and new additions to the list. “We would love to partner with any other restaurant who’s interested,” notes Kennedy.

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Undeniably, the theme of Denver Pride remains community and support. “My favorite part of Pride Month is getting to live in a utopia for a little while where there’s rainbows everywhere, and there are events specifically catered to the queer community,” says Kennedy.

So dust off your neon accessories, go all out with the glitter, and compliment a beautiful queen on her outfit because this month will be filled with joyous celebrations, delicious meals and creative cocktails for a great cause.

Here’s the current list of participating establishments and how they’re contributing:

Ace Eat Serve — 20% of all Pride menu items

Adrift Tiki Bar — $1 from each specialty Pride cocktail + option to round up your bill

Ajax Downtown — $2 from each Pride cocktail

Atomic Cowboy — 15% of all Pride drink specials

Bar 404 — 10% of all Pride menu food and drinks

BEZEL — $2 from each specialty Pride cocktail

Birdcall — 25% of sales at all Denver locations with code “Pride616”

Clocktower Cabaret — 10% of bar sales during Alphabet Mafia Pride shows (June 28 only)

El Five — $5 from each specialty Pride cocktail (June 5–28 only)

Fort Greene — $1 from every Night Queen cocktail

Four Seasons / EDGE Bar — $1 from each specialty Pride cocktail

Good Bones — $1 from every specialty Pride drink

Hamburger Mary’s — $2 from each Pride Combo (all June) and 25% of all food and drink sales during special event (June 23 only)

Hearth — $1 from each specialty Pride drink at all four locations

Hot Shot (at Dry Clean Only) — $3 from every drink made gay with Pride flag sprinkles

Hudson Hill — $2 from each specialty Pride cocktail

Illegal Pete’s — 15% of food and bar sales at LoDo, Broadway, Colfax, and Northside locations with code “Pridefest” (June 28 only)

Lady Jane — $2 from each specialty Pride cocktail

Linger — $5 from each specialty Pride cocktail (June 5–28)

Modern Market — 25% of sales at downtown location during PrideFest with code “GIVEBACK” (June 28 only)

Number38 — Round up your bill + $1 from each ticket to the Hip Chicks Out Pride Party

Odie B’s RiNo — Round up your bill (May 12–July 12)

Olive & Finch — Round up your bill at all seven locations

Parry’s Pizzeria — 20% of sales when you mention “DENVER PRIDE” (June 23 only)

Queen City Collective Coffee — $1 from each Pride special at all seven locations (June 25–28 only)

Quince Coffee House — $1 from all Pride menu drinks

Reverence Brewing Co. — $1 from each Pride beer

Root Down — $5 from every specialty Pride cocktail (June 5–28)

Sexy Pizza — 10% of sales at all four Denver locations (June 9 only)

Steuben’s — 20% of all Pride menu items

The 99ers Sports Bar — Proceeds from each Lady Justice Lager and painted patio brick

The Brown Palace — 10% of all specialty Pride cocktails

The Cherry Cricket — $1 from every LGBTQA Burger of the Month, Pride Montucky, and Frosé

Urban Cowboy — $1 from every “Cocktail for a Cause”

Via313 — Portion of all Pride menu sales donated (May–July)

Vital Root — $5 from every specialty Pride cocktail (June 5–28)

Voodoo Doughnuts — $0.25 from each Pride Bar at Colfax and Broadway locations

Watercourse Foods — 20% of all Pride menu items