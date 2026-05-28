When you're not watching the boats race, you can sample the Taste of Asia vendors at the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival.

It’s summer in the Mile High City, and that means plenty of outdoor activities on sunny days and balmy nights … including food festivals showcasing the various cuisines Denver has to offer.

Some are neighborhood street fairs focused on a particular culture. Others are park-filling all-out fests showcasing small bites from restaurants across the city. Whatever your flavor, Denver has a food event for you.

To whet your appetite, here’s our list of the best culinary events on the calendar across the metro area.

May

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The Taste of Korea event will be held May 30 – 31 at the IYF Denver Center. Taste of Korea

Taste of Korea

May 30-31

IYF Denver Center, 2500 S. Sheridan Blvd.

Denver’s Korean food scene takes center stage at this two-day festival celebrating Korean cuisine, culture and entertainment. Expect booths serving everything from sizzling bulgogi and crispy Korean fried chicken to street snacks like tteokbokki and hotteok, alongside K-pop performances, cultural demonstrations and family-friendly activities.

June

Around 3,100 pounds of chicken was grilled at the Cherry Blossom Festival last year Gil Asakawa

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Denver Greek Festival

June 5-7

4610 E. Alameda Ave., Glendale

Now in its 60th year, one of Denver’s longest-running cultural celebrations returns with three days of Greek food, music and dancing. Hosted by Denver’s Greek Orthodox community, the event is famous for its overflowing pastry tables stacked with baklava, loukoumades and koulourakia, as well as savory staples like gyros, souvlaki and spanakopita. Equal parts neighborhood gathering and culinary destination, the festival delivers a Mediterranean feast that has become an annual summer ritual.

Annual Philippine Festival

June 13-14

FACC Bahay Kubo, 1900 N. Harlan St., Edgewater

The Filipino-American Community of Colorado has hosted this event for over 30 years, celebrating the connections between the Philippines and Colorado with cultural performances, local artisans and food, of course. Look for lumpia, turon and other classics like pancit, adobo and halo halo for a taste of authentic Filipino flavors.

Cherry Blossom Festival

June 27-28

Sakura Square, 1255 19th St.

Denver’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival showcases the diverse culinary traditions of Asian cultures represented throughout Colorado. Vendors dish out everything from ramen and sushi to dumplings, curries and bubble tea, while cultural performances and artisan booths fill Sakura Square with activity. The festival celebrates the city’s longstanding ties to Denver’s historic Japantown while embracing flavors and traditions from across the continent.

July

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Coperta served samples of lamb carpaccio. Gil Asakawa

Taste of Arvada

July 9

Apex Center, 13150 72nd Ave.

More than 50 metro Denver and Arvada restaurants, craft breweries, distilleries, wineries, coffee shops and bakeries will display their finest culinary bites, sips and offerings and compete for prizes voted on by attendees across various categories. Enjoy cocktails and other beverages, live music, art vendors and more.

French Fest

July 10-12

Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues

French Fest transforms Cherry Creek into a lively street market inspired by the flavors and culture of France. Local restaurants, bakeries and wine vendors bring out crepes, croissants, macarons, cheeses and Champagne while musicians and performers create a festive Parisian atmosphere. Whether you come for flaky pastries, rosé in the summer sun, or a taste of café culture, French Fest offers a summer escape with plenty of indulgence.

Mount Carmel 95th Annual Bazaar

July 18

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Catholic Church, 3549 Navajo St.

The Mount Carmel Bazaar blends old-school neighborhood festival charm with generations of Italian-American food culture. The annual event features homemade Italian dishes, sausages, meatballs and classic desserts alongside carnival games, live entertainment and community gatherings. Now in its 95th year, the bazaar is one of the few lasting reminders of north Denver’s Italian culinary identity.

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The Big Eat

July 23

Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St.

The Big Eat gathers dozens of independent restaurants, chefs and beverage vendors for a massive tasting event in the heart of the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Tickets get you unlimited bites and pours from some of the city’s most acclaimed kitchens (until they run out!), ranging from fine-dining favorites to neighborhood hangouts and emerging culinary talent, giving attendees the chance to sample the dishes in one walkable setting. Without reservations!

August

The Sazón Latin Food Festival represents cuisines from across the Caribbean, Central, and South America. Sazón Latin Food Festival

Sazón Latin Food Fest

August 9

Improper City, 3201 Walnut St.

Sazón Latin Food Fest spotlights Latin American cuisine with a day dedicated to bold flavors, music and community. Vendors and chefs represent countries across Central and South America as well as the Caribbean, serving everything from tacos and arepas to ceviche, empanadas and tropical desserts. Now hosted at Improper City in RiNo, the event combines food festival energy with block-party vibes and highlights the growing influence of Latin cuisine in Denver.

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Belgian Brew Fest

Aug. 22

Bruz Beers, 1675 W. 67th Ave.

Beer lovers flock to Belgian Brew Fest for a celebration devoted to Belgian-style ales and the breweries inspired by them. The festival pours a wide range of saisons, dubbels, tripels, lambics and strong golden ales from local and national breweries, giving attendees the chance to explore one of the beer world’s most influential traditions. Equal parts tasting party and tribute to Belgian brewing culture, the festival offers both educational tastings and conversations with brewers for serious craft beer fans.

Denver Food & Wine Festival

Aug. 26-30

Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St

The Denver Food & Wine Festival is one of the city’s premier culinary events, bringing together top chefs, restaurants, wineries and spirit brands for several days of tastings and demonstrations. The festival’s highlight is the large-scale grand tastings, supported by intimate dinners and educational seminars, as well as all those individual booths taking over the Tivoli Quad.

Polish Food Festival

August 29–30

Saint Joseph Polish Roman Catholic Parish, 517 E. 46th Ave.

The Polish Food Festival celebrates the hearty comfort foods and traditions of Poland with a weekend full of pierogi, kielbasa, cabbage rolls and homemade pastries, combining authentic cuisine with folk dancing, live music and cultural exhibits that highlight Polish heritage and history. More community block party than corporate event, it’s an old-school slice of Eastern European gastronomic adventure.

Taste of Asia at the Colorado Dragon Boat Festival

August 29-30

Sloan’s Lake Park.

The Colorado Dragon Boat Festival draws huge crowds to Sloan’s Lake for not only boat races, but also food and live performances. While the dragon boat competitions remain the main attraction, the food offerings are equally compelling, with vendors serving dishes from across Asia, including noodles, dumplings and skewers. Enjoy them while watching martial arts demonstrations, lion dances and live music.

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September

Brunchfest is scheduled for Sept. 12, but the location remains a mystery. Brunchfest

Taste of Ethiopia Food Festival

Sept. 12-13

City Park, 2001 Steele St.

Taste of Ethiopia is a flavorful weekend dedicated to traditional cuisine, buna coffee ceremonies and cultural performances. You can taste rich stews, spiced lentils and injera bread while learning about one of East Africa’s most delicious culinary traditions. The festival offers local restaurants and vendors the chance to share their food and heritage with a broader audience in one of the city’s most scenic parks.

Brunchfest

Sept. 12

Location TBD

You won’t have to get up early or stand in line at Brunchfest, a full-scale tasting event devoted to breakfast cocktails and midday indulgence. Participating restaurants serve sweet and savory brunch bites, as well as (of course) mimosas, Bloody Marys and other beverage staples. Whether you lean towards carb-tastic pastries, filling egg dishes or boozy drinks, Brunchfest taps into Denver’s obsession for brunch culture in one afternoon.

Spirit of Japan Denver

Dates TBD

Sakura Square, 1255 19th St.

Spirit of Japan Denver highlights Japanese food, art and culture in the heart of downtown at Sakura Square. The festival showcases traditional and contemporary Japanese cuisine, with vendors offering sushi, ramen, yakitori, mochi and other favorites alongside tea ceremonies and cultural demonstrations that honor Denver’s historic Japanese-American community.

What did we miss? Send information to editorial@westword.com.