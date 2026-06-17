Inside Odd Rabbit: Michelin-recognized Denver team makes a bold leap to Boulder

Odd Rabbit hopped into Boulder’s dining scene this spring, bringing a unique twist on Japanese cuisine that blends sushi, ramen and… cheeseburgers?

It certainly sounds “odd,” but in practice it’s a refreshingly novel approach to Japanese-inspired cuisine from partners in life and business: Christopher and Ariana Tiegland, a duo that earned Michelin recognition for their first restaurant — Denver ramen haven Glo Noodle House — in 2023.

For many restaurateurs transitioning from Denver, opening a Boulder outpost can be a considerable gamble. However, when the Tieglands began searching for a home for their next Japanese-inspired concept, Boulder felt like a natural fit. “I think it was kind of sweet for us to come back because we met working in Boulder down the street at Blackbelly,” says Ariana.

“She hated me,” Chris says of their initial working relationship. Hired as a line cook, he was assigned to Ariana’s station, where she was tasked with training him.

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“He charmed me eventually,” Ariana adds with a laugh.

Though love prevailed, the pair ultimately decided it was best to avoid sharing kitchen duties. So Chris continues to work culinary magic behind the scenes, while Ariana has transitioned into a front-of-house role.

“I love taking care of people,” Ariana says. “Whether that’s cooking for them or making sure they have a good experience on the other side, the motivation feels very similar. Running front of house still requires constant multitasking and checking things off mentally throughout the night — just in a different way.”

“She makes it sound easy,” Chris adds. “It’s so much harder than people think. There is so much multitasking and so much happening at once. I could never do what she does.”

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When the couple signed the lease on the space two years ago, they envisioned creating a restaurant where chefs and bartenders would not only have the physical space to work comfortably, but the creative freedom to truly thrive. Longtime Boulder culinarian Sakima Isaac serves as chef de cuisine, Stephen Nguyen — formerly of Temaki Den and Uncle — oversees the sushi program, and Ali Özkaya leads the bar program.

The hamachi sashimi is a delicate flavor bomb layered with sweet, savory, subtly spicy, and addictively crunchy components. Samantha Farmer

First Look

Like the creature that inspired its name, Odd Rabbit thrives on the unexpected — it’s clever, cunning and just a little mischievous. With a name like Odd Rabbit, you might expect overt whimsy or irreverence. Instead, the restaurant feels polished and intentional, with charcoal-colored walls and subtle pops of neon chromatics that breathe life into the moody dining room. The result is a space that’s simultaneously industrial and inviting.

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That artistry and care are apparent throughout the multifaceted menu, which strikes a thoughtful balance between tradition and ingenuity with both restraint and intention.

On a recent visit, the hamachi sashimi ($20) — layered with crispy onion, burnt orange, Fresno chile, cilantro, and fish sauce — was a nostalgic flavor bomb. Think sushi colliding with your favorite holiday casserole, all wrapped into a pretty little morsel that somehow just worked.

A more classic presentation was the soy-drizzled chutoro nigiri ($7), which offered a perfect mouthful of medium-fatty tuna belly. The execution rivaled the work of some of the most celebrated Japanese restaurants in the state.

Short rib “nigiri” with chimichurri and bordelaise, accompanied by aburi scallop with miso, brown butter, and lemon, all torched to perfection. Samantha Farmer

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But it’s not all sushi. The couple brought their Glo Noodle House noodle game to Boulder as well, with a Spicy Shoyu ($22) ramen in chili-chicken broth that may become one of Boulder’s most talked-about menu items. And while a cute little rabbit may be the restaurant’s logo, the actual animal also made for an absolutely rocking confit rabbit cake.

Like many of Odd Rabbit’s dishes, the beverage program is both bold and approachable. The Seven Samurai ($16) — featuring bourbon, vermouth, passionfruit, green peppercorn, and egg white — was a sweet escape without overwhelming the palate. Meanwhile, the Shoryuken ($15), a clarified concoction of shochu, aquavit, kimchi and vermouth, delivered an unexpectedly savory, funky complexity.

Variations of the iconic crispy rice. Samantha Farmer

The short rib nigiri ($8) with chimichurri and bordelaise, along with the snow crab temaki ($10) with koji butter and Tabasco masago, came highly recommended — for good reason. When it comes to balancing flavors, Odd Rabbit simply gets it.

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But the crispy rice proved to be the surefire standout. The spicy salmon ($10) variation — finished with sweet soy, avocado and masago — was prettier and heartier than versions encountered at Nobu-level concepts. The uni crispy rice ($20) arrived topped with a generous portion of Hokkaido sea urchin and accoutrements including egg yolk, soy, crème fraîche and ikura — a decadent mouthful of briny butteriness designed for more adventurous diners.

Several of the menu items were described by Chris as a true labor of love. To create the iconic cucumber salad ($7) with whipped tofu, chili crisp and sesame soy dressing, the culinary team has to cut over 40 pounds of cucumber every day.

Bourbon, vermouth, passionfruit, green peppercorn, and egg white make up the Seven Samurai cocktail. Samantha Farmer

The beverage program also includes a well-curated selection of sake, beer, wine and non-alcoholic offerings, such as the Holy Shishito ($10) — featuring mango, passionfruit, shishito, citrus, and soda — and the School Night (N/A) ($12), crafted with nightcap, gentian, ginger, and honey.

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Maybe the biggest surprise on the menu, however, is the expertly executed Western favorite Double Cheeseburger ($19). Ordering a burger at a sushi restaurant might be considered a culinary crime by many, but this was a masterpiece. Two juicy beef patties stacked with miso mayo, cabbage, pickles and pepper jelly on a brioche bun, then served alongside perfectly crisp fries.

The double cheeseburger is an unexpected masterpiece on the menu served with the perfect pile of fries. Samantha Farmer

“I just wanted a burger so bad,” Chris says of the decision to add an American classic. “Being in a community setting, there are always going to be people who get lassoed into going to a sushi spot with their friends and want nothing to do with raw fish.”

In fact, the only truly odd aspect of Odd Rabbit may be its location. Rather than opening in one of Boulder’s heavily foot-trafficked destinations, the Tieglands opted for an expansive space tucked within the Weathervane apartment complex in East Boulder.

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It proved to be a decision that works in diners’ favor. Parking is free, seating options are varied, and prices are noticeably more approachable than those at comparable concepts on the Pearl Street Mall. Guests can settle into the fully equipped front bar — complete with televisions for catching the game — or post up at the interactive chef’s counter, or sink into one of the sleek seats scattered throughout the dining room. There is also ample patio space for al fresco dining.

Down the road, the Tieglands and their team plan to continue sharing their creativity with tasting menus and omakase-style experiences at the chef’s counter.

“It’s like going to dinner and the theater at the same time,” says Chris. “You get to watch the chaos, and everyone always says, ‘You guys like do a little dance back there all night.’ It’s kind of fun to watch when you sit there. So, I think that’s always been important to us. People like to see where their food’s being made, and that it’s clean and people are working hard. We’re not opening a bunch of things out of bags. You see that it’s made fresh.”

Odd Rabbit is located at 5863 Arapahoe Ave. in Boulder, and is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 4 to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday. For more information, visit odd-rabbit.com.