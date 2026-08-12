LoHi cocktail bar shaking things up with new leadership

Lady Jane general manager and partner Stuart Weaver (center) is leaving in September, handing the reins to Tammy Bouma (left) and Spencer Rogers (right).

Popular LoHi cocktail bar Lady Jane celebrated its eight-year anniversary last night, but with a bittersweet asterisk attached.

Shortly before the Aug. 10 event, Stuart Weaver, the bar’s co-owner and general manager, announced plans to move on from Lady Jane at the end of September, relocating to New York for new adventures.

“I’m still an owner in the bar,” he says. “I’m just stepping away from running the program. Seven years is a long time. It’s time for a change.”

Lady Jane opened in 2018 as the second bar from Hudson Hill owner Jake Soffes. Its retro, tropical-lounge atmosphere and innovative cocktails were designed to appeal to both casual drinkers and serious cocktail aficionados alike, earning it Westword’s nod as Best New Bar in 2019.

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Weaver joined Lady Jane as general manager shortly after. He eventually became a partner, and, over the next several years, was most closely associated with the bar’s cocktail program. Among his innovations was a grid menu system that organized cocktails by characteristics, with lighter and more approachable drinks on one end and heavier, more challenging cocktails on the other. He also shifted to a seasonal format where roughly 50-75% of the menu would change as fresh ingredients became available.

“It’s been a lot of fun showcasing seasonal flavors, showcasing really fun technique, and showcasing more adventurous style drinks and things that challenge your flavor profile,” he says. “What is expected of cocktail bars has changed so much in terms of technique and pushing the boundaries. We’ve been able to stay on top of all those trends and, in my humble opinion, lead those trends in Denver.”

Lady Jane is often cited by bartenders in other cities as an example of why Denver is one of the best cocktail destinations in the country. During Weaver’s tenure, the bar was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Bar and a finalist for the Spirited Awards Best U.S. Cocktail Bar. It previously received a Spirited Award nomination for Best U.S. Bar Team in 2022. In 2025, Weaver was a finalist for Beverage Professional of the Year in the Colorado Restaurant Association’s HOSPY Awards.

This past December, Soffes sold the bar to Weaver and operating partner Spencer Rogers. And while Weaver will retain his ownership stake, his beverage director duties will transfer to current bar manager Tammy Bouma.

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So, what changes can we expect at Lady Jane under this new management?

“Nothing. It’s great how it is,” Bouma says. “Stuart built a solid foundation. Working with seasonal produce when it’s at its peak, that’s not something that’s ever going out of style.”

With the anniversary party now behind them, look for what the bar team says will be an “epic” sendoff for Weaver next month.

Lady Jane is located at 2021 W. 32nd Ave. and is open from 4 to 11 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, and 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday. For more information, visit ladyjanedenver.com.