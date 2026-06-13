Restaurants

Every opening and closing this week:  One chain leaves, another reappears

Denver also gained a pair of zero-proof bars.
By Antony BrunoJune 13, 2026
Moxie social
Moxie Social is one of two new zero-proof establishments to open this week.

Antony Bruno
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This week saw a welcome slowdown in the ever-growing list of Denver-area restaurant closures; the biggest news was the nationwide shuttering of On the Border Mexican Grill. 

The Tex-Mex staple announced that it is closing all corporate-owned locations, leaving only a handful of franchise-owned establishments …. at least for now. Parent company On The Border Holdings filed for Chapter 11 back in March. Shortly after, it was acquired by Pappas Restaurants, owner of the Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen chain (including the outpost in Greenwood Village), among other holdings.

The Denver area was home to several On The Border restaurants, including spots in Loveland, Golden, Aurora, Highlands Ranch and two in Colorado Springs.

This is just the latest fast-casual casualty over the last year, with On the Border joining major chains such as Red Lobster and TGI Fridays in major downsizing. Homegrown Noodles and Company has been hit hard, too. 

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On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, 14255 West Colfax Avenue.

But that’s not to say the chain train in Colorado is over. Far from it, in fact. Stepping into the opening column CiCi’s Pizza chain, which is coming back after closing its last two locations in the state last year. A location of the unlimited pizza buffet is now open in Aurora. 

Among other openings is Milly’s Bagels, which took over the old Colfax and Cream location on South Pearl Street. In addition to offering the sourdough-based bagels as is, the shop will sell bagel sandwiches and “St. Louis style” bagel strips designed for dipping. 

Adding to the city’s growing zero-proof trend are Denver Cafe and Kava, and Moxie Social. Denver Cafe and Kava offers herbal botanical drinks, proprietary tea blends and, as the name implies, kava and coffee. The space will also host open mic nights, local vendor markets, themed parties and similar community-focused events. Moxie Social, which just opened in Greenwood Village, boasts a “boards and botanicals” vibe, with a spread of mocktails, botanical-infused drinks, and charcuterie. 

Finally, Boulder continues leaning hard into the sushi scene with Temaki Joint now open, joining other new entrants Odd Rabbit and Wellness Counter.

Here’s the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed this week*:

Openings

Cici’s Pizza, 14000 E. Mississippi Ave., Aurora
Denver Cafe and Kava, 5501 Colfax Ave.
Milly’s Bagels, 712 1/2 S. Pearl St. 
Moxie Social, 9686 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village 
Orion Hot Pot, 6730 S. Cornerstar Way, Aurora 
Temaki Joint, 2900 Baseline Road, Boulder 

Closures

On The Border Mexican Grill, multiple locations

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email editorial@westword.com.

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Antony Bruno has been Westword‘s Food & Drink editor since April 2026. Before joining the staff full-time, he wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant on Havana Street in Aurora. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge. Bruno was previously a senior writer at Billboard magazine, a communications advisor, and a freelancer for multiple Denver-based publications.

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