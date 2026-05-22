Denver’s First Taco Bell Cantina lands at DIA

Denver has one of the top airports in the country for dining, largely due to DIA’s relatively recent prioritization of partnering with local restaurant brands. It all started with Root Down, which has been wildly successful since its airport debut over a decade ago. In 2024, DIA launched 29 new concessionaires, including familiar names such as El Chingon Bistro, Mizu Sushi Izakaya and Bar Dough.

Last year, additions included Tocabe, D Bar, The Bagel Deli and speakeasy-inspired cocktail lounge Williams & Graham. But one “coming soon” sign stood out among the local names: Taco Bell Cantina.

And now, just in time for Memorial Day Weekend travel, Taco Bell Cantina location has opened in Concourse A East near gate A49.

Taco Bell launched its more upscale Cantina brand in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood a decade ago, most notably bringing boozy beverages to its lineup there. Beer, wine and the signature Twisted Freezes, including a Baja Blast version, are staples of the Cantina brand. But the addition of alcohol has proven tricky for the brand as it has expanded over the years. Some Cantina locations, including a short-lived outpost that opened in Boulder in 2017, were never able to obtain a liquor license, leading to quick closures.

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The boozy frozen drink machines inside the Taco Bell Cantina on the Las Vegas Strip. Molly Martin

As a result, there have been no Taco Bell Cantina locations in the state…until now. Typically, they open in busy metropolitan areas, with a high concentration in New York City and throughout California, as well as a bustling outpost on the Las Vegas Strip known for hosting burrito-fueled weddings. But we have not found evidence of a Taco Bell Cantina in any other U.S. airport.

While other fast food go-tos like McDonald’s and Chik-fil-A are airport staples, Taco Bell has never had a widespread airport presence (which, considering its digestive reputation, is probably a good thing for passengers).

In fact, the only other airport Taco Bell locations we have been able to confirm are at the Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, and a Taco Bell Express that had been open in the Great Hall at DIA until construction began there in 2018.

But now you’ll be able to refuel at the Taco Bell Cantina on Concourse A, which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sorry, no liquor yet; according to the airport, you can “enjoy your favorite Taco Bell classics, plus beer and boozy freezes coming in late summer.”