Restaurants

Park Burger closing Highland location after nearly 15 years

The original Platt Park and Hilltop expansion locations remain open.
By Antony BrunoJuly 16, 2026
The front of the red brick Park Burger location in the Highland neighborhood on a sunny day.
The Park Burger location at 2643 W. 32nd Ave. in Denver.

Lauren Antonoff Hart
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One of the Highland neighborhood’s oldest burger joints will soon serve its last meal. 

The Gastamo Group announced this week plans to close the Park Burger located at 2643 W. 32nd Ave. on July 28 after more than 15 years of operation. 

“Being part of the Highlands community has been a genuine honor,” says Gastamo Group founder and owner Philippe Failyau. “We’re deeply grateful to our team, our loyal guests, and the neighbors who made this location so special. This wasn’t an easy decision, and we don’t take their support lightly.”

The company said the closure is a result of the decision not to renew its lease and is not part of a broader shutdown. Park Burger’s original Platt Park and Hilltop expansion locations remain open.

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Failyau established Park Burger in 2009, after working stints for major Denver chefs including Kevin Taylor, Frank Bonanno and Alex Seidel. He quickly grew the business with a loyal following bolstered by early positive reviews and a nod from Bon Appetit magazine as one of the 10 best new burger spots in the country. The Highland location opened shortly after, in 2011, taking over the old An’s Lemongrass Grille. The Hilltop location followed in 2014, and a fourth was added in RiNo a year later. 

In 2024, Failyau closed the RiNo location after its initial 10-year lease was up. The Highland spot is now the second installment to close, reducing its footprint to two, along with the Park & Co. offshoot in Uptown, which has been flipping burgers since 2010

Other Gastamo Group concepts include Homegrown Tap & Dough (six locations), Perdida Mexican Kitchen (two locations), and Lady Nomada (three locations). 

Seeking out a good burger? Read the updated Ultimate Guide to the Best Burgers in Denver for the latest recommendations, hotspots, and old favorites. 

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Antony Bruno has been Westword‘s Food & Drink editor since April 2026. Before joining the staff full-time, he wrote the Eat Up Havana series, visiting every restaurant on Havana Street in Aurora. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge. Bruno was previously a senior writer at Billboard magazine, a communications advisor, and a freelancer for multiple Denver-based publications.

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