Denver pie-maker calls it quits after 10 years

Baker John Hinman started making pies for Post Brewing Company some ten years ago, and his creations quickly gained cult status. Over time, his operation became so popular that he had to move into an 11,000 square-foot facility to ramp up his output. While he later downsized to a commissary kitchen focusing on customer pickups and limited distribution, the popularity of his sweet, savory and hand pies never dwindled.

But the next few weeks will be the last chance to pick up one of his pies. According to an email sent to customers this week, Hinman Pie is closing at the end of the month.

“After 10 years of baking for the Colorado community, we have made the difficult decision to close Hinman Pie at the end of May,” he wrote. “What started as bread eventually became pies, but it was really about people. Your support helped put our pies on thousands of holiday tables, in homes, offices, coffee shops, farmers’ markets, and gatherings across Colorado … and we are deeply grateful for every single person who supported us along the way.”

Hinman’s restaurant career in Denver spanned stints at such old and current favorites as Vesta Dipping Grill, Lola and Jax Fish House, not to mention the Post. At Hinman Pie, he continued working with much of the restaurant scene, providing pies for their dessert programs when staff or space kept the eateries from making their own in-house.

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Those customers included Blue Island Oyster Bar, Stout Street Social and a broad range of coffee shops. Once he downsized, Hinman pies were a common sight at farmers’ markets and specialty grocery stores.

But Hinman cares about much more than pies. In 2018, he founded the Culinary Hospitality Outreach and Wellness (CHOW) organization, which focuses on helping restaurant workers cope with mental health and addiction issues.

From now until the end of the month, customers can order their pies via the Hinman Pie website, including both sweet and savory options.

Hinman Pie is located at 3600 E. 40th Ave., where online orders can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday until the company closes. For more information, visit www.hinmanpie.com.