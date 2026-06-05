These local cidermakers dominated industry awards this year

Kari Williams' Snow Capped Cider continued to haul in dozens of medals at this year's industry competitions, as well as a third consecutive Midsized Producer of the Year. Courtesy Snow Capped Cider

Snow Capped Cider in Cedaredge continues to lead the pack at cider industry competitions. The producer collected a record 14 Best in Show recognitions at the 2026 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP), where it was also named Midsize Producer of the Year for the third year in a row. It also won two dozen medals at the ninth annual Cidercraft Awards.

The haul at GLINTCAP’s 20th anniversary competition, with more than 1,400 entries from several countries, set a new record for the number of best-in-show awards earned by a single cidery, breaking Snow Capped’s own record of ten best-in-class awards that was set in 2025. In addition, Snow Capped earned eight gold medals and 41 silvers, with the Producer of the Year honor recognizing consistent excellence across all 20 categories.

Meanwhile, Haykin Family Cider, located in Aurora, took Small Producer of the Year for the fifth straight year on the merits of five gold medals, 20 silvers,and nine bronze medals, with three products earning best-of-show nods. Cidery co-founder Talia Haykin says the five-year streak is longer than that of any other cidery in GLINTCAP’s history.

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“That kind of sustained recognition means a great deal to us,” she says, noting that its Mountain Rose has consistently dominated in recent years, including receiving a gold medal at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival, where the pommeau-style fortified cider and brandy beat out a number of well-established national brands.

Haykin Family Cider took Small Producer of the Year for a record fifth consecutive year. Mark Antonation

“It’s also a fitting moment to mention that we’re hoping to officially launch Haykin Family Distillery later this year, so the spirits win feels like a nice preview of things to come,” she says.

At the annual Cidercraft awards, Snow Capped earned the most medals of any cidery for the fourth year in a row, with 24 awards ranging from platinum, double gold, gold, silver and Judge’s Picks. Platinum medals were awarded to Kingston Black Reserve (Single Varietal), Ellis Bitter (High Tannin Sweet), Mountain Rose (Rosé), Porters & Perry (Co-Ferments: Fruit/Stone Fruit), Platinum Elevation (Modern-Dry) and The Russets (Modern-Sweet).

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“To earn GLINTCAP’s Midsize Producer of the Year for the third year in a row is something our team doesn’t take for granted. It’s a true reflection of the passion and hard work we pour into every cider we craft,” says Kari Williams, owner and head cidermaker at Snow Capped Cider. “Setting a new Best in Show record, and then breaking it again the following year, tells us we’re continuing to push in the right direction. There’s nothing quite like the fruit we are growing at this elevation. To see that recognized not just at GLINTCAP but at Cidercraft as well means everything to us and to Colorado cider.”

Located at 6,000 feet, at the base of the Grand Mesa, Snow Capped taps into the area’s dramatic weather patterns to get the best out of a wide range of apple and peach varieties, including a number of cider-specific heirloom apple varieties.

Snow Capped Cider 2026 GLINTCAP Best in Show Results

Herefordshire Redstreak, 1st Place | Tannin Forward Cider – Dry

Barrel-aged Kingston Black, 1st Place | Wood Aged Cider

Sour Cherry, 1st Place | Fruit Cider – Dry

Gravenstein, 1st Place | Heirloom Cider – Sweet

Binet Rouge, 1st Place | Tannin Forward Cider – Sweet

Hopped Cider, 1st Place | Hopped Cider

Sparkling Perry, 1st Place | Low Tannin Perry

Ashmeads Kernel, 2nd Place | Heirloom Cider – Dry

Magna Vino, 2nd Place | Specialty Cider and Perry – Sweet

Spiced, 2nd Place | Botanical Cider

Chisel Jersey, 2nd Place | Heirloom Cider – Sweet

Yarlington Mill, 3rd Place | Tannin Forward Cider – Dry

Harrison Reserve, 3rd Place | Heirloom Cider – Sweet

Elevee, 3rd Place | Tannin Forward Cider – Sweet

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Haykin Family Cider 2026 GLINTCAP Best in Show Results

Akane Eau de Vie, 1st Place | Spirits

Traditional Apples in American Oak, 2nd Place | Fortified Cider

Mountain Rose, 3rd Place | Rosé Cider

Snow Capped Cider 2026 Cidercraft Award Results

Ellis Bitter, Platinum | High Tannin Sweet

Golden Dabinett, Gold | High Tannin Sweet

Chisel Jersey, Silver | High Tannin Sweet

Kingston Black Reserve, Platinum | Single Varietal

Harrison Reserve, Double Gold | Single Varietal

Esopus Spitzenburg, Gold | Single Varietal

Elevation Gravenstein, Silver | Single Varietal

Medaille d’Or, Judges’ Pick | Single Varietal

Yarlington Mill, Judges’ Pick | High Tannin Dry

Winter Pear, Double Gold | Perry

Sparkling Perry, Gold | Perry

Mountain Rose, Platinum | Rosé

Platinum Elevation, Platinum | Modern-Dry

Novel, Gold | Modern-Dry

Bluebird Day, Silver | Modern-Dry

The Russets, Platinum | Modern-Sweet

Harrison Reserve, Double Gold | Modern-Sweet

6456 Elevation, Gold | Modern-Sweet

Porters & Perry, Platinum | Co-Ferments: Fruit/Stone Fruit

Sour Cherry, Double Gold | Co-Ferments: Fruit/Stone Fruit

Magna Vino, Judges’ Pick | Co-Ferments: Fruit/Stone Fruit

Barrel Aged Kingston Black, Double Gold | Wood-Aged

Blueberry Lemondrop, Judges’ Pick | Fruit

Plum & Lemongrass, Judges’ Pick | Botanical

