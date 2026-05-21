Milk Tea People will become ONOMMA

The relocation of Milk Tea People is one of ten new projects picked for city investment.

Big changes are on the horizon for one of Denver’s favorite tea shops.

Milk Tea People in the downtown Market Station will soon go by a new name: ONOMMA. The owners announced the name change on May 18, explaining that they coined the word themselves to mean “a place where everything is made with care, and where everyone is received with care.”

“Milk Tea People was the beginning of the story. ONOMMA is the fuller expression of it,” says co-owner Kevin Ung. “It’s a meaningful moment for our team, and we’re grateful to share it with our community in Denver.”

The rebrand comes as the business prepares to move from Market Station’s pedestrian-only alley to a corner storefront at 16th and Blake streets this summer. Though the new location is on the same city block as the current shop, it offers more than twice as much space, as well as visibility for those walking along 16th Street.

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They’re using a $640,000 loan from the city to help fund the move and expansion, as part of over $100 million in project investments to revitalize downtown Denver that were announced last summer in the first round of Denver Development Authority funding.

Details are still under wraps regarding how they will use all the new floor space, but Ung says guests can expect more seating options. The current shop has just a handful of stools and no tables inside.

“The new space will offer more seating and tables, with a hospitality-led experience at its heart,” Ung says. “Our guests have shaped this next chapter. … We’ll share the full reveal closer to opening.”

The beloved tea bar is moving to 16th Street. Milk Tea People/Instagram

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ONOMMA will have the same minimalist design as Milk Tea People. The owners describe the new space as “a room shaped by light. The walls hold no hard corners. The floor and the bar are not two things, but one. The trees within are alive, and tended.”

They plan to add at least fifteen employees to their ten-person team to accommodate the larger operation, BusinessDen reported in February.

But fans of Milk Tea People’s drinks need not worry: The recipes are staying the same. Ung says the new shop will feature “new seasonal menu items” in addition to the classic existing menu items.

Milk Tea People opened in July 2021 and quickly developed a positive reputation for its carefully crafted recipes and dedication to excellence. The shop opts for high-quality organic ingredients in everything from its matcha lattes to specialty Wafchis, never using preservatives or artificial flavorings. The business was named Best Tea Shop in Westword‘s 2025 Best of Denver.

With construction ongoing, there’s no solid opening date yet. According to Ung, ONOMMA should launch in the new location sometime this summer — a perfect time to grab a gelato-topped Wafchi.