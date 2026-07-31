Small Bites: The Syrup stops pouring in Cherry Creek

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In this week’s edition of “Small Bites” we round up a restaurant that is both coming soon, and leaving soon. Also appearing in our news briefs are a new book and new movie out to satisfy our multi-media cravings.

The Syrup Stops in Cherry Creek

First it was Jelly by DU, now it’s Syrup in Cherry Creek. Denver’s breakfast joints are folding like omelets. After nearly 16 years at 300 Josephine St., the Syrup location in Cherry Creek will close Aug. 16, according to BusinessDen. Original founder Tim Doherty passed away in 2022, and the place has been run by his widow, Danielle Sanson, since. Syrup’s other four locations in Edgewater, Cap Hill, City Park and Downtown will remain open (for now) with a menu change on the near horizon. — Bruno

Colorado History on the Table

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Colorado officials gathered at the History Colorado Center this week to celebrate the publication of “Setting Colorado’s Table: 150 Years of Agricultural Legacy,” a book by History Colorado’s head of Curatorial Services, Dr. Rachael Storm. Produced in a partnership between History Colorado and the Colorado Department of Agriculture, it explores the state’s agricultural heritage through five core themes: water, land, life, resilience and celebration. History Colorado collected more than two dozen oral histories in the process of researching the book, which is filled with historic photos and anecdotes.

“Colorado has a rich agricultural history producing the best fruits, vegetables, salsas, breads and meats in the nation,” Colorado Governor Jared Polis said of the project. “As much as it’s about food, it’s also about people. I am proud of our Colorado producers whose hard work puts delicious and fresh food on our tables, are stewards of our waters and lands, and represent who we are as a state.”

To further that stewardship, $30 from each book sold will go directly to farmers and ranchers through the Colorado Soil Health Program. You can buy a copy at the History Colorado Center, which will be hosting a free Colorado Day Community Fest to mark Colorado’s 150th birthday on Aug. 1, complete with a free pancake breakfast and a Colorado Proud Marketplace where you should be able to score some of those peaches. — Calhoun

Industry Night ‘Tony’ Screening

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OpenTable and Square are sponsoring a free screening of the new Anthony Bourdain biopic, ‘Tony,’ on Friday, Aug. 3, for food industry professionals. Front-of-house and back-of-house staff from Denver-area restaurants can RSVP to attend the screening at 7 p.m. at the Sie FilmCenter on Colfax. Those interested will need to request an invite from local host, Tavernetta; details are available on the restaurant’s Instagram post.

We saw an advance screening of the film earlier this week, and it’s… OK. Nothing to get too excited about one way or another. The entire film pulls from about 15 pages in Bourdain’s breakthrough work “Kitchen Confidential” and is rather liberal with the facts throughout. As long as you’re not a stickler for canonical details, it’s a fun, well-acted movie, good for a diverting night out. — Bruno

And now, the hail of bullets:

Prost is opening its fifth beer garden in Wheat Ridge on Aug. 3.

Senor Tanuki, a so-called “Asian Chipolte” concept is coming to RiNo.

Another Two Hands restaurant is in development at The Oasis in Cherry Creek.

Orion Hot Pot in Arvada announced plans to shut down and transform the space into an as-yet unnamed concept in the coming two months.

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