New bistro coming to former Table 6 space

Among the many closings we’ve reported so far this year, few generated the outpouring of support and sadness as that of the venerable Table 6 in July after 22 years.

At the time, owner/chef Aniedra Nichols noted that she had sold the restaurant to new owners, who were said to be planning a new concept within the space. Today, we know who those owners are, and what that concept is.

The Paired Hospitality team behind the Michelin-starred Beckon and neighboring wine bar Major Tom will take over the space at 609 Corona St. with a new American bistro concept called Holm, expected to open this coming October. Driving the effort is the husband-and-wife duo of chef Duncan Holmes and his wife Allison, along with partners Josh Elson and Craig Lieberman.

Holm will mark the first foray for the Paired Hospitality team outside of RiNo and, somewhat ironically, their largest space yet. Table 6 is only a 50-seat space, but that’s more than double that of the 18-seat Beckon.

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Few details are known at this time about the menu, other than it will be led by Duncan and feature a “hyperseasonal menu featuring the best of Colorado’s produce,” promising a “more familiar spin.” Think brick chicken, poached vegetables, and homemade pasta with pork ragu. Much of the produce will continue to be sourced from the company’s Lakewood farm.

According to details provided by the team, Jenn Mendelson of Leap Interiors will lead the design process for the new space, along with fabricator and craftsman Jon Strieby. Their intent, they say, is to offer “an approachable, all-purpose dining experience that works just as well for an impromptu weeknight dinner as it does for a special occasion.”

Earlier this year, the Paired Hospitality Group was tied to $240,000 in funding from the Denver Downtown Development Authority to build a 2,850-square-foot restaurant at 1530 16th St. However, Duncan at the time told Westword, “In truth, we have not signed a lease yet. Sometimes news comes out before you want it, or you are ready for it. But we’re hopeful to find a new space.”

Whether the former Table 6 space is that planned new location, or simply a second one planned in addition to the 16th Street spot, is not yet clear. We’ve reached out to get clarity and will update this story as needed if we hear more.