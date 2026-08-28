Restaurants

New bistro coming to former Table 6 space

The team behind Beckon and Major Tom plan to open Holm this October.
By Antony Bruno
We now know what's going to replace Table 6.

Danielle Lirette
Tags:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Among the many closings we’ve reported so far this year, few generated the outpouring of support and sadness as that of the venerable Table 6 in July after 22 years.

At the time, owner/chef Aniedra Nichols noted that she had sold the restaurant to new owners, who were said to be planning a new concept within the space. Today, we know who those owners are, and what that concept is. 

The Paired Hospitality team behind the Michelin-starred Beckon and neighboring wine bar Major Tom will take over the space at 609 Corona St. with a new American bistro concept called Holm, expected to open this coming October. Driving the effort is the husband-and-wife duo of chef Duncan Holmes and his wife Allison, along with partners Josh Elson and Craig Lieberman.

Holm will mark the first foray for the Paired Hospitality team outside of RiNo and, somewhat ironically, their largest space yet. Table 6 is only a 50-seat space, but that’s more than double that of the 18-seat Beckon. 

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS

Sign up for the Food & Drink newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Notice of Collection | Terms | Privacy

Editor's Picks

Few details are known at this time about the menu, other than it will be led by Duncan and feature a “hyperseasonal menu featuring the best of Colorado’s produce,” promising a “more familiar spin.” Think brick chicken, poached vegetables, and homemade pasta with pork ragu. Much of the produce will continue to be sourced from the company’s Lakewood farm. 

According to details provided by the team, Jenn Mendelson of Leap Interiors will lead the design process for the new space, along with fabricator and craftsman Jon Strieby. Their intent, they say, is to offer “an approachable, all-purpose dining experience that works just as well for an impromptu weeknight dinner as it does for a special occasion.” 

Earlier this year, the Paired Hospitality Group was tied to $240,000 in funding from the Denver Downtown Development Authority to build a 2,850-square-foot restaurant at 1530 16th St. However, Duncan at the time told Westword, “In truth, we have not signed a lease yet. Sometimes news comes out before you want it, or you are ready for it. But we’re hopeful to find a new space.”

Whether the former Table 6 space is that planned new location, or simply a second one planned in addition to the 16th Street spot, is not yet clear. We’ve reached out to get clarity and will update this story as needed if we hear more. 

Independent News in Denver Needs You

The article you just read is made possible by a mix of advertising, sponsorships and reader support. As advertising revenue continues to shift, reader support plays a vital role in sustaining the reporting, investigations, restaurant and arts coverage, and storytelling our community relies on. Become a member today and help keep our journalism free and independent.

Select how much you'd like to contribute

/month
Support Us Today

Antony Bruno is a freelance writer focused on food, wine and adventure. A graduate of the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, he strives to help others level up their cooking skills and food knowledge with stories that educate, entertain and inspire. He has previously written for such publications as Billboard Magazine, 5280 Magazine and countless of corporate blogs/newsletters.

Loading latest posts...