How to turn $50 into a five-course feast at the South Pearl Farmers’ Market

As the cost of dining out continues to creep upward, Denver diners are feeling the pinch in their pocketbook — and looking for alternatives.

Enter the weekend farmers’ market. Alongside all the farm stands and soap vendors you typically find at these events are artisan food vendors who offer a tasty breakfast or lunch. Given the reputation that farmers’ markets have for pricier items like premium heirloom produce and specialty organic nut butters, you might question the bang for the buck these food tents deliver. So we put them to the test.

Armed with a $50 budget, we set out to eat everything we could at the South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market, exploring whether cooks operating under a collapsible tent — rather than within four walls — can pass along some cost savings. We found that on this particular Sunday, around 40% of the vendors had options for $12 or less, often with a side of savings.

What we ate for under $50

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Sonoran Hot Dog by Que Bueno Suerte: $6 Erin Ahlfinger

Vendor: Que Bueno Suerte

Dish: Sonoran Hot Dog — a bacon-wrapped hot dog topped with borracho beans, pico de gallo, crema, mustard and jalapeños

Cost: $6

Takeaway: The item has “Dad food” written all over it. Que Bueno Suerte has a full-service restaurant on the street, but this fun option is only available at the market.

The menu at Three Biscuiteers. We chose the Sausage Biscuit: $10 Erin Ahlfinger

Vendor: Three Biscuiteers

Dish: Biscuit sandwich with sausage, egg, cheese, lemon blueberry jam, candied jalapeño and arugula

Cost: $10

Takeaway: Messy, but delicious. The star of the flavor show fell apart, and that’s why you’re looking at a photo of a menu instead of a photo of a sandwich. If you need to eat and run, some of the simpler sandwiches might be a better choice. If you can sit and scarf, get extra napkins and go for the one with all the toppings.

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RxR Texas Tacos and BBQ’s crispy cheese brisket: $9.95 Erin Ahlfinger

Vendor: RxR Texas Tacos and BBQ

Dish: Big tacos with either barbacoa or brisket, refried beans, crispy cheese, salsa, onions and cilantro

Cost: $9.95.

Takeaway: The crispy cheese and sauces make these a stand-out. Dress your taco with barbecue sauce, salsa and other options.

Stuffed waffles on a stick from Wafflerita: 2 for $11.25 Erin Ahlfinger

Vendor: Wafflerita

Dish: Waffleritas – stuffed waffles on a stick. Both sweet and savory options are available.

Cost: 2 for $11.25

Takeaway: The convenience of having something you can walk and eat is undeniable. If you can have fried chicken on a waffle, pepperoni pizza in a waffle on a stick is equally reasonable.

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The Mexican Tamale at Mi Patio Latin Cuisine: $6 Erin Ahlfinger

Vendor: Mi Patio Latin Cuisine

Dish: Mexican Tamale

Cost: $6

Takeaway: Mi Pueblo sells a variety of options, including larger Colombian tamales, arepas and tacos, topped with a choice of corn, salsa, chipotle sauce, jalapeños, cole slaw and cheese at no extra cost. A standard-sized Mexican tamale always hits the spot, but the larger Colombian tamale makes a better base for the tasty toppings.

Check, please!

The total for everything we ate came to $43.20. Adding tax and tip, a hungry group of four left satisfied for just a little over $50.

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We saw quite a few other cost-friendly options at the market, too, including some healthier choices like overnight oats topped with fruit and nut butters for $10, street tacos at two for $5, and breakfast burritos for $8. Lines for the more popular options can look long at peak periods, but these vendors had ordering and production down to a science. The total wait time was never more than ten minutes.

Many vendors rotate to different markets or post up at several locations each weekend, so it’s possible you’ll find many of these at your own neighborhood market.

Contrary to what you might expect, a neighborhood farmers’ market can actually serve as a summer respite from elevated restaurant prices while still offering an opportunity to support local small businesses. If you don’t mind dining al fresco in a plastic chair in the middle of a closed-off street while someone plays folksy John Mellencamp covers in the background, there’s no reason brunch has to break the bank.

The South Pearl Street Farmers’ Market is located between Iowa and Arkansas avenues, and open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Nov. 8. For more information, visit southpearlstreet.com/farmers-market/.

