Where to watch the World Cup in Denver  

The 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament kicks off on June 11 and will take place in cities across North America through mid-July. That’s over 100 matches that Colorado residents can watch live during reasonable waking hours for a change, and even though Denver isn’t hosting any games, area establishments are taking full advantage of the schedule.

Bars and restaurants around Denver are celebrating the monthlong contest with viewing parties, menu specials and more events catering not only to soccer fans in general, but in many cases fans of specific teams or expats from many of the countries represented.

From spectacular outdoor patios to tightly packed, energetic bars to exclusive events, here are some of the best places to take in all the action with like-minded fans, roughly organized by teams’ country of origin.

SOUTH AMERICA Maria Empanada

1298 S. Broadway and 1700 Platte St. Looking to cheer on Argentina, Colombia or any South American country? Maria Empanada on South Broadway is the place to go. It has the iconic national beer of Argentina, Quilmes, available and games broadcasting in English and Spanish. Rooting for the other side of the pond? Then the Riverview location is your spot to cheer on European teams. Grab a bundle deal on food and drink specials at either place while taking in your favorite match. Both locations will have big-screen TVs and extra seating for games during operating hours. Padoca Brazilian Bakery & Cafe

950 Jersey St. Padoca Brazilian Bakery & Cafe is welcoming Denver’s Brazilian community for the country’s group-stage matches. The restaurant will show Brazil’s games against Morocco, Haiti and Scotland, offering perhaps the most authentic Brazilian atmosphere in town. Highland Tavern

3400 Navajo St. A more intimate, neighborhood-type bar for watching sporting events, Highland Tavern has TVs in every corner and is hosting a Binho tabletop soccer tournament on June 16 during the Argentina vs Algeria game, sponsored by Espolon Tequila. The restaurant has happy hour from 4-7 every day. The menu is diverse, from bar classics to signature housemade pork rinds, and was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in 2013.

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NORTH AMERICA Big screens and big sound at Moodswing make for big fun during the World Cup. Moodswing Moodswing

3625 E. 38th Ave. All USA and Mexico games will be hosted at watch parties in this gigantic venue, with indoor and outdoor spaces and 12 pickleball courts. The venue’s site says to “pull up a stool, grab a cold one, and watch every World Cup match on our big screens with the sound turned up and the crowd dialed in.” There is an extensive food menu with a stocked bar for all kinds of specialty cocktails. Molina Chido

2501 Dallas St., Aurora (Inside the Stanley Marketplace) Doors open early at noon to kick off the first match of the World Cup (Mexico vs. South Africa) on June 11. The restaurant will have a large-screen projector for viewing, and fans can enjoy food and drink specials during the game. The USA vs. Paraguay match at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 12 will also be featured. The restaurant says that walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended, as space is limited.

EUROPE The British Bulldog is a small but mighty space for soccer fans to cram in and cheer for their team. Colleen Flynn British Bulldog

2052 Stout St. On the smaller, intimate side, the British Bulldog is for the fans who eat, drink and sleep all things soccer. The pub will be mostly standing-room-only inside, with TVs on the expanded patio as well. Operating hours are flexible for matches at the Bulldog. If a game is scheduled when they are not open, they open an hour before that game starts. You won’t miss a single game at this joint. Sobo 151 Bar and Grill

151 South Broadway As one of the only Czech bars in town, this spot in the Baker neighborhood is known to be a great place to watch hockey. However, it is a top spot for watching European football, too. With several TVs spread out inside and two on the outdoor patio, there is no bad seat in the house to watch World Cup matches. There are daily food and drink specials with a variety of beers on tap, including Czech options. Stoney’s Bar & Grill

1111 Lincoln St. The French community, including the Alliance Française de Denver and the French-American Chamber of Commerce, will host official watch parties at Stoney’s Bar & Grill. Scheduled gatherings include France vs. Senegal, France vs. Iraq, and France vs. Norway. Bruz Beers

1675 W. 67th Ave. #100 Colorado’s Belgian community will gather at Bruz Beers for official Belgium watch parties during the group stage, including Belgium vs. Egypt, Belgium vs. Iran and Belgium vs. New Zealand, with additional watch parties planned if the team advances deeper into the tournament. Prost Brewing Co.

53 Centennial Blvd., Highlands Ranch German supporters can catch every Team Germany match at Prost Brewing’s Highlands Ranch location. Organizers promise lively viewing parties throughout the tournament and encourage fans to wear their German colors while cheering on the national team. The Abbey Tavern

5151 East Colfax Ave. Although The Abbey Tavern identifies as an Irish pub, it hosts all Liverpool FC games. Whether you’re going for England or Ireland, this is a great place in Park Hill to catch a match. The restaurant opens for all Liverpool games, even outside the listed hours of operation.

GLOBAL Named as one of the 10 best soccer bars in the country by USA Today, The Celtic is hosting several watch parties by individual countries during the World Cup. Colleen Flynn The Celtic on Market

1400 Market St. An Irish pub by name and concept, The Celtic on Market has become the go-to spot for specialized watch parties by multiple countries throughout the World Cup. Supporter groups from more than 11 countries are hosting watch events at the bar, including Japan, Sweden and Australia. The Celtic is diehard about the sport and was recently voted in USA Today as one of the top 10 soccer bars in the country. There will be special promotions from several different sponsors throughout the tournament, with giveaways like jerseys, scarves, hats, T-shirts, and more. Number Thirty Eight

3560 Chestnut Place With one of the best patios in Denver, Number Thirty Eight, partnered with Mile High Sports, will host every USA, Mexico, Germany, Japan, and Brazil match, plus the semi-finals and the final. There will be sponsored giveaways, samples and activations. With 10 indoor TVs, two outdoor TVs, and a 220-inch outdoor LED wall, there are plenty of viewing options. McGregor Square

1901 Wazee St. Known for their packed house watch parties, catch all matches in downtown Denver on a massive 66-foot LED screen. Rain or shine (it is an outdoor open viewing area), crowds of fans rooting on different teams gather on astroturf slopes, patio tables or standing room only areas in hopes of celebrating a victory for their country. Skyline Park

1701 Arapahoe St. The event is called Soccer Celebration at Skyline Park in downtown Denver, presented by the Colorado Rapids. There will be giant-screen TVs for watch parties, with food trucks and giveaways. There will also be appearances from Rapids players and coaches, the site says. The event will require fans to present a free digital general admission ticket, valid for the entire tournament, which you can get in advance. Thirsty Lion

1605 Wynkoop St. Yes, it’s a chain, but one founded in 2006 as an English soccer in Portland. So during all live FIFA matches, guests can enjoy a limited-time matchup menu (which changes with each team matchup), along with fan merch giveaways. A nice additional twist during the tournament is that guests can opt to round up their bill to support youth soccer programs.

Got a favorite spot to watch your team we didn’t include? Send it to us at editorial@westword.com and we’ll add it to the list.