Whether we’re looking at the Rocky Mountains or the downtown skyline, there’s no shortage of views and vistas here in Denver. What better way to enjoy them than with a cold cocktail on a hot day from atop one of our many rooftop bars? From these panoramic vantage points, it’s easy to catch our spectacular sunsets, scope out some post-game fireworks, or just soak in some sunshine.

While we love beer culture (we’ve listed our ten favorite beer gardens here), there are times when you can’t top a great rooftop. Here are the ten we’ll be making our way up to this weekend.

54thirty

1475 California St.

For a classy night out in a sleek downtown space with a clear view of the Rockies, head to 54thirty, the rooftop bar at the Le Méridien Hotel. After 6 p.m., it’s only open for those 21 and up, and it welcomes guests on a first-come, first-served basis, so be prepared for a wait — especially on clear, calm weekend nights. But your patience will be rewarded with an experience that includes small plates ideal for noshing, alongside ritzy cocktails and stunning vistas, enjoyed over a mile in the air (5,430 feet, to be exact).

Avanti F&B brings all the dusky vibes. Avanti F&B

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Avanti F&B

3200 Pecos St.

We love popping into this Highland food hall for eats from vendors like Biker Jim’s, Berliner Haus, Farang Thai Kitchen and the Pizza Bandit, but those bites are even better when paired with a rooftop patio session. Take in the downtown skyline as you soak up the impeccable vibes at Avanti, where you can sip cocktails and mingle in the fresh air. The rooftop gets particularly buzzy on the 4th of July, when it offers some of the best fireworks views in town.

Burndown’s views offer your choice of mountain, skyline and landmarks like the Capitol. Burndown

BurnDown

476 South Broadway

You can see both the mountains and downtown, including the gold dome of the Colorado Capitol, from the top of this South Broadway spot that’s been packing people in since 2023. The multi-level BurnDown is part restaurant — with a full food menu for brunch, lunch and dinner — and part live music venue, hosting a rotating lineup of acts on Fridays. But you can soak up the sun and good times on the third-floor indoor/outdoor rooftop patio anytime. It’s a particularly stunning spot to see the sunset, so plan your outing accordingly.

The Golden Mill in Golden remains a top-notch rooftop view.

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The Golden Mill

1012 Ford St., Golden

Five years ago, a circa 1860 grain mill overlooking Clear Creek entered a new era when it opened as the Golden Mill, a food hall with sweeping, second-story rooftop views of the nearby Coors Brewery. The town of Golden is one of our favorite easy-access destinations for quaint, Old West-style adventures, and this is one of our favorite stops in the area, with scenery that’s best enjoyed with nigiri and sashimi from Sushi Sora and a cold pint from the self-serve beer wall.

The Halo rooftop bar at the Kimpton Claret Hotel is now the highest rooftop bar in the Denver metro area. Kimpton Claret Hotel

Halo Rooftop Bar

6985 E. Chenango Ave.

In 2024, the Kimpton Claret Hotel made its debut in the DTC, along with its on-site Italian eatery, Saverina, and what is now the highest rooftop bar in Denver, Halo. While it’s located on the 19th floor — one lower than 54thirty — the hotel sits at a higher elevation, meaning Halo floats 5,817 feet above sea level. Its location, miles from downtown’s tall buildings, also gives it a completely unobstructed view of the Front Range, from Pikes Peak to Longs Peak. The place isn’t a secret — both the indoor lounge and outside seating get jam-packed nightly — but it’s worth braving the crowd for a sunset spot this stellar.

The rooftop patio at Historians Ale House is a great place to soak up the sun while drinking. Bridget Wood

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Historians Ale House

24 Broadway

If you prefer your rooftop imbibing adventures to be more casual than refined, Historians is the place. Tucked into a row of rowdy Baker-neighborhood bars, this establishment has been pouring since 2013. It boasts an upper level where you can watch the action on buzzy Broadway below while also enjoying a Rocky Mountain sunset. The rooftop here is usually loaded with revelers enjoying cheap drinks and eats, including one of the best weekday lunch deals in town: a cheeseburger, fries and a 10-ounce draft beer, well drink or soda for $10.95.

For those who like their art with a side of booze, the MCA Cafe brings the heat.

MCA Cafe

1485 Delgany St.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is known for its offbeat programming and thought-provoking rotating exhibits, but locals also know that it’s home of one of the city’s most relaxing rooftop escapes. You will need to pay the $14 adult museum admission for access to the MCA Cafe (pro tip: it’s only $5 to get in after 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday), but you’ll get to wander through this ever-changing cultural institution before heading to the top floor, where you can take in the city views over smalls plates and a cup of coffee, local beer or cocktail inspired by the art.

Head to Littleton to sip mezcal on Palenque’s rooftop. Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

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Palenque Cocina y Agaveria

2609 Main St., Littleton

This quiet suburb has a charming Main Street dotted with historic buildings, locally-owned shops and a damn good Mexican eatery with a rooftop where you can sip your way through an impressive collection of agave spirits. Palenque Cocina y Agaveria is a favorite for its Mexican fare and cocktails, but they all taste even better when you’re settled in at a table on this patio that pairs fresh air with warm hospitality — and an array of excellent tacos.

The views inside are also gorgeous at Sorry Gorgeous. Connor Stehr

Sorry Gorgeous

1350 40th St.

Set on the twelfth floor of the NOVEL RiNo building, Sorry Gorgeous debuted in 2024 and quickly became a favorite with those who love a rooftop photo op. The interior cocktail lounge is decadently decked out with deep green velvet banquettes and gold accents, while floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of light during the day. But the real action starts at sunset, when the outdoor patio becomes selfie-central before patrons order another round of cocktails as clubby vibes take over after dark.

Stellar Jay is the rooftop bar and restaurant on the thirteenth floor of the Populus Hotel. The Populus Hotel

Stellar Jay

240 14th St.

In 2024, we finally got to go inside the eye-catching building that does, yes, resemble a cheese grater but is actually supposed to mimic the eyes on aspen trees. The Populus hotel is home to two eateries: Pasque on the first floor, and Stellar Jay on the thirteenth, which is where you can see out of those “eyes” that look over downtown and the Capitol. The views from any table near a window are top-notch, but for the best experience, get a seat on the patio itself.