7/10 Deals at Denver Dispensaries

Most of the world may believe that April 20, or 4/20, is our weed holiday, but for many cannabis connoisseurs in Colorado and beyond, 7/10 is the real day of stoner celebration. Known as 7/10 because the numbers spell "oil" upside down, July 10 has been embraced by hash heads and dispensaries, which have nearly as many deals in July as they did for 4/20. To help you stock up for the rest of the summer, we rounded up as many 7/10 promotions in the metro area as we could.

Some of these prices don't include tax and/or require coupons to redeem (pick up a Westword or print out our e-edition for those); the dates, supplies and details of these deals vary at every dispensary. When in doubt, call ahead.

1136 Yuma

1136 Yuma Court

720-900-1136

$15 grams of wax or shatter

25 percent off Binske and Dablogic products

$39 shake ounces

5280 Weedery (med-only)

3895 East 45th Avenue

720-728-7975

$12.50 grams of wax or shatter

$15 grams of live resin

$40 grams of rosin

Affinity

7739 East Colfax Avenue

720-479-8458

$10 off 2 grams of concentrate

$5 off Veritas flower

$5 off cartridges

2 grams of wax or shatter for $25 (med-only)

$15 eighths (med-only)

20 grams of wax or shatter for $250 (med-only)

Aroma

5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City

303-286-0420

$69.99 and $99.99 ounces

Discounted eighths

$9.99 grams of wax

5 grams of wax for $47.99

$9.99 grams of moon rocks

$9.99 500-milligram cartridges

$7.99 edibles

Berkeley Dispensary

5398 Sheridan Boulevard

303-386-3185

$15 grams of wax or shatter

25 percent off Binske and Dablogic products

$39 shake ounces

Bud Bum

1325 South Inca Street

303-209-1004

$11.99 and $13.99 grams of wax

8 grams of wax for $90 and $99.99

Buy one, get one half-off on select concentrates

Free dab straw with the purchase of your daily limit

$15.95 ounces of shake; two ounces for $30 (med-only)

Buy one, get one half-off on select edibles (med-only)

Canna City Dispensary

7150 Eudora Drive, Commerce City

720-336-8689

$15 grams of wax or shatter

25 percent off Binske and Dablogic products

$39 shake ounces

Cherry Peak

4601 East Mississippi Avenue, Glendale

303-386-3185

$15 grams of wax or shatter

25 percent off Binske and Dablogic products

$39 shake ounces

Cross Genetics

Three metro locations

$101 ounces

$9.53 grams of wax

$15.88 grams of live resin

$50 ounces of shake

$16 500-milligram cartridges

$12.11 kief joints

$10 grams of moon rocks (med-only)

$12 caviar cones (med-only)

$14 500-milligram distillate cartridges (med-only)

$420 ounces of live resin (med-only)

Denver Dispensary

4975 Vasquez Boulevard

303-308-1111

$130 ounces

8 grams of concentrate for $100

Eight pre-rolls for $25

8 100-milligram edibles for $100

Diego Pellicer

2949 West Alameda Avenue

720-787-4909

$10 grams of wax

$15 eighths

20 percent of concentrates

20 percent off flower

$35 1-gram cartridges

2057 South Broadway

303-862-5169

20 percent off concentrates

$15 grams of wax

20 percent off dab accessories

Euflora

Five metro locations

Buy three edibles, get another for $0.10

Ganja Gourmet

1810 South Broadway

303-282-9333

$80 ounces

$12 grams of wax or shatter

$18 grams of live resin

$20 grams of refined wax or shatter

25 percent off Willie's Reserve cartridges

25 percent off Binske chocolate bars

Buy one vape, get one for $1

Golden Meds

Six metro location

$65 ounces

$30 grams of 14er live resin

$23 grams of 14er wax

$22 grams of Green Dot Silver Label

$20 1-gram cartridges

$4 pre-rolls

$10 Robhots gummies

$35 shake ounces

Good Meds (medical-only)

8420 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

303-238-1253

3431 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood

303-761-9170

1 ounce of THC diamonds for $403.75

5 grams of live resin for $80.11

10 grams of live resin for $159.38

$12.90 grams of shatter

$12.20 grams of wax

Green Cross of Cherry Creek

3400 South Oneida Way

3030-321-4201

$79.99 ounces

8 grams of concentrate for $125

$25.99 grams of live resin

$29.99 grams of terp sauce

$21 infused pre-rolls

$15 500-milligram cartridges

$13 select edibles

$4 10-milligram edibles

Green Dragon

Ten metro locations

$9.99 grams of wax

8 grams of wax for $79.92

500-milligram distillate cartridges for $14.99

Green Sativa

8411 North Pecos Street H, Federal Heights

303-284-1155

$125 and $150 ounces

$12 grams of wax and shatter

$14 grams of distillate ($12 for medical patients)

$20 syringes of distillate ($19 for medical patients)

$25 grams of live resin

$7 blunts

Three joints for $15

7 grams of wax or shatter for $84 (med-only)

Two hash pen cartridges for $22 (med-only)

1,000-milligram edible for $39.99 (med-only)

Greenfields

1798 West Mississippi Avenue

303-455-1795

$70 ounces

$10 eighths

$20 grams of live resin

7 grams of shatter for $105

$9 infused joints

1-gram cartridges for $35

Devour gummies for $15

$350 ounces of wax and shatter (med-only)

$45 shake ounces (med-only)

$15 grams of wax and shatter (med-only)

100-milligram Keef Colas for $12 (med-only)

2 one-gram syringes for $40 (med-only)

The Health Center

Three metro locations

$99 ounces

Two live resin cartridges for $50

4 grams of wax or shatter for $45 ($40 for medical patients)

4 grams of live resin for $69

$4 butane with concentrate purchase

$5 pre-rolls

$7 kief pre-rolls

Herbal Alternatives

2568 South Broadway

303-955-1143

Ten pre-rolls for $52.80

Buy two concentrate cartridges or syringes, get one for a penny

Kind Meds (med-only)

260 Santa Fe Drive

720-366-8888

500-milligram cannabis syrup for $20

1,000-milligram cannabis syrup for $35

250-milligram edibles for $15

Life Flower Dispensary

4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale

720-389-7442

$110 ounces

8 grams of live resin for $200

25 percent off Binske live badder

Two Koala bars for $30

1-gram cartridge for $35

Buy two Cheeba Chews, get one free

Lit

2001 South Broadway

720-420-4444

1630 South Federal Boulevard

303-455-9333

$110 ounces

$50 concentrate pack (2 grams of live resin and 1 gram of wax or shatter)

10-milligram Keef Colas for $4

LivWell Enlightened Health

Eleven metro locations

$15 grams of wax

15 percent off 500-milligram cartridges

Loud

5385 Quebec Street, Commerce City

303-288-1118

Buy any eighth of flower, get another for $1

$89.83 and $125.77 ounces

$12.84 and $16.17 grams of wax and shatter

$12.84 grams of moon rocks

500-milligram distillate cartridge for $12.84

$10.27 edibles

1-gram edible for $40.49 (med-only)

Magic City Cannabis

3819 Quentin Street

720-692-1539

$100, $110, $120 ounces

$70 popcorn ounces

15 percent off select edibles

$10 and $20 500-milligram cartridges

$25 and $30 1-gram cartridges

$30 shake ounces

$315 concentrate ounces (med-only)

Mighty Tree

4755 Lipan Street

303-600-8961

2268 South Delaware Street

720-642-9600

$25 grams of live resin

8 grams of wax or shatter for $100

8 grams of top-tier resin for $320

10 percent off all concentrates

1-gram cartridges for $35

Buy one set of gummies, get another for $0.10

Mile High Dispensary

1350 South Sheridan Boulevard

303-934-6337

$115 ounces

$20 eighths

$15 grams of wax

10 percent off topicals and edibles

Discounts on various concentrate brands

Mile High Wellness — Green Street

2291 South Kalamath Street

303-386-4280

$107, $120 and $132 ounces

Five edibles for $15

2 grams of concentrate or cartridges for $40

Native Roots

Eleven metro locations

4 grams of wax or shatter $60

8 grams of wax or shatter for $110

Buy two Revel disposable vapes, get one free

Deals on select edibles

$25 grams of terp sauce (med-only)

2 grams of terp sauce for $40 (med-only)

OG Medicinals

4995 Lima Street

303-375-6652

$8.99 and $13.99 grams of wax

$18.99 grams of live sugar

Buy one 1-gram cartridge, get another half off

Two infused pre-rolls for $9.99

$8.99 grams of shatter and $9.99 grams of wax (med-only)

Peak

260 Broadway

720-390-7804

$99 ounces

$15 grams of wax or shatter

$15 Tastebudz 100-milligram edibles

$7.10 pre-rolls

Discounts on select cartridges

Pig n' Whistle

4801 West Colfax Avenue

720-542-3437

Veritas eighths for $35

500-milligram cartridges for $20

$10 NFuzed gummies

2 ounces of Veritas flower for $400 (med-only)

20 grams of wax or shatter for $250 (med-only)

40 grams of wax or shatter for $500 (med-only)

$5 craft dablets (med-only)

PotCo

11101 East 51st Avenue

720-457-3060

$12 grams of wax and shatter

Buy one edible, get another for 20 percent off

Reefer Madness

4401 East 46th Avenue

303-322-3404

$120 and $165 ounces

8 grams of shatter or wax for $120

8 grams of live resin for $160

Discounts on Lazercat, Olio, 710 Labs and other premium concentrate brands

20 grams of wax or shatter for $220 (med-only)

RiNo Supply Co.

3100 Blake Street

303-296-2680

$139 ounces

$15 grams of wax ($9 for medical patients)

$25 grams of live resin ($15 options for medical patients)

$35 grams of THC diamonds

$20 select edibles

$25 PAX pods (med-only)

Rivverrock

990 West 6th Avenue

303-825-3314

4935 York Street

303-474-4136

$120 ounces

$15 grams of wax or shatter

8 grams of wax or shatter for $96

Koala edibles $12 apiece; eight for $90

Roll Up

4500 Washington Street

720-572-4902

8 grams of Blaze concentrates for $120

$240 Veritas ounces

Spark

3900 East 48th Avenue

303-573-4800

$12 and $14 grams of concentrate

$5 off select concentrate brands

$14 and $15 edibles

$4 infused joints (med-only)

$350 ounces of concentrate (med-only)

Terrapain Care Station

Six metro locations

8 grams of Double Bear concentrates for $80

20 percent off Harmony products

30 percent off PAX products

$50 off PAX 3 vaporizer

25 percent off Keef and Leiffa products

Two NFuzed gummies for $20

$45 and $75 half-ounces

The Green Solution

Fifteen metro locations

$19.95 grams of live resin

8 grams of shatter for $120

30 percent off NectarBee slabs

15 percent off all online purchases

Nine 80-milligram edibles for $89.95

The Stone Dispensary

4820 Morrison Road

303-936-0111

$85 ounces

$15 grams of wax or shatter

$20 grams of live resin

$37 ounces of shake

500-milligram distillate cartridge for $13

1-gram distillate cartridge for $20

$10 Wana gummies

Timberline Herbal Clinic

3995 East 50th Avenue

303-322-0901

$78.63 ounces

4 grams of wax or shatter for $60

Buy two of any select edibles brands and get one for $1

$5 off Harmony and 1856 cartridges

Xclusive Cannabis

Three metro locations

10 percent off all concentrates

$9.99, $11.99 and $16.99 grams of select concentrates

50 percent off The Clear products

Discounts on select cartridges

Know of more good deals around town? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.