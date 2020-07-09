7/10 Deals at Denver Dispensaries

Most of the world may believe that April 20, or 4/20, is our weed holiday, but for many cannabis connoisseurs in Colorado and beyond, 7/10 is the real day of stoner celebration. Known as 7/10 because the numbers spell "oil" upside down, July 10 has been embraced by hash heads and dispensaries, which have nearly as many deals in July as they did for 4/20. To help you stock up for the rest of the summer, we rounded up as many 7/10 promotions in the metro area as we could.
Some of these prices don't include tax and/or require coupons to redeem (pick up a Westword or print out our e-edition for those); the dates, supplies and details of these deals vary at every dispensary. When in doubt, call ahead.
1136 Yuma
1136 Yuma Court
720-900-1136
$15 grams of wax or shatter
25 percent off Binske and Dablogic products
$39 shake ounces
5280 Weedery (med-only)
3895 East 45th Avenue
720-728-7975
$12.50 grams of wax or shatter
$15 grams of live resin
$40 grams of rosin
Affinity
7739 East Colfax Avenue
720-479-8458
$10 off 2 grams of concentrate
$5 off Veritas flower
$5 off cartridges
2 grams of wax or shatter for $25 (med-only)
$15 eighths (med-only)
20 grams of wax or shatter for $250 (med-only)
Aroma
5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-286-0420
$69.99 and $99.99 ounces
Discounted eighths
$9.99 grams of wax
5 grams of wax for $47.99
$9.99 grams of moon rocks
$9.99 500-milligram cartridges
$7.99 edibles
Berkeley Dispensary
5398 Sheridan Boulevard
303-386-3185
$15 grams of wax or shatter
25 percent off Binske and Dablogic products
$39 shake ounces
Bud Bum
1325 South Inca Street
303-209-1004
$11.99 and $13.99 grams of wax
8 grams of wax for $90 and $99.99
Buy one, get one half-off on select concentrates
Free dab straw with the purchase of your daily limit
$15.95 ounces of shake; two ounces for $30 (med-only)
Buy one, get one half-off on select edibles (med-only)
Canna City Dispensary
7150 Eudora Drive, Commerce City
720-336-8689
$15 grams of wax or shatter
25 percent off Binske and Dablogic products
$39 shake ounces
Cherry Peak
4601 East Mississippi Avenue, Glendale
303-386-3185
$15 grams of wax or shatter
25 percent off Binske and Dablogic products
$39 shake ounces
Cross Genetics
Three metro locations
$101 ounces
$9.53 grams of wax
$15.88 grams of live resin
$50 ounces of shake
$16 500-milligram cartridges
$12.11 kief joints
$10 grams of moon rocks (med-only)
$12 caviar cones (med-only)
$14 500-milligram distillate cartridges (med-only)
$420 ounces of live resin (med-only)
Denver Dispensary
4975 Vasquez Boulevard
303-308-1111
$130 ounces
8 grams of concentrate for $100
Eight pre-rolls for $25
8 100-milligram edibles for $100
Diego Pellicer
2949 West Alameda Avenue
720-787-4909
$10 grams of wax
$15 eighths
20 percent of concentrates
20 percent off flower
$35 1-gram cartridges
2057 South Broadway
303-862-5169
20 percent off concentrates
$15 grams of wax
20 percent off dab accessories
Euflora
Five metro locations
Buy three edibles, get another for $0.10
Ganja Gourmet
1810 South Broadway
303-282-9333
$80 ounces
$12 grams of wax or shatter
$18 grams of live resin
$20 grams of refined wax or shatter
25 percent off Willie's Reserve cartridges
25 percent off Binske chocolate bars
Buy one vape, get one for $1
Golden Meds
Six metro location
$65 ounces
$30 grams of 14er live resin
$23 grams of 14er wax
$22 grams of Green Dot Silver Label
$20 1-gram cartridges
$4 pre-rolls
$10 Robhots gummies
$35 shake ounces
Good Meds (medical-only)
8420 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
303-238-1253
3431 South Federal Boulevard, Englewood
303-761-9170
1 ounce of THC diamonds for $403.75
5 grams of live resin for $80.11
10 grams of live resin for $159.38
$12.90 grams of shatter
$12.20 grams of wax
Green Cross of Cherry Creek
3400 South Oneida Way
3030-321-4201
$79.99 ounces
8 grams of concentrate for $125
$25.99 grams of live resin
$29.99 grams of terp sauce
$21 infused pre-rolls
$15 500-milligram cartridges
$13 select edibles
$4 10-milligram edibles
Green Dragon
Ten metro locations
$9.99 grams of wax
8 grams of wax for $79.92
500-milligram distillate cartridges for $14.99
Green Sativa
8411 North Pecos Street H, Federal Heights
303-284-1155
$125 and $150 ounces
$12 grams of wax and shatter
$14 grams of distillate ($12 for medical patients)
$20 syringes of distillate ($19 for medical patients)
$25 grams of live resin
$7 blunts
Three joints for $15
7 grams of wax or shatter for $84 (med-only)
Two hash pen cartridges for $22 (med-only)
1,000-milligram edible for $39.99 (med-only)
Greenfields
1798 West Mississippi Avenue
303-455-1795
$70 ounces
$10 eighths
$20 grams of live resin
7 grams of shatter for $105
$9 infused joints
1-gram cartridges for $35
Devour gummies for $15
$350 ounces of wax and shatter (med-only)
$45 shake ounces (med-only)
$15 grams of wax and shatter (med-only)
100-milligram Keef Colas for $12 (med-only)
2 one-gram syringes for $40 (med-only)
The Health Center
Three metro locations
$99 ounces
Two live resin cartridges for $50
4 grams of wax or shatter for $45 ($40 for medical patients)
4 grams of live resin for $69
$4 butane with concentrate purchase
$5 pre-rolls
$7 kief pre-rolls
Herbal Alternatives
2568 South Broadway
303-955-1143
Ten pre-rolls for $52.80
Buy two concentrate cartridges or syringes, get one for a penny
Kind Meds (med-only)
260 Santa Fe Drive
720-366-8888
500-milligram cannabis syrup for $20
1,000-milligram cannabis syrup for $35
250-milligram edibles for $15
Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
720-389-7442
$110 ounces
8 grams of live resin for $200
25 percent off Binske live badder
Two Koala bars for $30
1-gram cartridge for $35
Buy two Cheeba Chews, get one free
Lit
2001 South Broadway
720-420-4444
1630 South Federal Boulevard
303-455-9333
$110 ounces
$50 concentrate pack (2 grams of live resin and 1 gram of wax or shatter)
10-milligram Keef Colas for $4
LivWell Enlightened Health
Eleven metro locations
$15 grams of wax
15 percent off 500-milligram cartridges
Loud
5385 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-288-1118
Buy any eighth of flower, get another for $1
$89.83 and $125.77 ounces
$12.84 and $16.17 grams of wax and shatter
$12.84 grams of moon rocks
500-milligram distillate cartridge for $12.84
$10.27 edibles
1-gram edible for $40.49 (med-only)
Magic City Cannabis
3819 Quentin Street
720-692-1539
$100, $110, $120 ounces
$70 popcorn ounces
15 percent off select edibles
$10 and $20 500-milligram cartridges
$25 and $30 1-gram cartridges
$30 shake ounces
$315 concentrate ounces (med-only)
Mighty Tree
4755 Lipan Street
303-600-8961
2268 South Delaware Street
720-642-9600
$25 grams of live resin
8 grams of wax or shatter for $100
8 grams of top-tier resin for $320
10 percent off all concentrates
1-gram cartridges for $35
Buy one set of gummies, get another for $0.10
Mile High Dispensary
1350 South Sheridan Boulevard
303-934-6337
$115 ounces
$20 eighths
$15 grams of wax
10 percent off topicals and edibles
Discounts on various concentrate brands
Mile High Wellness — Green Street
2291 South Kalamath Street
303-386-4280
$107, $120 and $132 ounces
Five edibles for $15
2 grams of concentrate or cartridges for $40
Native Roots
Eleven metro locations
4 grams of wax or shatter $60
8 grams of wax or shatter for $110
Buy two Revel disposable vapes, get one free
Deals on select edibles
$25 grams of terp sauce (med-only)
2 grams of terp sauce for $40 (med-only)
OG Medicinals
4995 Lima Street
303-375-6652
$8.99 and $13.99 grams of wax
$18.99 grams of live sugar
Buy one 1-gram cartridge, get another half off
Two infused pre-rolls for $9.99
$8.99 grams of shatter and $9.99 grams of wax (med-only)
Peak
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
$99 ounces
$15 grams of wax or shatter
$15 Tastebudz 100-milligram edibles
$7.10 pre-rolls
Discounts on select cartridges
Pig n' Whistle
4801 West Colfax Avenue
720-542-3437
Veritas eighths for $35
500-milligram cartridges for $20
$10 NFuzed gummies
2 ounces of Veritas flower for $400 (med-only)
20 grams of wax or shatter for $250 (med-only)
40 grams of wax or shatter for $500 (med-only)
$5 craft dablets (med-only)
PotCo
11101 East 51st Avenue
720-457-3060
$12 grams of wax and shatter
Buy one edible, get another for 20 percent off
Reefer Madness
4401 East 46th Avenue
303-322-3404
$120 and $165 ounces
8 grams of shatter or wax for $120
8 grams of live resin for $160
Discounts on Lazercat, Olio, 710 Labs and other premium concentrate brands
20 grams of wax or shatter for $220 (med-only)
RiNo Supply Co.
3100 Blake Street
303-296-2680
$139 ounces
$15 grams of wax ($9 for medical patients)
$25 grams of live resin ($15 options for medical patients)
$35 grams of THC diamonds
$20 select edibles
$25 PAX pods (med-only)
Rivverrock
990 West 6th Avenue
303-825-3314
4935 York Street
303-474-4136
$120 ounces
$15 grams of wax or shatter
8 grams of wax or shatter for $96
Koala edibles $12 apiece; eight for $90
Roll Up
4500 Washington Street
720-572-4902
8 grams of Blaze concentrates for $120
$240 Veritas ounces
Spark
3900 East 48th Avenue
303-573-4800
$12 and $14 grams of concentrate
$5 off select concentrate brands
$14 and $15 edibles
$4 infused joints (med-only)
$350 ounces of concentrate (med-only)
Terrapain Care Station
Six metro locations
8 grams of Double Bear concentrates for $80
20 percent off Harmony products
30 percent off PAX products
$50 off PAX 3 vaporizer
25 percent off Keef and Leiffa products
Two NFuzed gummies for $20
$45 and $75 half-ounces
The Green Solution
Fifteen metro locations
$19.95 grams of live resin
8 grams of shatter for $120
30 percent off NectarBee slabs
15 percent off all online purchases
Nine 80-milligram edibles for $89.95
The Stone Dispensary
4820 Morrison Road
303-936-0111
$85 ounces
$15 grams of wax or shatter
$20 grams of live resin
$37 ounces of shake
500-milligram distillate cartridge for $13
1-gram distillate cartridge for $20
$10 Wana gummies
Timberline Herbal Clinic
3995 East 50th Avenue
303-322-0901
$78.63 ounces
4 grams of wax or shatter for $60
Buy two of any select edibles brands and get one for $1
$5 off Harmony and 1856 cartridges
Xclusive Cannabis
Three metro locations
10 percent off all concentrates
$9.99, $11.99 and $16.99 grams of select concentrates
50 percent off The Clear products
Discounts on select cartridges
Know of more good deals around town? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.
