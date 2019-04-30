 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Ask a Stoner: What's the Cannabis Equivalent of Barrel Aging?
Westword

Ask a Stoner: What's the Cannabis Equivalent of Barrel Aging?

Herbert Fuego | April 30, 2019 | 5:52am
AA

Dear Stoner: What's the weed version of barrel aging? I love a good aged beer, and wanted to find an equivalent in cannabis.
David

Dear David: Barrel aging is generally done to add new flavors, increase alcohol content and, in some cases, even ferment sours and wild ales as yeast and bacteria convert sugar into alcohol. In the cannabis world, the closest thing to that would be curing — but unlike booze, curing is done to reach par, not go past it.

New Belgium's beers are aged in Leopold Bros. barrels.EXPAND
New Belgium's beers are aged in Leopold Bros. barrels.
Sarah Cowell

Curing should be done to cannabis flower after the initial drying process, which takes anywhere from five days to two weeks. After that, growers who value their reputations will cure the flower, or place it in resealable containers and burp them to release moisture over the next several weeks. The better you are at curing, the more the cannabis will retain terpenes as it further flushes itself of excessive nutrients, providing a smoother smoke. Proper curing also ensures more favorable cannabinoids, like THC and CBD, as drying buds too quickly will end biosynthesis and reduce the strain’s potency potential.

Marijuana Deals Near You

Again, all growers should be doing this to the best of their abilities, and not present it as something special, like barrel aging. But I’d be remiss if I didn’t tell you about moon rocks: Also known as caviar, moon rocks are buds that have been doused in hash oil, then rolled around in kief. These little space nuggets might be the stiff equivalent of that barrel-aged stout you’re looking for.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >