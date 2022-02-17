Ask a Stoner: Are Automatic Infusers Worth the Money?

Dear Stoner: Are automatic herbal infusers worth the money if I make edibles regularly?
Strickland Propane
Dear Strickland: Automatic herbal infusion machines are fun gadgets for the home chef, but basic cannabis infusions are very easy without them. If you only intend to make butter or cooking oil and have a high tolerance, then your budget’s better served by sticking with a stovetop or slow cooker. Still, I’d be lying if I said that using a machine isn’t effective, and there are some slick options to choose from if you have $300 to spare.
There’s an herbal infuser that doubles as a mini-oven for baked goods, and even Sharper Image makes an infusion machine now; however, the most popular units are by Levo and MagicalButter. The Levo makes beautifully colored infused butter and liquids, and that extends to everything from coconut oil to condensed milk. I found the Levo’s herb compartment a little too small for high tolerances, though, especially if you want to put lavender, basil or other herbs in there, too. The MagicalButter isn’t as “automatic” or snazzy as the Levo, but it has more room for flower, making it more appealing to those with a high tolerance.
