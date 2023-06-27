Ask a Stoner: Are Hash Rosin and Baseball Rosin Related?

Dear Stoner: I was watching baseball with my dad last night, and the announcers were saying players used rosin to cheat. How? Did they mean weed rosin? I was too scared to ask my dad.
Harrison
Dear Harrison: Ah, generational divide. Next time, just ask your dad what rosin is made of. He'll tell you without blinking an eye, because the word "rosin" conjures two very different yet similar things for two different generations.
caught cheating when mixing powdered rosin with sunscreen or an allowed substance, which gives them more control over pitches.
These practices are much older than the fridges full of potent, flavorful cannabis rosin at dispensaries, but they're still related in an odd sort of way. Maybe that little factoid will help you come out as a closet dabber to your father.
