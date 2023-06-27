Navigation
Ask a Stoner: Are Hash Rosin and Baseball Rosin Related?

June 27, 2023 6:11AM

Dear Stoner: I was watching baseball with my dad last night, and the announcers were saying players used rosin to cheat. How? Did they mean weed rosin? I was too scared to ask my dad.
Harrison

Dear Harrison: Ah, generational divide. Next time, just ask your dad what rosin is made of. He'll tell you without blinking an eye, because the word "rosin" conjures two very different yet similar things for two different generations.
click to enlarge A gram of hash rosin
A gram of freshly made cannabis rosin.
Jacqueline Collins
Making rosin isn't exclusive to cannabis. Employing heat and pressure to extract resin from plants, mostly conifers and pines, is a centuries-old process used to create forms of rosin for glazing, sealing, soldering and other manufacturing purposes. Rosin can also be made into a powdered form, which is popular among athletes looking for more grip, such as gymnasts and weightlifters. Baseball pitchers are occasionally caught cheating when mixing powdered rosin with sunscreen or an allowed substance, which gives them more control over pitches.

These practices are much older than the fridges full of potent, flavorful cannabis rosin at dispensaries, but they're still related in an odd sort of way. Maybe that little factoid will help you come out as a closet dabber to your father.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego

