Why Colorado Tokers Love Bazookies

I had eleven family members in town for a week during the holidays, and about half of us smoke pot. Safe to say, I made a lot of dispensary runs for edibles, which are are still exotic foreign goods to out-of-staters. During all of this shopping for candy bars and gummies, I couldn’t help but notice the same weed-jar label at four or five stores around Denver: Bazookies.

Bazookies isn’t named after the giant à la mode cookie sliced like a pizza (that’s a pizookie), nor is it the same as Zookies, a mix of Animal Cookies and Gorilla Glue #4. No, Bazookies is a hybrid of Bubblegum and Girl Scout Cookies, in which old and new genetics meld into a relaxing yet productive high that works almost any time of day. Bred by Klone Colorado, Bazookies is a strapping young plant popping up at wholesale grows, clone stores and pot shops along the Front Range. While I still lament the lack of classic Bubblegum available at Denver dispensaries these days — the sweet, chalky Kush flavor seems to be outdated for today’s pot industry — I was happy to take one of its children for a spin. After a tolerance break for a week and some early hesitation about the smell, I found that Bazookies did not disappoint.

My runs with Bazookies have all smelled too grassy at first, probably because the three stores I’ve bought it from all stored the strain in large jars (which can also increase microbial growth, so maybe it’s time to reconsider that method). But after a couple of days on their own, my eighths of Bazookies have turned into a scrumptious weed salad of apples, tomatoes and greens. The smell and flavor make me feel as if I’ve just had a light lunch, and so does the high, which toes the line just enough to relax the brain while keeping creativity and motivation intact. That calmness can peter out eventually, though, so go slow if using Bazookies in the morning or mid-day, and keep its creative stimulation in mind when toking before bed.

We’ve caught whiffs of Bazookies at Affinity, Ajoya, Denver Clone Store, Diego Pellicer, Doctor’s Orders, Greenfields, La Conte’s, Laughing Grass, Mile High Green Cross and Urban Dispensary. Several wholesale operations, such as Pueblo’s Smile High Farms and Boulder’s Wild Horse, supply the strain to dispensaries across the state, while Laughing Grass grows its own and has partnered with Green Dot Labs to extract live resin of it. Home growers may want to try the Denver Clone Store or La Conte’s if they’re interested in growing Bazookies, as both dispensaries sell clones of the strain.

Looks: Bazookies looks like a chip off the Cookies block, with tight, dense buds shaped like anything from a gnarled fist to a colonial tri-corner hat, and massive cola nugs topping the plants. The strain’s shamrock-green color is made even brighter with heavy trichome coverage and gleaming stripes and spots of violet.

Smell: A lot of Cookies up front, with a sweet Bubblegum back end and a fruity, invigorating blast in the middle. Bazookies smells like a more tangy version of Girl Scout Cookies, with hints of green apple and Juicy Fruit spinning around your nostrils before danker notes of pine and dirty vanilla bring things back down to earth.

Flavor: Grassier than the smell implies, but still crisp — almost juicy at times — Bazookies’ smoke can taste like a skunky mix of apples, greens and tomatoes when cured long enough.

Effects: My first session of Bazookies was so calming on the mind that I initially thought I was physically tired, too, but I quickly snapped out of the daze and put that easygoing mind to work on several house projects, cooking and exercise. That said, the high is very blissful, and could turn into a body melt if you smoke too much or come down heavy after getting stoned.

