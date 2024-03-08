 What's the Best and Safest Weed Grinder? | Westword
Ask a Stoner

What's the Safest Way to Grind Weed?

What's the Safest Way to Grind Weed?
March 8, 2024
Cartoon man smoking weed
Westword
Dear Stoner: Not sure if this is me being high and paranoid or not, but is my plastic grinder unsafe? Like, is there something rubbing off onto my weed? What's the safest grinder?
Solo Doloe

Dear Solo Doloe: Just because you're high and paranoid doesn't mean you're totally wrong. A lot of stoners have been scared away by plastic grinders over the past several years, especially as we learn more about the hazards of microplastics and BPA. Health risks notwithstanding, plastic grinders also kinda suck. They pulverize the flower too quickly, their teeth can fall out, and they usually don't come with a screen and kief chamber.
click to enlarge Man holds aluminum weed grinder
Jacqueline Collins
Aluminum and steel grinders are considered much safer, but stay away from painted grinders for obvious reasons. And unless you're willing to drop real money, think about replacing your grinder every five years if it looks worn down. Peace of mind matters if you're prone to stoned paranoia, so why not be safe? An electric herb grinder with stainless-steel blades is my most trusted option, but you can easily find traditional ones that get the job done.

Send questions to [email protected].
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
Contact: Herbert Fuego
